“Commissary Economics”

The commissary list is where reality meets comedy. Toothpaste, ramen, coffee — all priced like Wall Street futures.

The day I got my first order form for the commissary, I felt like I’d been handed a Monopoly board. Suddenly, men with nothing had portfolios.

Ramen was currency. Tuna cans were blue-chip stocks. A honey bun as a leveraged buyout — the Fed could take notes.

I’d spent years lecturing on trade deficits; now I was calculating whether a bag of chips was worth giving up my peanut butter.

The absurdity? These guys were running circles around the geniuses at the Fed.

