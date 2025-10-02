Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David's avatar
David
10h

The CR is essentially the budget Congress passed under Biden. The democrat budget created the expiration of ACA subsidies, so is exactly what they planned. They do not expire until December so unrelated to shutdown. No compromise! We're broke.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Jennings's avatar
Barbara Jennings
10h

Thank you for the breakdown. I happy the govt shutdown! I’m tired of the theft of our tax dollars. We must not allow Big Pharma to advertise on TV. Also there should not be any cross migration between Big Pharma, the FDA, pier review studies …etc.We must keep these agencies apolitical and separate

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Navarro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture