FBI Agent Walter Giardina didn’t just come for me — he and four other armed FBI lackeys came for the Constitution. Here’s a taste from my new book — 36 days out from publication.
The Biden DOJ and FBI didn’t knock — they staged a political theater arrest at Reagan National Airport. FBI Agent Walter Giardina led a group of five armed FBI agents to take me down and perp-walked my fiancée.
No courtesy call, no voluntary surrender — just leg irons, handcuffs, and a media leak to guarantee the cameras were rolling. The charge? A bogus contempt of Congress misdemeanor citation that had never before been issued for a top White House presidential aide.
This wasn’t about justice. It was about humiliation and sending a message: cross this regime, and they will crush you. I wore my leg irons that day as a badge of honor knowing the verdict was already written — but so was my resolve.
Giardina is not a martyr — as the left-wing press is making him out to be. He was the very tip of a weaponized justice spear that tried to kill Trump politically and literally put ME in prison.
It is Giardina — along with Comey, Clapper, Brennan, Page, Strzok, Goros, Pelosi, Thompson, Cheney, Garland, et. al. — who must be investigated. AND held accountable.
Giardina betrayed the flag behind him and the FBI itself. He’s an insurrectionist who tried to take down the Trump government, not a martyr.
Guardian even looks like a clown in his FBI photo. He should have been given the same treatment with leg irons and hopefully will eventually get to serve some jail time. He needs accountability for his ruthless unfair actions.
His action was that of a scum-bag corrupt dirty cop!