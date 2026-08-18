Team,

This is my new piece about Chinese interference in the 2020 presidential election and the U.S. intelligence community’s concurrent efforts to hide key related intelligence from President Trump.

You can also read my piece HERE in the Washington Examiner.

Two facts now sit in plain sight in the declassified record. Communist China entered the 2020 election with an integrated arsenal capable of shaping an American presidential contest. And officials inside our own intelligence community worked, in their own written words, to strip that intelligence of its election relevance, fragment it, delay it, and in one case recall it outright.

Much of the American press answers with a non sequitur: There is no conclusive proof Beijing altered vote totals in 2020. That may well be true, but it is beside the point.

The story is not that China declined to fire every weapon it built. It is that China built them, still holds them, and can deploy them in an election less than three months from now.

Congress should open a full-scale inquiry.

Subpoena every raw report, draft, internal email, President’s Daily Brief edit, dissemination log, and recall order, and compare the underlying intelligence against the final assessment line by line.

Put the responsible analysts, supervisors, FBI executives, and intelligence chiefs under oath.

Establish who removed the election references, who ordered the delays, who approved the recall of the Albany FBI field office report—which alleged a Chinese scheme involving counterfeit driver’s licenses and fraudulent mail ballots—and whether President Trump and Congress were handed materially incomplete information.

China built the machine. Our own government worded it away. Americans are entitled to the full record, and to the names, before November.

I always appreciate your comments. Please be sure to share this.

Peter

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What our spies cut out of the China file

By Peter Navarro

Published August 16, 2026 6:05am ET

Two facts now sit in plain sight in the declassified record. Communist China entered the 2020 election with an integrated arsenal capable of shaping an American presidential contest. And officials inside our own intelligence community worked, in their own written words, to strip that intelligence of its election relevance, fragment it, delay it, and in one case recall it outright.

Much of the American press answers with a non sequitur: There is no conclusive proof Beijing altered vote totals in 2020. That may well be true, but it is beside the point.

The story is not that China declined to fire every weapon it built. It is that China built them, still holds them, and can deploy them in an election less than three months from now.

Start with the arsenal. A CIA World Intelligence Review published July 1, 2020, jointly with the FBI and the National Security Agency, reported Chinese state-sponsored cyber actors spear-phishing a U.S. presidential campaign and collecting election-related information from voter databases, a polling firm, and political organizations.

That same summer, Beijing’s planners were mapping the recession, COVID-19, racial conflict, policing, immigration, and partisan division as American vulnerabilities to exploit — with themes questioning President Donald Trump’s fitness to govern and undermining the legitimacy of his presidency.

Beijing, in other words, was inside one campaign’s email while building a playbook against the other. That is not a preference. It is a posture: collect on everyone, build everything, decide later.

The same CIA memo assessed that Beijing “does not currently intend to covertly interfere or try to sway the outcome of the election.” That sentence is the whole case. Our intelligence services watched an adversary penetrate a presidential campaign and harvest voter data, then reported that Beijing had not yet decided to use any of it.

Intent is a decision. Capability is what remains after the decision changes.

The capability was extraordinary. A declassified memo describes Beijing’s “analysis on U.S. voter registration data from 18 states,” with North Carolina’s file alone holding “information for over 8 million voters” — names, birth dates, addresses, party affiliation, voting history, polling places.

Fuse that with commercial data and social media, and Beijing can identify who is persuadable, who is alienated, and who is vulnerable to pressure. It had the channels to reach them, too: TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, plus what the documents call “overt and hidden” influencers and media contributors. Beijing’s themes, laundered into your feed as homegrown American opinion.

A President’s Daily Brief dated June 25, 2020, supplied the last component: Chinese officials, it recorded, “have recommended collecting and using ‘black materials’ against perceived anti-China US officials since at least January 2019,” with threatened social media exposure used to force a softer line on China. In other words, blackmail files on our own officials.

The 2021 assessment concluded, at high confidence, that China “did not deploy interference efforts and considered but did not deploy influence efforts intended to change the outcome.” Grant it entirely. “Did not deploy” is not “could not deploy.” Restraint is a policy choice, not a security safeguard.

Now the second story, which may be worse.

In September 2020, the FBI’s Albany field office disseminated a raw report, coordinated, in the bureau’s own words, “in textbook fashion,” alleging a Chinese scheme involving counterfeit driver’s licenses and fraudulent mail ballots.

Uncorroborated, and no one should call it proof, but a serious counterintelligence lead.

Headquarters recalled it the same day and ordered every copy destroyed. When the field office reinterviewed its source and sought reissue, an internal email supplied the reason: “Again, the reporting will contradict Director [Christopher] Wray’s testimony.” Six days earlier, Wray had told the Senate the FBI had “not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election.”

The bureau then imposed headquarters preclearance on all raw election reporting and has since conceded to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) that the China desk of its own Foreign Influence Task Force never worked the lead: “Other than a request for information to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, we have found no information to indicate that FITF-China aggressively investigated the reported information.”

In other words, the lead was never corroborated because it was never pursued. A professional bureau runs a lead to ground. It does not bury one to protect its director’s testimony.

Two months later, with the November 2020 election being contested, an NSA analyst wrote to colleagues drafting the assessment’s China section: “We have deliberately massaged our one pending PDB to avoid any direct links to the election.”

The same email reported that “the massive report we have been waiting on has been chopped up into 13 reports that likely will not get out until late next week.” The national intelligence officer for cyber objected that the community had been “deliberately avoiding mentioning a connection to elections for non-substantive reasons.” The National Intelligence Council’s director of election threat analysis was blunter: “The mind boggles.”

That officer dissented from the final assessment, concluding at moderate confidence that Beijing had taken steps to undermine Trump’s reelection. He lost — after the reporting that might have won the argument was massaged, chopped up, and delayed. No one has offered a national security rationale for stripping the election connection out of intelligence about election targeting, because there isn’t one.

Congress should open a full-scale inquiry. Subpoena every raw report, draft, internal email, PDB edit, dissemination log, and recall order, and compare the underlying intelligence against the final assessment line by line. Put the responsible analysts, supervisors, FBI executives, and intelligence chiefs under oath. Establish who removed the election references, who ordered the delays, who approved the Albany recall, and whether the president and Congress were handed materially incomplete information.

China built the machine. Our own government worded it away. Americans are entitled to the full record, and to the names, before November.

Peter Navarro (www.peternavarro.com) is assistant to the president and senior counselor for trade and manufacturing.

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