Chaps 3 & 4: If It's Raining in Brazil, Buy Starbucks
The Ins and Outs and Ups and Downs of Fiscal and Monetary Policy
Team,
These two chapters should give you a nice handle on how fiscal and monetary policy work both separately and together.
The Biden years were marked by excessive Keynesian (over)-stimulus accommodated by a politicized Federal Reserve printing money — and the result was inflation.
Enjoy.
This is important stuff to help you navigate your way through the ec…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.