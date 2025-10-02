Team,

Here’s some up to date analysis of the shutdown.

Peter

Don’t Be Fooled by the Shutdown Democrats

Congress’ Shutdown Democrats are working overtime to spin the government shutdown they have caused as a fight about “protecting healthcare for Americans.” Their real agenda is to restore nearly $200 billion in healthcare benefits for illegal aliens eliminated by five key features of the 2025 Trump tax cuts

First, the Trump tax cuts established one clear set of eligibility rules across federal health programs. As a result, Medicaid, Medicare, and Obamacare are now limited to citizens, legal permanent residents, and a few narrowly defined legal categories. By ending open-ended eligibility, the Trump tax cut legislation now shields taxpayers from $102 billion in new spending over the next decade. Of course, Democrats want to give that money back to illegal aliens.

Second, the Trump tax cuts put a stop to what amounted to a bonus payout for states. While hospitals are still required to provide emergency treatment illegal aliens, the law ended the enhanced federal match that states once received for emergency care delivered to illegal immigrants. The Shutdown Democrats want to bring that handout back — at a cost of another $28.2 billion — even though it would mean richer reimbursements for treating illegal immigrants than for American children, seniors, or the disabled.

Third, the Trump tax cuts shut down an outrageous California loophole that allowed the state to draw down federal dollars in ways that indirectly bankrolled its state-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants. That loophole closure saves American taxpayers another $34.6 billion. The Shutdown Democrats now want Washington to reopen the spigot as a condition of reopening the government.

Fourth, under Obamacare, American citizens below the poverty line don’t get premium subsidies; they’re pushed into Medicaid instead. Yet illegal immigrants had been carved out for special subsidies anyway. The Trump tax cuts ended that loophole, saving taxpayers another $27.3 billion. Of course, the Shut Down Democrats want that illegal alien giveaway back.

Finally, the Trump tax cuts added strict guardrails against improper payments to illegals. Today, there is far more rigorous verification of immigration status before subsidies are paid, we are clawing back improper Medicaid disbursements to states, and allowing the government to recover excess Obamacare subsidies in full. The Shutdown Democrats want to dismantle those protections, inviting waste, abuse, and still more taxpayer losses.

Add this all up, and the Democrats’ Shutdown Demands would erase nearly $200 billion in savings while reopening federal healthcare subsidies for illegal immigrants. That’s nearly enough to fund the entire Children’s Health Insurance Program for the next decade.

What makes the Democratic demands so striking is how far they run against public opinion. Polling consistently shows a supermajority of Americans opposed to using taxpayer dollars to fund healthcare for undocumented immigrants.

Yet national Democrats are increasingly driven by party leaders from ultra-safe blue districts, where the only serious threat comes from a primary challenger on the left. In those districts, catering to the most progressive voters becomes the path to survival, and positions that are far outside the mainstream—such as subsidizing healthcare for undocumented immigrants—gain traction, even when they alienate the broader electorate.

The victims of the Shutdown Democrats will be all those negatively affected by the shutdown—along with the broader economy. Yet, and ironically, the biggest victim of all may be a Democrat Party itself which is already considered to be far to the left of Main Street America.

So don’t be fooled by the Democrats Shutdown Gambit – no matter what the spin is on CNN, MSNBC, late night (no longer) comedy, and the woke ladies of the View.

Peter Navarro is the White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing, and author of the new book I Went To Prison So You Won’t Have To.