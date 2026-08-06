Direct from the White House: Great Trumpnomics Manufacturing News

Team,

This is my presentation about the latest ISM Manufacturing Index report—my favorite economic indicator—broadcast by C-SPAN.

You can also read my recent RealClearMarkets piece regarding the report HERE.

And you can watch my new video on the ISM Manufacturing report HERE.

The rise of the ISM Manufacturing Index under President Trump’s leadership is a bread-and-butter economic story that the media should really focus more on.

The Index is a zero-to-100 diffusion index, and any time it’s above 50, that means manufacturing in America is expanding.

And that’s important because it represents real blue-collar manufacturing jobs for America, the strengthening of our manufacturing and defense industrial base, and the protection of our economic and national security.

The ISM Manufacturing Index has been above 50 for seven straight months—indicating manufacturing expansion—and in July it came in at a very strong 56, its highest level since May 2022, during the pandemic rebound period.

The ISM Manufacturing Index tells us that President Trump’s tariff policies and tax-cut policies, like 100% expensing of investment, are working to onshore our manufacturing.

This is very good news for American workers and signifies that we’re going to have robust economic growth and rising productivity going forward.

I expect that the left-wing legacy media will not cover this because it’s great Trumpnomics news, but I’m bringing it directly to you from Pebble Beach at the White House. (“Pebble Beach” is the nickname for the area near the White House’s North Lawn where TV news networks broadcast their reports.)

I love reading your comments. Please share this with friends and family.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

DR. NAVARRO: I’m Peter Navarro, White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing Policy. And as so much is happening in the news cycle related to foreign policy, sometimes we forget the important bread-and-butter economic issues and news that the media really should focus more on. So, I just want to give you a quick update on a very important economic report that came out today. It’s the ISM Manufacturing Index. It’s what we call a diffusion index, between zero and 100. Any time it’s above 50, that means the manufacturing sector in America is expanding. And that’s important because those are the real blue-collar manufacturing jobs for America, but they’re also what constitute our manufacturing and defense industrial base and give us not only economic security but national security. The ISM Manufacturing Index Report was off the charts today. It’s the seventh straight month of going up. It’s above 50 robustly. It came in at about 56. It’s a very strong number. More importantly, the major parts of the index: production, orders, inventories, delivery supplies and, most importantly, employment, were all above 50. And this was the first time employment crept above 50. That’s been lagging a little bit. But what this tells us is that President Trump’s tariff policies are working to onshore our manufacturing, and tax-cut policies like 100-percent expensing of investment. So, this was a really good news report for American workers. It signifies that we’re going to have robust economic growth going forward. It’s also deflationary in the sense that when you have this kind of development, you’re going to have rising productivity, which will in turn help with inflation. So, take a look: ISM Manufacturing Index. I’m sure that the financial news networks: the Bloombergs, CNBC, Fox Business, will cover it. But this is worthy news for the mainstream media: Fox News, CNN, MS Now. This is good news. I expect the left will not cover this because it is good Trumpnomics news, but I’m bringing it to you, Peter Navarro, right here from what we call Pebble Beach at the White House. Thank you.

[SOMEONE HEARD SAYING “THANK YOU” TO DR. NAVARRO}

DR. NAVARRO: All right, brother.

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