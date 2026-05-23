China Has Shown Us Who They Are

Team,

Check out my interview with Joe Kernen on CNBC.

When dealing with China, the rule is: Don’t trust. Only verify.

History shows us why.

In the 1990s, China agreed not to steal our intellectual property. Of course, they broke that promise, stealing every which way but loose.

To gain entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001, China falsely promised to abide by the rules of fair trade.

Xi Jinping was in the Rose Garden twice with Obama and promised both to stop fentanyl exports to the U.S. and not to militarize the South China Sea. Now the PRC has 10,000-foot runways on 11,000-foot man-made islands there, interrupting and interdicting sea lines of communication. And since 2018, around 400,000 Americans have died from Chinese fentanyl.

Lying and stealing is what Communist China does. It’s who they are.

The point of President Trump’s trip to Beijing was to maintain our favorable strategic position vis-à-vis China. Xi used aggressive rhetoric, but our position has not changed.

We’ve thrown China out of Venezuela and Cuba.

We control the flow of oil to China from the Strait of Hormuz, which China heavily depends on for energy.

We’ve cut our trade deficit with China by over $100 billion.

And our tariffs stand strong, protecting America’s economy and workers against China’s continuing deceit and aggression.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

JOE KERNEN: To talk about all this and whether China will deliver on its commitments to the U.S., Peter Navarro, Senior Trade and Manufacturing Advisor to President Trump. And Peter, you contend, and maybe not surprisingly, but you contend that the big picture for what the President accomplished didn’t make its way over the transom or into the mainstream media dialogue. What do you mean? In what way?

DR. NAVARRO: Joe, first of all, great to see you. And I think that’s pretty clear. Look, we went over there basically for one reason, to maintain what really is a very favorable strategic position. Now, let me run through some of the checklists. I mean, think about this. We have effectively thrown both the Chinese and the Russians under the Donroe Doctrine out of Venezuela, which is a big deal, and out of Cuba, which is a big deal. And the American Navy essentially controls the Strait of Hormuz where oil flows not just to China, but to Asia. So, start with that. We extracted a promise from Xi Jinping not to give any more weapons to Iran. Now, I think your viewers know, because they’re a sophisticated audience, but let me just run through the checklist. Every ballistic missile that Iran fires on Israel, on the UAE, on Saudi, wherever in the Middle East, is fueled by Chinese rocket fuel.

Every drone that launches attacks on American bases, or on Israel, or wherever in the Middle East, is run by Chinese electronic components. And if you know your history, Joe, the way we got the Soviets out of Afghanistan was to sneak the Stinger missiles in to the Mujahideen. And basically those are shoulder-to-air missile launchers that knocked helicopters out of the sky and sent the Soviets out and actually brought down the Soviet Union. The Chinese understand that history, Joe, and we do not want them supplying MANPADS [Man-Portable Air-Defense Systems]. That’s the version of the Stinger there. And they promise not to do so. Of course, I’m watching the land routes very carefully because I don’t believe that they will keep that promise, necessarily, but we got that as well. Tariffs. We maintain the tariffs. The only way that tariffs have been cut on China, Joe is by the Supreme Court, not by Donald John Trump.

So, we feel pretty good about where we stand. I think the President was generally mocked by the wolf warriors over in China, laughed at as obsequious, this, that, and the other thing. But hey, the President is a student of history, and what have we learned? What has the President, what do you think President Donald John Trump has learned over 50 years of diplomacy with China? It’s like, what did they do to us, Nixon, Clinton, on down? Flattery. They use flattery. They make extravagant promises. They never keep their promises. Was Donald Trump turning the tables on them a little bit? You decide. But I think that that story hasn’t been told. There’s one thing I want to clear up, Joe, when’s the last time you had an offal burger? Okay? I mention this because the beef deal has angered some people here in the U.S. ‘Oh, we’re going to buy a lot of beef.’

We’re not buying, China’s not buying a lot of beef. They’re not buying steak and burgers. They’re buying offal. We don’t eat offal. And that’s a good deal for the U.S. And as far as the Boeing deal goes, it’s like, what’s the subtext of that? Well, we want to keep getting rare earths, and you can’t really fly Boeing planes without stuff like samarium. So, if China wants those Boeings—they want them more than we want to sell to them—there’s an implicit deal there. So, a lot of things really weren’t reported in the press. I’m not surprised by any of that, but I appreciate the time, Joe, to give your viewers a little bit more thought about what actually was going on over there behind the curtain.

KERNEN: That’s the first time I even heard—so, explain exactly with the beef. We’re not selling steak, we’re not exporting steak—

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah. Put an exclamation point—

KERNEN: —we’re exporting sweetbreads and tripe and and tongue and heart and kidney? I wish I hadn’t asked you this.

DR. NAVARRO: Intestines, yeah. I mean, Becky Quick, I’ll bet you a lot of money, Joe, that Becky Quick and Andrew, when they go out to lunch today, they ain’t eating offal burgers. Yeah, that’s like, look—

BECKY QUICK: I don’t eat any burgers. How did I get pulled into this, Peter? I’m not eating burgers.

DR. NAVARRO: —we were, we—look. We could have been a little bit more clear. Come on, Becky, you don’t want to fess up to that. [Laughs] But, yeah.

KERNEN: You’re not eating sweetbread burgers, brain, it’s very rich, delicate texture, apparently.

DR. NAVARRO: [Laughs] Yes. Yes.

KERNEN: Peter, you said yourself that you are going to be watching exactly what China does to, you know, you’re not even saying trust but verify. You’re just right from the very start, don’t trust them not to supply Iran with weapons. Do you?

DR. NAVARRO: I don’t trust them. Look, if you just go through the history, Joe, you go back to the original deal back in the 1990s that they agreed to on not stealing our intellectual property. We actually—I don’t know if you remember this—but we threatened billions of dollars of tariffs on them, and they signed a deal and said, ‘No, we’re not going to do that.’ Of course, they’ve stolen everything which way but loose except the Capitol Hill dome sitting behind me. They broke that promise and we never came back and put tariffs on them. And that’s what they do, Joe. The flattery, the promises, and then they go and have their way with us.

So, you know, there’s that. There’s getting into the WTO in 2001. ‘Hey, we’re going to abide by the free market and fair trade and all of this.’ And they had their way with that. I mean, Xi Jinping twice was in the Rose Garden with Obama, you know, promising, one, not to kill us with fentanyl. And he broke that promise. And promising, two, not to militarize the South China Sea. And now you got 10,000-foot runways on 11,000-foot man-made islands out there, basically interrupting and interdicting sea lines of communication in the South China Seas. And Xi promised President Trump that they stopped shipping fentanyl here in 2018. And let me calculate, so that would be about 400,000 Americans have died from Chinese fentanyl since then.

So no, I don’t trust the Chinese. I don’t think—it is more than trust but verify. But the point of that trip, Joe, to be crystal clear, was to maintain—people say, use the word stability—I would say maintain strategic position. And I would say that our strategic position now with China is favorable. We’ve cut the deficit with them by over a hundred billion dollars. And let’s see what happens, as the Boss says. Xi Jinping’s coming here again in some months, but I think we’re in a good place.

KERNEN: Peter, did we preserve the strategic ambiguity that surrounds the whole issue of Taiwan? Has nothing changed there either.

DR. NAVARRO: No. Look, Xi was very aggressive in his rhetoric. It’s the most aggressive a Chinese leader has been on that issue. But our position, as I understand it, has not changed. I mean, look, Joe, it used to be that Taiwan was simply a question about, you know, 150 million people living under democracy, whether they would be squashed out. But it’s also true that Taiwan is the chip capital of the world. And I think one of the biggest strategic errors history will say that China made was to weaponize rare earths, because it really revealed the true nature of that regime. And if they’ll weaponize rare earths, they would certainly weaponize chips or anything else they can get their hands on to push what is an authoritarian agenda aimed at world dominance. I mean, they’ve been clear about that. I’m just telling you what they tell the world. People should read more about what China actually writes. They do it all in Chinese and they think people aren’t looking at it because we’re ‘barbarians,’ but it’s all there for us to see. They tell us they’re going to invite us over to the mainland and take our technology, digest it, and spit us out. They tell us that. Yet, you know, GE goes over there and hands its technology over, Elon Musk goes over there and suddenly there’s a Chinese electric vehicle company that’s now the biggest in the world, not Tesla. Over and over again. I would say one other thing, Joe, I mean the Schwarzmans and the Finks and the Musks and the Apple guys that go over there on that trip. I mean, that was embarrassing for those guys. I mean, they weren’t even let into the room at one point. I mean, the Chinese do not view those folks as anything more than useful idiots. And they don’t have that kind of self-awareness, but that’s how they’re viewed. And it’s fraught when we take our technology over there. We should have learned that lesson 30 years ago, but we’re still trying to learn that lesson.

KERNEN: I kind of thought you were yanking my chain, but we really have nothing else to do with that offal. We don’t use it. They don’t want it, and they do—they use it. They make hot pot, which is thinly sliced tripe, heart, and tongue in a spicy broth, Szehuan style.

DR. NAVARRO: [Laughs] I can see you’re getting on AI and saying, ‘What the hell is offal?’

KERNEN: They make a braised beef tendon—yeah. Braised beef tendon, slow cooked until it’s gelatinous. It’s served in noodle—

DR. NAVARRO: Okay. Andrew, Becky, and I, I’m buying offal for you next time I’m in New York.

KERNEN: I mean, this goes on and on and on. It’s not just beef. It’s pigs too. Pig ear salad, pork intestine dishes. I mean, this is—you can’t get it. I’m not—this isn’t on the menu at most of the restaurants out in Short Hills [New Jersey], but Peter, thank you.

DR. NAVARRO: The dirty little secret here, Joe, is that the Chinese, most of them don’t even like beef. That’s a pork nation. I mean, they’re responsible for 50 percent of the pork consumption in the entire world, which is why they own our pork supply here in the U.S., which is a whole other topic.

KERNEN: Right. Smithfield.

DR. NAVARRO: And we ship them a lot of the dark meat and they ship us white meat. So, that’s kind of one of the few symbiotic relationships we have in trade—

KERNEN: Oh my God, that’s right.

DR. NAVARRO: — with the Chinese. But they can have our offal, Joe. It’s not going to affect beef prices. And I’m working hard, as President Trump and Brooke Rollins are, on trying to get beef prices down. We’ve got a huge antitrust problem in that space. Todd Blanche at DOJ and the Antitrust Division are moving on that. But we’ve got a worldwide meat shortage that’s driving prices up, and these are some of the issues that we try to grapple with behind the headlines at the White House.

KERNEN: You know, Peter, we’ll have you back on. You know, you wrote a book about it. ‘You don’t have to go to jail because I did for you.’ [“I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To”] I bet you’d like to weigh in on whether this— what they’re calling a slush fund— whether it was justified given the treatment of some of the things that happened.

DR. NAVARRO: They did serve me some offal in prison, as I recall. At least it tasted like that.

KERNEN: Yeah. I’ll send you some. I’ll send you—next time you’re on, maybe we will talk about that. I’m sure you can make a case for that, because that’s getting a lot of criticism and a lot of conversation.

DR. NAVARRO: Happy to talk about it, Joe. And happy to see you, Joe.

KERNEN: Okay. Thank you, Peter. See you later.

DR. NAVARRO: You look marvelous.

KERNEN: Thank you. All right, thank you. So do you.

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