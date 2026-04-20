Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
4h

Democrats lie that they care about the little people, but their party is just a big money laundering machine to dispense favors to donors. Biden's Justice Department did not do any of this and state AGs are too busy protecting Somali and Mexican grifters and giving out drivers licenses to illegals.

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Free Will's avatar
Free Will
10m

What has been the long term impact of monopoly pricing on meat? What is the counterfactual: the likely price of the meats without anticompetitive pricing? What would be the pricing impact of a conviction?

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