FBI Agent Walter Giardina didn’t just come for me — he and four other armed FBI lackeys came for the Constitution. Here’s a taste from my new book — 36 days out from publication.

The Biden DOJ and FBI didn’t knock — they staged a political theater arrest at Reagan National Airport. FBI Agent Walter Giardina led a group of five armed FBI agents to take me down and perp-walked my fiancée.

No courtesy call, no voluntary surrender — just leg irons, handcuffs, and a media leak to guarantee the cameras were rolling. The charge? A bogus contempt of Congress misdemeanor citation that had never before been issued for a top White House presidential aide.

This wasn’t about justice. It was about humiliation and sending a message: cross this regime, and they will crush you. I wore my leg irons that day as a badge of honor knowing the verdict was already written — but so was my resolve.

Giardina is not a martyr — as the left-wing press is making him out to be. He was the very tip of a weaponized justice spear that tried to kill Trump politically and literally put ME in prison.

It is Giardina — along with Comey, Clapper, Brennan, Page, Strzok, Goros, Pelosi, Thompson, Cheney, Garland, et. al. — who must be investigated. AND held accountable.

Giardina betrayed the flag behind him and the FBI itself. He’s an insurrectionist who tried to take down the Trump government, not a martyr.





