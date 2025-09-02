Team,

Here’s another little taste of my new book. A little love note about my sweet Pixie.

Get your order in now for “I Went To Prison So You Won’t Have To” so they ship it to you for publication date!

E.T. — and Huck — Call Home

“Every ‘Hi, Huck’ was oxygen.”

Every phone call from prison began the same way from my sweet Pixie: “Hi, Huck.”

That’s what my lady calls me cause sometimes I don’t comb my hair, tuck in my shirt, or otherwise act “sivilized” if you know the Huck Finn reference.

Her two words would cut through steel bars and concrete walls like nothing else could.

The noise of prison — the yelling, the banging, the endless drone — would vanish for a few minutes.

We’d talk about the day, about life on the outside, about the absurdities of my new “routine.”

Those short calls weren’t just conversations. They were oxygen. And they reminded me of something prison couldn’t touch: us.

