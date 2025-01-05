Coming China Wars Serialization - Chapter One
The Cheating "China Price" and Weapons of Mass Production
Substack Team,
The essence of this chapter from The Coming China Wars is that China’s advantage in the world arena is partly due to cheap labor. Yet, it is so much more.
Enjoy, and let me know your thoughts.
Peter
1. The Cheating "China Price" and Weapons of Mass Production
The China Price. These are the three scariest words in U.S. industry. Cut your price…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.