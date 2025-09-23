CSPAN 1: I Went To Prison Interview

🚨 The Book Is Out — Now We Make It a Bestseller

I just sat down with C-SPAN to talk about my new book, I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To.

C-SPAN viewers got the raw truth:

“If they can weaponize the justice system against me, they can weaponize it against you.”

That’s the heart of this fight. Lawfare isn’t about me — it’s about silencing Trump, kneecapping America First, and warning anyone who dares to resist the ruling elites.

And that’s where you come in.

📘 Buy I Went To Prison right now — and buy one for a friend.

👉CLICK HERE for Amazon. https://amzn.to/4pzlXFZ

Every copy counts. Every order pushes this book higher on the bestseller lists and forces the media to pay attention.

The elites would love nothing more than to bury this story. Don’t let them.

⚡ Here’s the mission:

Buy a copy today. Buy a second copy for someone who needs to hear the truth.

This fight isn’t about me. It’s about defending America from a lawfare machine that will come after anyone who stands in its way.

📘 I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To — get it now, give it to a friend, and let’s make it impossible to ignore.

“We’ve Got This!”