A day with the FBI: My perp walk, handcuffs, strip search and leg irons for a politically motivated misdemeanor

It is an interesting thing to suddenly lose one’s freedom. It would be very interesting on this day, June 3, 2022.

The first thing FBI agents do when they grab you is pull your arms behind you and put you in handcuffs.

No matter how gently they might try to do it, it’s still going to take a pretty good pull on your shoulder sockets. And in this case, they weren’t particularly gentle.

I no doubt appeared to these five armed FBI agents to be a very dangerous hombre. After all, I was 74 years old, I weigh 145 pounds soaking wet and top out at a gargantuan 5’7″.

Once I was handcuffed, they walked me out the back door of the gangway at Reagan National Airport and down some portable steps onto the tarmac, where they had a tiny car waiting to transport me first back to the FBI headquarters — it’s across the street from my apartment — and then eventually to the courthouse.

