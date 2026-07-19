Election Integrity and the SAVE America Act

Team,

This is my conversation with Steve Bannon on War Room following President Trump’s address to the nation on election integrity.

After President Trump’s address, Americans’ levels of certainty that the 2020 election was stolen have increased across the board.

Revealed by the White House in newly released documents was China’s acquisition and exploitation of American voter data. 220 million voter files with metadata were stolen by the Chinese.

Plan A for the Chinese was to steal the 2020 election using voter data. But Plan B might have been to hit us with COVID-19 instead.

China spread its pandemic around the world, with millions of Chinese nationals going out from Wuhan and propagating the virus, killing more than 1.2 million Americans and wreaking havoc on society. As I note in my book In Trump Time:

At one point during the pandemic, China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency threatened to plunge America into a “mighty sea of coronavirus” by cutting off our supplies of PPE and medicines.

During the depths of the pandemic, the Chinese may have thought they didn’t need to use the voter files to steal the election, as the deadly disease that China had incubated and spread was already an effective form of election interference for them.

But a key point is that China had the capability to interfere using stolen American voter data, and probably did. This remains a clear and present danger.

Another key theme is the Deep State.

As I also noted during my statements broadcast on C-SPAN, an FBI agent boasted that she was “running a shadow government” to suppress information about Chinese theft of the election and make sure this critical intelligence was not included in the Presidential Daily Briefing.

In addition, the Department of Homeland Security revealed that close to 300,000 illegal non-citizen voters were found. And that was in just four states.

When you put these things together, they should raise far more alarm bells than the legacy media is ringing.

That brings us to the SAVE America Act and The Navarro Report.

My Navarro Report documents election fraud in 2020—with statistical receipts—across six key battleground states. You can read it HERE.

The Navarro Report has never been refuted by anyone. For years, the legacy media has carefully avoided and censored any mention of it due to the inconvenient and indisputable facts The Navarro Report documents.

The Navarro Report goes through, chapter and verse, the Grand “Stuff the Ballot Box” Strategy executed during the 2020 election with loosening of the safeguards—including voter ID and signature verification—that the SAVE America Act would put back in place.

You can watch my video about the SAVE America Act HERE.

I look forward to your comments. Please share this with friends and family.

And please call your Senators and urge them to pass the SAVE America Act.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

STEVE BANNON: Peter Navarro, Dr. Peter Navarro at the front of the White House. Dr. Navarro, you stand at a unique intersection. I don’t think there’s anyone in our country that has warned us and had a bigger impact—a bigger impact with President Trump on redefining and realigning the relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. At the same time, I would count you among the handful of top experts on what happened in 2020 and beyond. So, give me your assessment of last night. You’re uniquely positioned. What’d you think?

DR. NAVARRO: Here’s the way I think we need to think about this for everybody out there, not just the War Room Posse. This country is split, Steve. There’s a lot of people—clear majority among Republicans—who believe, you and I believe with justification that that election was stolen. Full stop. There’s people on the other side of that. The question I would pose now is, is the probability that the 2020 election was stolen higher today in people’s minds than it was before the data dropped last night? And I think the answer, if you carefully go through the four major vectors of data, the answer is unequivocally yes. So, whatever you believe, whether you thought it was a low probability it was stolen, it’s higher today. Whether you thought it was a high probability, it’s even higher. Okay? So, let me walk you through that.

You start with the China stuff. I mean, John Solomon was eloquent about that. 220 million voter files with metadata stolen by the Chinese. Now, what’s the left say about it? They say, number one, well, we were in charge, but they buried the lead about how the intelligence community buried it from the leadership. Okay? But here’s what’s interesting, Steve. You know, China’s got its Steve Bannons in there, right? And so, Plan A for the Chinese was, ‘Hey, let’s steal the election using this voter data.’ But Plan B might have been, ‘Let’s hit them with the virus.’ And maybe around the virus time, they’re looking at the poll saying, ‘Well, maybe we don’t need to go in as much stealing the election with the voter files.’ Pandemic. But what that says is that China had the capability. So, distinguish number one between the capability. They could have done something. They probably did something. We didn’t prove that last night, but it’s a clear and present danger.

Now, the Deep State, that’s Theme Two here. It’s like, what? It’s like an FBI agent boasts on an e-mail that they are a shadow government operating inside the highest level, right over in that building. The Presidential Daily Briefing, which you know, Steve, is sacred, and they operated as a shadow government to suppress information about Chinese theft of the election. You put those two things together, Steve. I mean, that should raise far more alarm bells than the legacy media is putting out today and certainly the left is putting out. If you go to the additional charges that were made, you’ve got Markwayne Mullin—I think he’s going to be right across the street at 11—300,000 voters, okay, that shouldn’t have been there. Foreigners, Steve. The left says, ‘Well, there were some legitimate foreigners mixed in with the illegals.’ Okay, what? Remember, Steve. Georgia. What was the vote that Trump allegedly lost by? 12,000 votes.

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: Razor thin. And my Navarro Report shows you—

BANNON: Right.

DR. NAVARRO: —shows you unequivocally that the elimination of signature match coupled with the stuffing of the ballot box—

BANNON: Yes.

DR. NAVARRO: —with absentee ballots that went two-to-one for Biden more than wiped out that 12,000. That’s responsible for that theft of the Georgia election. If there’s any state I can say with certainty was stolen, it was Georgia.

BANNON: Yeah. Totally illegitimate.

DR. NAVARRO: And Ossoff and Warnock shouldn’t be there any more than Biden should have won that election.

BANNON: Peter Navarro of The Navarro Report. There are other revelations going to come. So folks, just understand, that is the railhead. That is opening salvo. That is the first inning. There’s a lot more to come. I believe eventually it will be a [INAUDIBLE], because I think they’re jamming the President up on Capitol Hill on the Save America Act. And this latest trick, they’re trying to include it in some sort of reconciliation bill and then go as a supplicant to the blue states and try to toss them 500 million dollars to have them do voter ID is a fool’s errand because it ain’t going to happen. As you know, Peter, mail-in ballots and no voter ID and no game-day voting, what they call access, is the way they steal elections, correct, sir?

DR. NAVARRO: Yes. And I want to emphasize with The Navarro Report, what that report goes through chapter and verse—never been refuted by anyone, much less the left. It basically was a Grand “Stuff the Ballot Box” Strategy by loosening all of the safeguards that the SAVE America Act would put back in place. In other words, they got rid of, for example, in Georgia, the signature verification. All right? And when they had signature verification in Georgia prior to 2020, they had about a five-to-six-percent throw-out rate of the votes. And when they got rid of the signature verification, it went down to effectively zero. Okay? And then when you had the increase in the absentee ballots because they were stuffing them in there—

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —and just statistically they went two-to-one for Biden. You go from a 12,000-vote loss to at least a 30,000-vote victory by Donald Trump.

BANNON: Yes. Yes.

DR. NAVARRO: And that’s consistent with our polling. That’s consistent with what we know about Trump’s support in Georgia. And it would’ve wiped out the Senate races as well and turned them red.

BANNON: This is why—this is why Ossoff and Warnock—this is why Ossoff and Warnock have a big problem. They have a big problem. It’s going to be pursued. They have a very big problem.

DR. NAVARRO: Oh, they’re freaked out.

BANNON: They are truly freaked out.

DR. NAVARRO: They’re freaked out.

BANNON: They’re freaked out.

DR. NAVARRO: Because if I’m trying to prove the case—

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: If I’m trying to prove the case, Georgia is where I start. There’s no question about that. Now, the four—again, at the top of the hour, I said the really important question here today, a day, you know, 12 hours after the speech, has the probability that the 2020 election was stolen risen, should it rise in the minds of every American? Whether it’s low or high now, whether you’re a skeptical Democrat or a certain Republican. And the answer is, based on what’s been released so far, and it’s only the beginning, Steve—

BANNON: Yes. Yes.

DR. NAVARRO: —the probability that the election was stolen should go up in the minds of every American. And that is troubling.

BANNON: That’s why—yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: It’s troubling that China stole our data. It’s troubling that you have a Deep State saying that they’re a shadow government. You and I were never machine guys, okay?

BANNON: Never. Never.

DR. NAVARRO: And let’s be clear about—

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —what the data said in terms of the dump. It said that those machines can be used not only to steal an election, but can do it in a way which may well be undetectable. Which is frightening.

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: And the left says, ‘Well, there’s paper ballots too.’ Yeah, but—yeah, that’s why they destroyed a lot of paper ballots and wouldn’t let us have access—

BANNON: Yes. Immediately. Hold it. Hang on. This is why—

DR. NAVARRO: —to them, Steve. I mean, think about that.

BANNON: Hang on. This is why Norm Eisen and these guys just went to court. We had this huge fight in Georgia to get the ballots back that the FBI have. Right? And what—and they told the judge what we intend to do is destroy them. They’re kicking themselves for not doing it. We’ve got to get ready for a DHS briefing. I know you’ve got work to do. We’re going to go back. I’m going to get you on for an hour one night at six o’clock. We’re going to go through The Navarro Report again because I understand there’s other information coming out to support your conclusions on that. Where do people go to get all the content, Dr. Peter Navarro?

DR. NAVARRO: I just want to say I’m glad the War Room didn’t get the memo that the rest of the press got to ignore this story today. Okay? At least Bannon is covering it on the War Room.

BANNON: Thank you, sir. Thank you. I don’t want to criticize—

DR. NAVARRO: That was quite a memo too. PeterNavarro.com is the gateway to everything I do.

BANNON: Thank you.

DR. NAVARRO: PeterNavarro.com, to the Substack, to all of the social media, Gettr, Truth, X, Instagram. And we’ve got content coming out every day in all sorts of forms. We’ve got a podcast. We’ve got the video, 60-second videos, we’ve got articles. So, stay with me on that, PeterNavarro.com, and stay with the War Room. Just keep hitting it, brother.

BANNON: Thank you, brother. Fantastic. Great job. We’re going to go back through your report again because it’s just as revelatory today as it was then. And you’ve been proven right. Thank you.

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