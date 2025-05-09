https://grabien.com/file/getmedia?id=2924290&key=b1db1a850c4ea42139644e5c53fdd67a&userid=17087
CLICK HERE for a CNN interview with Kaitlin Collins
The Source with Kaitlan Collins (CNN) – Senior Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Interview
KAITLIN COLLINS: My source tonight is President Trump's senior traded Senior Advisor for trade and manufacturing, Peter Navarr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.