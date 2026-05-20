Don't Trust China. Just Verify.

Team,

Check out my interview with Steve Bannon on War Room.

President Trump has returned from a trip to Beijing designed to maintain a very favorable strategic position for the U.S.

We kicked China out of Venezuela and Cuba, we have a commanding strategic edge with our Navy around the Strait of Hormuz—which China depends on for oil—and we gave China nothing regarding tariffs.

Over 50 years of diplomacy, Communist China has routinely used flattery while making extravagant promises they never keep. Was President Trump turning the tables on them? You decide.

We know that with China, the rule is: Don’t trust. Only verify.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

[CLIP OF DR. NAVARRO ON CNBC]

JOE KERNEN: …Deliver on its commitments to the U.S. Peter Navarro, Senior Trade and Manufacturing Advisor to President Trump. And Peter, you contend, and maybe not surprisingly, but you contend that the big picture for what the President accomplished didn’t make its way over the transom or into the mainstream media dialogue. What do you mean? In what way?

DR. NAVARRO: Joe, first of all, great to see you. And I think that’s pretty clear. Look, we went over there basically for one reason, to maintain what really is a very favorable strategic position. Now, let me run through some of the checklists. I mean, think about this. We have effectively thrown both the Chinese and the Russians under the Donroe Doctrine out of Venezuela, which is a big deal, and out of Cuba, which is a big deal. And the American Navy essentially controls the Strait of Hormuz where oil flows not just to China, but to Asia. So, start with that. We extracted a promise from Xi Jinping not to give any more weapons to Iran. Now, I think your viewers know, because they’re a sophisticated audience, but let me just run through the checklist. Every ballistic missile that Iran fires on Israel, on the UAE, on Saudi, wherever in the Middle East, is fueled by Chinese rocket fuel.

Every drone that launches attacks on American bases, or on Israel, or wherever in the Middle East, is run by Chinese electronic components. And if you know your history, Joe, the way we got the Soviets out of Afghanistan was to sneak the Stinger missiles in to the Mujahideen. And basically those are shoulder-to-air missile launchers that knocked helicopters out of the sky and sent the Soviets out and actually brought down the Soviet Union. The Chinese understand that history, Joe, and we do not want them supplying MANPADS [Man-Portable Air-Defense Systems]. That’s the version of the Stinger there. And they promise not to do so. Of course, I’m watching the land routes very carefully because I don’t believe that they will keep that promise, necessarily, but we got that as well. Tariffs. We maintain the tariffs. The only way that tariffs have been cut on China, Joe is by the Supreme Court, not by Donald John Trump.

So, we feel pretty good about where we stand. I think the President was generally mocked by the wolf warriors over in China, laughed at as obsequious, this, that, and the other thing. But hey, the President is a student of history, and what have we learned? What has the President, what do you think President Donald John Trump has learned over 50 years of diplomacy with China? It’s like, what did they do to us, Nixon, Clinton, on down? Flattery. They use flattery. They make extravagant promises. They never keep their promises. Was Donald Trump turning the tables on them a little bit? You decide. But I think that that story hasn’t been told. There’s one thing I want to clear up, Joe, when’s the last time you had an offal burger? Okay? I mention this because the beef deal has angered some people here in the U.S. ‘Oh, we’re going to buy a lot of beef.’

We’re not buying, China’s not buying a lot of beef. They’re not buying steak and burgers. They’re buying offal. We don’t eat offal. And that’s a good deal for the U.S. And as far as the Boeing deal goes, it’s like, what’s the subtext of that? Well, we want to keep getting rare earths, and you can’t really fly Boeing planes without stuff like samarium. So, if China wants those Boeings—they want them more than we want to sell to them—there’s an implicit deal there. So, a lot of things really weren’t reported in the press. I’m not surprised by any of that, but I appreciate the time, Joe, to give your viewers a little bit more thought about what actually was going on over there behind the curtain.

[CUT TO LIVE INTERVIEW]

STEVE BANNON: Dr. Peter Navarro joins us. Dr. Navarro, you have a reputation of being a China hawk. Are you just trying to put the best, the best face on what at least looks like—I mean, your explanation of the beef is the first time I’ve heard that. That is amazing. I think it’s terrific because a lot of people are concerned about this. But is this wishful thinking or is this factual thinking? Dr. Peter Navarro.

DR. NAVARRO: Steve, run through the checklist again. We didn’t give them anything on the tariffs. The only tariffs we’ve had to back off on was because of SCOTUS on the fentanyl, right? We did kick them out of Venezuela and Cuba, and as I recall, Steve, my history book said last time we tried to kick the Russians out of Cuba, [it] almost went to nuclear war. Nothing like that happened. We do have a commanding strategic edge now with our Navy in and around the Strait of Hormuz. They haven’t really, the question is there—and look, this weapons thing is a big deal, Steve. I mean, if the Chinese, look, Xi Jinping knows the story of the U.S. sending Stingers to the Soviet Union and driving them out just as well as anybody. All right? And the last thing we need is the Chinese restocking the rocket fuel, restocking all the electric components and engines for the drones.

You know how that stuff works, Steve, it’s like, you could send that stuff over on planes. Drone components can go on planes. The chemicals have to go by ships. But if you get the drone components going on one cargo plane landing on what’s supposed to be a passenger plane, and it unloads, that’s like another thousand drones that they’re going to throw at us. They said, ‘no, we’re going to not do that.’ So look, trust. No, don’t even trust. Just verify. I mean, look, we’re watching those land routes. They can come in through Pakistan using the Belt and Road Initiative. That’s another thing. I didn’t have time to say this on the tube, Steve, but that Belt and Road Initiative is not just the way of economic encirclement and debt trap financing. Those pieces of infrastructure can be rapidly converted to military use. And if they want to send whatever MANPADS, drone components, over to Iran, they can do that now using some of their Belt and Road infrastructure through Pakistan, through Turkmenistan. And I just, look, people didn’t get that story. They got some of that story on the War Room, but they didn’t get it anywhere else because the whole idea was to mock ‘Taco Trump,’ right? That was kind of like, that’s what it went. And I think if you just listen to that clip, that’s a pretty good trip for this country.

BANNON: Do you think—there was discussion about Iran—do you believe you have the Arab nations, which I think is great, because to me they’ve got to have a bigger stake in this. And we now know, and I’m saying it’s because of our calling them out, but we now know that they were actually engaged in military kinetic activity. Do you believe—because they didn’t really put it into their public release—do you think the Chinese are still as much of an ally of the Iranians as they were before? Or is it more they’re open to accommodation with President Trump in the West to try to get a solution here?

DR. NAVARRO: Steve, I don’t know what the answer to that question is, but knowing the Chinese, I don’t trust them. You don’t trust them. One of the things, you know, play some more of that clip at the five o’clock show. We’ll come back. Joe Kernen asked me about the—

BANNON: More importantly, President Trump doesn’t trust them. That’s more importantly, right?

DR. NAVARRO: It’s the point. I mean, I went through the whole history. It starts in the 1990s. You know, we had—this is to me the classic, right? China started stealing all our intellectual property. And the USTR at the time basically said, we’re going to put a billion dollars of tariffs on you if you don’t stop doing that. And a billion dollars of tariffs at the time, that was a big deal in the nineties, and they did their usual flattery crap. They did their usual, ‘Oh, we promised not to do any of that s*** anymore.’ And look, come on. You know what happened, Steve? They’ve gone on like a—I don’t know—20-year rampage stealing our intellectual property, and it’s in the trillions now. They take everything from us. And, you know, the sad part there, Steve? The sad part is we never put the billion dollars of tariffs on them. And they learned that. We taught—and I’m not talking about Donald Trump—but we as a country taught them to come over and kiss our ass and make us feel good and make promises. And they knew going on their way out of our airspace that they laughed all the way to the bank because we would never follow through. We were like—we’ve got a short attention span. And so, it’s like that. I talked on the clip about the Rose Garden, which I’m looking at pretty much now as I’m looking out my window. Obama’s there, and it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re not going to do militarization of the South China Sea. Don’t worry about that anymore.’ And we got 10,000-foot runways on 11,000 feet manmade islands there interrupting the sea lines of communication, making life miserable for Vietnam and the Philippines and the U.S. Navy. Which you used sail over there, Steve.

BANNON: I know. I was on patrol there many years. I know you’ve got to bounce. I just want to say that President Trump, when he designated you and [Robert] Lighthizer to take two years of your life and negotiate a deal that would take away the Seven Original Sins of the Chinese Communist Party, state-owned industry, autocratic mercantilist economy, and they tore it up in our face after two years, and a deal was ready to be signed in May of 2019. That tells you all you need to know with these guys. Dr. Navarro, we’ve got 30 seconds. Where do they go to get your content?

DR. NAVARRO: PeterNavarro.com. PeterNavarro.com. That is the gateway to the Substack, X, Gettr, Truth Social, Instagram. I particularly recommend the 60-second videos and the op-eds. You know, I appreciate the Washington Times and others who are—put this stuff up. I’m just trying to get the message out, Steve—

BANNON: We appreciate you.

DR. NAVARRO: You know, I always appreciate getting on the War Room because you are the best out there as I look at the media.

BANNON: Thank you, sir. Thank you, sir. Great job.

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