Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

Navarro is right: the media’s “no proof vote totals changed” line is a dodge. Capability matters. Intent can change overnight. China harvested voter data, targeted political vulnerabilities, mapped American division, used hidden influence channels, and explored black materials against U.S. officials. That is election warfare infrastructure. The FBI Albany report on counterfeit driver’s licenses and fraudulent mail ballots should have been run to ground. Headquarters buried it because it contradicted Wray. That is not analysis. That is institutional protection. Subpoena the whole file. Put them under oath. Name the people who sanitized the China threat. America needs the full record now.

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Chani's avatar
Chani
7h

"Congress should open a full-scale inquiry." They can't (and won't) do that. It would show Israel's interference and that will not be allowed to surface.

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