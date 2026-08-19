Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pray With Your Legs's avatar
Pray With Your Legs
5h

Analysis of the EssayThe author makes a compelling, national-security-focused case for updating federal standards surrounding election software security and vendor supply chains.Key Strengths of the Author's Argument:Bipartisan Framing: Framing cybersecurity as an ongoing, defense-level priority rather than a partisan topic makes actionable policy more achievable.Streamlined Security Patching: Identifying the friction between state certification rules and emergency zero-day vulnerability patching is a critical operational insight.Vendor Transparency: Demanding a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), CVE assignment, and supply chain scrutiny mirrors security standards applied to the Department of Defense.Additional Recommendations to Enhance US Election IntegrityTo complement and expand upon the author's proposals, Congress, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) should consider five additional structural enhancements:1. Implement Standardized Risk-Limiting Audits (RLAs)Beyond Basic Audits: While the author rightly advocates for hand-counted paper ballots, basic manual audits can be inefficient or statistically weak if sample sizes are arbitrary.The Upgrade: Mandate Risk-Limiting Audits (RLAs) nationwide prior to certification. RLAs use statistical sampling of paper ballots to provide a mathematically verifiable level of confidence that the reported election outcome matches the paper record, maximizing scrutiny where margins are tight while saving local election staff time.2. Establish a Fast-Track Federal Security Patching ProtocolThe Problem: State-level recertification requirements can take 6–12 months, leaving systems exposed to publicly known exploits.The Upgrade: Create an emergency "Trusted Patch Architecture" through the EAC. Under this framework, security-only micro-patches that do not alter voting logic can be pre-approved by accredited labs within 72 hours, allowing state officials to apply security updates without invalidating overall system certification.3. Formalize Mandatory Incident Disclosure TimelinesThe Upgrade: Require election vendors and jurisdiction IT administrators to notify CISA and state chief election officials within 24 hours of confirming any breach, unauthorized access, or credential leak involving voting infrastructure, under penalty of losing federal certification.4. Mandate Air-Gapped Physical Architecture & Chain of CustodyThe Upgrade: Pass explicit federal standards prohibiting tabulation hardware from containing wireless networking chips (including dormant Wi-Fi or cellular modems) on primary circuit boards. Require tamper-evident physical seals and dual-custody access protocols for all voting equipment storage facilities to mitigate insider threat risks.5. De-escalate Supply Chain Foreign Dependency via National Defense FundingThe Upgrade: Classify voting machine hardware manufacturing under critical national defense infrastructure. Provide targeted grants via the Defense Production Act to ensure circuit boards, touchscreens, and optical sensors are manufactured, assembled, and vetted entirely within trusted, domestically audited facilities.Official Election & Voting ResourcesFor official guidance on voting rules, state-by-state mail-in deadlines, polling place locators, and election administration standards, refer directly to official government portals:Verify Voter Registration & Polling Places: Check your status or find local voting centers via Can I Vote (National Association of Secretaries of State) or your state's Secretary of State portal.Federal Election Infrastructure Guidelines: Review official security standards, physical security checklists, and incident reporting guidance at the CISA Election Security Resource Library. Voting System Testing & Certification: Access certification reports, audit tools, and clearinghouse standards at the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Reply
Share
Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
5h

Given the facts and the Democrats' uniform opposition to cleaning up the mess, one can only conclude that Democrats are in favor of crooked elections.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Navarro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture