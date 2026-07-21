Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Geo's avatar
Geo
2h

Now I know why $50,000.00 is the average price for a new car in America. You’re gravely harming consumers while allowing our own companies to gauge us to death.

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m&m's avatar
m&m
1h

We can't afford to let China take over another industry. China ran the same playbook with American companies that wanted to be in China. We set up our factories there and after sometime China just copied all our technology and opened their own (textiles, chemicals, etc). If We lose all our car companies and China is the only supplier what do you think a car will cost? If you can even get one?

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