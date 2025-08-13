Share

CPI Signals Victory—Powell, Stop Squeezing the Trump Economy

This week’s Consumer Price Index report should be (yet another) wake-up call for Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve. Headline CPI is running at just 2.7% year-over-year.

This 2.7% CPI number is actually very near the Fed’s 2% inflation target—if you measure it the way the Fed does. The Fed prefers the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which almost always runs about 0.2 to 0.4 percentage points lower than the CPI. This is because it gives less weight to housing and uses a different formula.

Moreover, since President Trump took office in February, the monthly CPI trend has averaged just 1.9% on an annualized basis. That’s real-time inflation running below target for months, even if the year-over-year headline still reflects last year’s higher readings.

The July CPI details tell the rest of the story. Energy prices dropped 1.1% on the month, with gasoline down 2.2%. Food prices were flat—groceries actually dipped 0.1% while restaurant meals rose a modest 0.3%.

Shelter costs, the biggest driver of the so-called “sticky” core number and slowest-moving category, rose just 0.2%, with both rent and owner-equivalent rent up 0.3% -- but that’s a mirage. Shelter isn’t even a real-time measure; it’s based on lagged rent contracts, and every private rental index shows those costs have been cooling for over a year.

Moreover, a key driver of rent inflation has been the Biden surge in illegal immigration into a sluggishly adjusting housing supply. This is already reversing under stronger Trump border enforcement, auguring significant disinflation in the near future.

Most of the so-called “core” bump came from a few volatile items—airfares spiking 4.0%, used cars up 0.5%, and medical care rising 0.7%—while lodging away from home fell 1.0% and new vehicles were unchanged. Memo to the Tariff Panicans: These sectors have little or nothing to do with tariffs.

Of course, Jay Powell keeps warning that the Trump tariffs will cause inflation. Yet, they didn’t in President Trump’s first term, and there is zero evidence they will do so now. Tariff doomsayers were wrong in 2018–2019, and they’re wrong again.

Every day, the Too Late Powell Fed delays cutting rates is another day America bleeds jobs, GDP, and tax revenue. By holding interest rates too high, Powell is costing this economy hundreds of thousands of new jobs—100 basis points translates into lost paychecks and over a million jobs that won’t be created. Higher rates also mean hundreds of billions in lost GDP output and tens of billions in lost federal tax revenue that could have funded infrastructure, research, or national defense.

On top of this, Powell’s high-rate regime is gouging the American middle class. Mortgage holders are trapped with rates twice what they were just three years ago, locking millions out of refinancing. Credit card interest is pushing 22%, bleeding consumers dry. Small businesses—especially manufacturers—are being starved of affordable capital.

Let’s be blunt: Powell’s stubbornness isn’t about economics anymore—it’s about politics and pride. He’s clinging to a discredited tariff-inflation narrative that the data do not support.

Chairman Powell—stop your tariff uncertainty nonsense. Cut rates. Now.