Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Monteiro's avatar
Kathy Monteiro
3d

Great article as usual. Two questions are left:

The economy was roaring before Covid. Covid was caused by our enemies: China and a corrupt US agency ( maybe more than one.) The enemies have not retreated. Im hoping we are wise enough to have created a group of intelligents who are thinking up every evil scenario possible of how they can attack us financially again in order to be one step ahead. This isnt conspiracy stuff. Covid lies and controlled lock downs for TWO years, not to mention, free money with no real oversight, proved the threat is real.

Second, there must be a solid explanation for the MASSES, how tariffs arent costing them more. Lowered gas prices are from drill baby drill, deregulation, and now Venezuela, but grocery prices and everything else are barely budging. Tariffs are great for longterm debt but voters in Nov arent looking at the big picture, which the left will exploit. We can NOT lose the house and senate. Trumprx and every other positive move must be explained and hammered as much as possible to counter the constant hammering by The Enemy. Thank you Peter for all you have done to help...including prison. Wish everyone would read your book!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Mike's avatar
Mike
3d

I love this summary, so simple event a Leftie should understand it.

Seriously, I’ve been thinking for awhile this type of concise messaging is need from Mr Trump. I’d suggest he use it in his State of the Union!

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Navarro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture