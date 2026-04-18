Team,

This Tax Day, I talked about Christmas in April with Rob Schmitt on Newsmax.

With the One Big Beautiful Bill, President Trump delivered the largest tax cut refund in American history to the American people.

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Peter

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ROB SCHMITT: Peter Navarro joins us now, Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing, the first city run grocery store. Going to take three years to build Peter. It’s going to cost 30 million, and that’s their rosy estimate at this current time. How bad will it be?

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah, but the baloney is free, Rob. You know what I’m saying? You feel me? Look, people understand the shell game here. It’s like, the Democrats, particularly those Democrats, they’re socialists. What is socialism? Socialism is the redistribution of income from part of the nation to the other part of the nation. So, what the Democrats do is they spend a bunch of money on welfare programs and all sorts of things that they can give to people who then will vote for them. And then, hey, they fulfilled their promise. They try to take it from everybody else, but it’s not the rich they take it from. It’s literally from everybody else. But I think the best way to answer them is to wish you a Merry Christmas, Rob. And why do I say that? Because today was Christmas. It felt like Christmas. This is the first April 15th, Rob, since 1982, the year after Reagan passed his tax cut, that the American people actually enjoyed Tax Day. I mean, check it out. This was—and I promised this, as did the Boss back when the Big Beautiful Bill passed—the biggest rebate and refund in American history, and it delivered. And the thing I want to really make sure, Rob, tonight, it’s like—

SCHMITT: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —when that bill was passed, Big Beautiful Bill, it took a lot of heat from the legacy media and the Democrat party. And the polling for us was not great because people bought the spin. It was like the usual crap that came out. But what we have now, as of today, is the lived experience of tens of millions of Americans who understand that President Trump is about making them better off. And the Democrats are about just the opposite. So, think about it, seniors, right? No tax on social security. Great. Hey manufacturers, no tax on overtime. All those blue collar workers making stuff, and there’s going to be more, that’s a good deal. We had so much fun. I think it was yesterday, the day before, we had DoorDash Grandma—

SCHMITT: Yeah, the McDonald’s—loved that.

DR. NAVARRO: —come to the Oval [Office]. I don’t know if you saw that little set piece—

SCHMITT: Yeah, of course.

DR. NAVARRO: —but it was genius.

SCHMITT: Yeah, it was.

DR. NAVARRO: But look, she made an extra 8,000 dollars because there’s no tax on tips.

SCHMITT: 8,000 dollars. Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: And then—yeah, like the Detroit folks, like, people are happy in Detroit now making autos—

SCHMITT: Right.

DR. NAVARRO: —because there were a lot of Americans who benefited from a tax break from buying an American-made car. I could go on and on. Now, capital—

SCHMITT: The average—Peter, the average refund this filing season is over 3,400 dollars. That’s 11 percent higher than last year, 19 percent higher than the average return over the prior four years. Those are the numbers. And what it really comes down to is, there’s two ways of looking at this country. If you want to get money back in your pocket, you can either agree to raise taxes and think that the government’s going to give you something back and that they’re actually going to be efficient for the first time in the history of governments. Or you can just have the government say, ‘Just don’t give us as much and keep it in your pocket.’ And anybody that believes the former instead of the latter, I think needs to have their head examined.

DR. NAVARRO: Well, going back to our Christmas theme, I mean, April 15 traditionally is a day of mourning in America where American families, you know, gather around the kitchen table, and they hold a wake for about 25 percent to 30 percent of the income they have to give to Uncle Sam every year—

SCHMITT: Yeah. Geez.

DR. NAVARRO: —when they prefer to keep at least some more of that.

SCHMITT: Right.

DR. NAVARRO: So, it’s a sad day. Okay? Never mind the hassle of going through all of that stuff.

SCHMITT: Right.

DR. NAVARRO: We made it easier to file, and people are getting a bunch of money back. So, what’s not to like about that? So, I’m hoping that as we talk more and more about this, the Big Beautiful Bill will get the kind of love in the polling that it should get. We can’t—Rob, you know this.

SCHMITT: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: You’re in New York City, you’re in the belly of that frigging beast right now.

SCHMITT: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: We can’t live like that.

SCHMITT: No.

DR. NAVARRO: We just can’t live like that.

SCHMITT: And especially in the wake of all the fraud and the waste that we have learned about how ineffective our government is and how much of our money they will just let be stolen. The idea of asking people to pay more, like Liz Warren is right now, is just so absurd. I got to leave it there just based on time. But we appreciate you coming on. Peter Navarro.

DR. NAVARRO: Of course, brother. Always good to see you, man.

SCHMITT: Love the economic plan from this White House. Good to see you, sir. Thanks so much.

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