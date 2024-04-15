Pregnancy, initiated by the meeting of two cells, each of which are derived from a different person, and the carefully choreographed rolling and folding of rapidly multiplying cell layers into different structures and organs to form a new human, is truly a miracle. As a practicing OBGYN, I have taken care of roughly 8,000 pregnant women over the last almost 30 years

“Dr. Biss, have you seen the number of miscarriages we have had this month?”

This question was asked of me in November 2021 by my practice biller. Our small OBGYN practice that delivers 20-25 patients a month had experienced a miscarriage in eight of our early pregnant mothers. The normal percentage of first trimester losses is 5-6%. (1) Something out of the ordinary was occurring.

In October 2022, at the inaugural FLCCC conference in Orlando, Florida, I stated that my practice miscarriage rate had increased by 50% and that I had noticed an increase in infertility. When I returned from the conference, I collated my data on miscarriages and new registered pregnant patients going back to January 2020 in my practice. Rendering this into a HIPA-compliant format, I sent my data to the renowned biostatistician Dr. Jessica Rose PhD. (2) The results were shocking.

During the 2020 portion of the COVID-19 pandemic, our practice had the highest number of deliveries to date (most likely due to the lockdowns), with the highest number of newly registering pregnant patients to date, accompanied by an entirely normal miscarriage rate.

During 2021-thru-2022, my recorded miscarriage rate had increased 100% (not 50% as I first supposed). Each year the miscarriage rate had doubled as the registered new pregnancy numbers decreased—a reflection of an increase in early miscarriages and a decrease in fertility among our attending population. Our live birth numbers also decreased. and we have yet to reach the numbers we had in 2020.

In the early part of 2021 our governing body, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), began to overtly market the new mRNA “vaccines”” to its constituents. The approved standard was to “mRNA vaccinate” all women considering pregnancy, already pregnant, or lactating. The assertion of “safe and effective mRNA vaccines” echoed by the federal health agencies continued to gain increasing early prominence during this 2021 initiated mass-vaccination program.

My policy was to avoid administering completely new products to pregnant patients. Concerns arose regarding the safety of experimental mRNA vaccines, as pregnant women were excluded from the original Pfizer clinical trials. Male participants were advised to use condoms or abstain. Despite this, pregnancies occurred and 270 pregnant “vaccinated” women experienced adverse events, 38 were followed up and 28 out of 32 women who experienced adverse events had miscarriages. (3) The Pfizer trial data, initially concealed, was eventually revealed through FOIA requests and lawsuits, exposing a shocking miscarriage rate of 87%. (4)

An independent VAERS analysis also indicated a rise in miscarriages in 2021-2022. (5) Despite this, the U.S. Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) Tom Shimabukuro downplayed mRNA vaccine risks in a paper, stating a 13% miscarriage rate was normal, which is contested. Concerns raised in a letter to the editor were not addressed, and the paper remains uncorrected. (6) Shimabukuro and the CDC would gain a history of downplaying other serious adverse vaccine events such as adult strokes.

Other complications increased during the mRNA “vaccine” rollout. Pre-eclampsia, oligohydramnios, preterm labor/ruptured membranes, and postpartum hypertensive disorders and hemorrhages have been occurring with higher frequency (7) Menstrual irregularities along with pre-pubertal and post-menopausal bleeding also increased in frequency during this time and continued. A recent article has demonstrated mRNA vaccine-derived spike protein in placental tissue and umbilical cords, (8) and human breast milk. (9) What does this mean for the developing fetuses while in the womb and after birth with respect to gametes, endocrine organs, and their developing brains? Only time will tell.

However, Pfizer just quietly released the results of a mandatory mRNA “vaccine” study on pregnant women. (10) Incomplete and suggestive of hidden data, an early analysis indicates that mRNA “vaccinated” pregnant women are four times more likely to get a significant adverse event such as a birth defect, in their live-born child. (11).

Overall, my pregnant patients that contracted the COVID-19 virus did very well in 2020, and we had no severely sick patients nor any mortalities. The problems in pregnant women did not occur until 2021 with the widespread release of the mRNA “vaccines”. The data continues to show that there is a negative benefit to risk ratio for the mRNA “vaccination” of pregnant women.

Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves (Gospel of Matthew 7:15).

The title of this article should now make sense. Practicing OBGYNs around the globe were misled by their governing entities as were the women seeking their guidance. Tragically, the stance of ACOG and ABOG remains unaltered as they continue to advocate the mRNA “immunization” for all pregnant women. This has now crossed into the domain of criminal negligence.

Dr. Kimberly Biss, MD is a guest columnist for Peter Navarro’s Taking Back Trump’s America and is a prominent Obstetrician-gynecologist based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

