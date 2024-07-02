The media panic and Democrat party meltdown following the presidential debate last week reminded me of an event I attended last year at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

President Trump – only two days before his famous mugshot was taken in Fulton County, Georgia, as part of the establishment lawfare waged against him – took the time to appear at an event organized by the Patriot Freedom Project, which provides support to those being politically persecuted and imprisoned in connection with the events of January 6, 2021, along with their families.

President Trump told the crowd at Bedminster:

“We have the fake news, and the fake news has really become an enemy of this country, I’ll tell you, because they don’t want to tell the truth. When you see all the things, all the theft and everything else that you’re watching from this administration, and they don’t want to report it. Now it’s starting, it’s getting so bad now, they’re almost having to. But they’re being forced to.”

I filmed President Trump’s speech, which can be viewed in full here.

Establishment media being forced to tell some truth is what we witnessed immediately after last Thursday’s debate between President Trump and Joe Biden on CNN, with Biden’s abysmal performance and apparent cognitive decline finally too egregious to ignore.

In the blink of an eye, establishment media’s narrative careened away from months and years of insisting to the American public that Biden is “sharp as a tack,” as summarized in this new video.

Establishment journalists, like “herd animals,” as Glenn Greenwald calls them in a post-debate report, transitioned to varying versions of this actual CNN headline, with many of them calling for Biden to drop out of the presidential race so that a different Democrat nominee could be fielded with just over four months remaining until election day.

As I wrote on social media, showing a screenshot of the Drudge Report shortly after the debate, “This is what happens when systematic fraud and censorship, with the aid of a pandemic from China, install a president in office.”

And to cite one establishment reaction piece among many, columnist Jill Filipovic, in an op-ed titled “Jill Biden Must Step Up Now To Help Oust Her Husband,” writes that:

“The case for Biden at this point, hinges either on telling voters that what they’re seeing isn’t real – that Biden is fine and as sharp as ever – or that the stakes are so high they should simply ignore very obvious and troubling deficiencies.”

She adds that the latter is “not exactly a compelling campaign slogan.”

The establishment has systematically worked to boost Biden through well-documented election fraud, media censorship, and now lawfare via a weaponized justice system. And as the piece by Filipovic indicates, beyond this, the best that it can muster for Biden’s candidacy is continuing to deliver flat-out lies to the American people or begging them to overlook “obvious and troubling deficiencies.”

Clearly, lying and begging for votes in the face of a massive enthusiasm deficit will not deliver victory to the Democrats in 2024. And so desperate lawfare against President Trump and his allies continues, including the political imprisonment of Dr. Navarro and Steve Bannon.

Darren Beattie, senior editor of Revolver News, stated on War Room yesterday, hours after Steve Bannon entered prison in Connecticut:

“The Left traditionally was able to deplatform people with attack pieces, through words like calling people racists, conspiracy theorists, election deniers and, you know, traditionally, those kinds of accusations were able to do a lot of damage.

Now with the word of the media becoming so delegitimized, so doubted, and to the point that the public has scorn for the media and what it says, the regime has had to move to a different stage of deplatforming, and that is throwing people in prison. If you can’t shut people up on social media through censorship, through epithets and aspersions, the next step is you have to throw them in prison…That’s where we are, we’re in step two, where the regime is imprisoning its opponents. [It’s happened] to Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro, Doug Mackey, as we’ve talked about, and there will be many more.

So, it's really, like, ‘next man up’ is…not just a phrase. There will be many more.

I think we can all rest assured though that the regime is doing this out of desperation. Their whole tack for 2024 has failed, you know. COVID worked out great for them. The COVID scam worked out great for them. The COVID of 2024 was supposed to be these sham trials, putting Bannon in prison, putting Trump in prison, but what they’ve seen, it’s totally backfired. It only makes the public support the cause of patriotism more strongly.”

Tucker Carlson wrote on Twitter/X yesterday that, given the catastrophic collapse of Democrat support for Biden, “At this point Trump is not just the Republican candidate, but effectively the presumptive president.”

Citing the upcoming sentencing of President Trump, following the show trial that he was subjected to in New York, Carlson added that any jail sentence would risk “destroying the system completely and forever” and concludes: “We’re in legitimate danger. Democrats need to pull back.”

Even if the Democrat party machine doesn’t heed the advice of Tucker Carlson, it should at least take a very recent cue from its legions of operatives in establishment media. Establishment media organizations finally admitted some important truth about Joe Biden following last week’s debate, albeit long after the general public had been well aware of it.

Just as we’ve plainly witnessed Biden’s precipitous cognitive decline in recent years, Americans also see clearly the outrageous injustice of the lawfare to which President Trump and his allies have been subjected.

As Dr. Navarro told me in a recent interview while he endures political imprisonment, “Lawfare is real. Lawfare is wrong … We’re not supposed to act like Communist China or a Banana Republic. But that’s the growing perception of our justice system.”

Like nominating a candidate with obvious cognitive impairment, banana republic-style weaponization of our justice system is also not a winning strategy, and Democrats need to finally recognize this reality and step back from the brink.

In the meantime, we, the American people, must remain vigilant and proactive in the face of the Biden administration’s increasing desperation and recklessness.

Adam Molon is a guest columnist for Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America and author of NewSentry on Substack.

