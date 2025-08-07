Share

"Commissary Economics—How Prison Rips You Off"

Behind prison walls, the commissary isn’t just a convenience—it’s an essential lifeline. But like everything else here, it’s rigged against the inmate.

Imagine paying $81 for sneakers that cost $34 on Amazon. Or being forced to buy Ramen noodles—one of your only sources of protein—at triple the retail price. At these prices, a weekly commissary visit can wipe out an inmate’s budget and leave him dependent on charity from others.

Prison economics aren't accidental; they're intentional. They teach you to hustle, cheat, and scheme. They don't prepare you for life after prison—they prepare you for crime.

But the story behind prison economics gets even darker—and it's all detailed in my new book. There's corruption and fraud behind these commissary doors, and you won't believe how deep it goes until you read my firsthand account.

