"Dr. Strangelove with a Mustache”: John Bolton, War Profiteering, and the National Security Gamble

Share

TRANSCRIP

Carl Higbie Frontline (Newsmax) – Senior Trade Counselor Peter Navarro Interview

CARL HIGBIE: Peter Navarro, senior counselor for trade-in manufacturing. Sir, you released a scathing op-ed on Bolton today. What say you,

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: Dr. Strangelove with a mustache. That's what I say. I served with Bolton. I saw him. He'd come into the Roosevelt room for staff meetings, and the only time he'd ever get excited is when he was planning a coup on Venezuela. This guy is toxic. Now here's what you need to know, which is a serious thing. He comes out firing with both guns, but he's shooting blanks. What is, he's talking trash about Ukraine, whatever. But let's go back to what he said. For example, about, for example, Madora in Venezuela or in Turkey, okay? There's documented things he wrote about, he was talking about stuff in Venezuela that turned out to be totally untrue

HIGBIE: Right

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: After the fact. Same thing with the Turkish thing. What he'd do, and I'd see him do this, he was like, what's the other one? The Unabomber, right? You see him writing all these notes all the time. I mean, you can't do that in places like the situation room in national security conferences with world leaders and not do anything but shred 'em after, because those are classified documents. So who knows what happens? But here's what you need to know. Here's what you need to know. When the courts ruled about whether he could publish his book, they let him do it because the Judge Royce Lamberth said the horse was already out of the bounty. He leaked all sorts of stuff, 2000, a hundred thousand copies in print all over the place. But what the judge clearly said was two things. One is that Bolton jeopardized national security, likely jeopardized national security, gambled with national security. And he also said that the suit against Bolton would likely succeed on the merit. So you could bet your bpi if Donald Trump had won a second term at the time, that case would've gone forward to fruition. And it's very likely that Bolton would be sitting in a prison right now because there's about four different national security statutes that he was alleged to potentially violate. So this is a guy. Go ahead.

HIGBIE: The other thing that a lot of people don't know is that this guy's never met a war he doesn't like. And having been fought wars, I hesitate to get into him, but he was also, he held the office at the State Department under Bush that wrote the policy and contributed to the science of going into Iraq under WMDs. People don't remember that.

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: Yeah. Well, I do. And look, the guy's a war monger, Dr. Strange love with a mustache. I mean, it's a tagline, joke, but that's who that guy is. I mean, he was scary. And the boss, he quickly wore the boss out. It's like every time there was a crisis, Bolton solution was the blow stuff up when diplomacy worked, and particularly Donald Trump, because he's a great diplomat and peacemaker. So I think, look, the problem, let's be clear about what Judas Ariat did here. He published his book in the middle of the 2020 presidential election

HIGBIE: And the impeachment.

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: And he goes on CNN. Yeah. And he goes on CNN and all these left-wing networks. He makes all these accusations, which after the election turn out to be full of bluster and bs. He, I don't know, at least $2 million, maybe more, maybe as much as five or seven,

HIGBIE: Yeah.

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: Because he sold a ton of books.

HIGBIE: 2 million Advance.

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: Simon and Schuster, by the way, was his typical publisher. They're the ones who publish all the anti-Trump books. They laugh all the way to the bank. But I'll tell you what, it's just not Bolt. Who should be nervous? If I was the editor of Bolt's book at Simon and Schuster, I'd be expecting subpoenas to be coming because they had, I am an author myself. I know what happens when you write a book. You have to go through legal, you have to go through coverage. I'm sure they were asking him where this stuff came from, what us shows your notes and things like that. So if it turns out that we find what, at least DOJ finds, I'm not looking, but d OJ finds what could be well there and may well likely be there. That guy, I mean his people to the room where it happened. I was in the room where it happened. He's going to be in the cell where it happened. That's what

HIGBIE: Exactly.

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: It’s going to be all about.

HIGBIE: And during his security clearance review, he sent all of the security clearance requests over an unclassified medium. So basically making it new Peter Navarro, we got to leave it right there, sir. Pleasure as always.

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: Yeah, always.