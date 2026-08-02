Fauci Is a Prisoner of His Own Deadly Lies

Team,

Because Fauci lied, Americans died.

Check out my War Room conversation with Steve Bannon following Fauci’s Senate hearing.

Steve asks me how I knew that Fauci would plead the Fifth, as I predicted HERE on C-SPAN ahead of the hearing.

To me, it’s obvious.

Here’s the trap that Fauci is in:

If Fauci answers questions truthfully, he has to admit that he funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab.

As soon as he admits that, it follows that the gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab was used to produce gain-of-function for a harmless bat virus so that it could infect humans.

And as soon as we know that, Fauci becomes the Godfather of the Pandemic and there’s blood on his hands. And his reputation sinks even further.

Not only that, but he opens himself up to all sorts of civil actions because, based on these facts, he’s responsible through that lab for millions of people dying and all sorts of other economic costs.

So, he can’t go there.

Fauci is a well-documented narcissist. As we know from his diary, he loves the adulation he’s received due to his being propped up by the legacy left-wing media.

He loves being in the media.

But that’s a problem for him, because he has become a prisoner of his own deadly lies.

He’s got nowhere to go now. He can never talk about these things.

Steve also asks me about my first Situation Room showdown with Fauci, which centered on the China travel ban.

I wrote about the showdown in my book In Trump Time: A Journal of America’s Plague Year. You can read an excerpt of the Situation Room argument between me and Fauci—during which he kept repeating, like a parrot, ‘travel bans don’t work’—HERE in this post featuring my recent piece in The Washington Times about Fauci’s diary.

And as I note in the excerpt below from In Trump Time, my lifesaving memo following my China travel ban Situation Room showdown with Fauci in January 2020 would turn out to be one of the most consequential documents of the pandemic.

FROM CONSENSUS TO CHAOS IN A FLASH With everybody’s cards now on the Situation Room table and discord clearly in the air, Mick Mulvaney, the Task Force chair, inexplicably proclaimed, “I guess we have a consensus. The group does not support the [China] travel ban.” To which I replied in a nanosecond and in no uncertain terms, “Mick. There is absolutely no consensus in this room.” At that point, the hitherto silent [Deputy National Security Advisor Matt] Pottinger finally chimed in, “Chief Mulvaney. The National Security Council is also supportive of the travel ban.” With that, Mick threw up his hands, and the meeting adjourned in chaos. More resolute than dejected, I quickly left the Sit Room and headed home to ponder my options; I hated to let POTUS down. The next morning, I would pen a memo to the Task Force that would turn out to be one of the most consequential documents of the pandemic. The story behind that lifesaving memo, which would turn the recalcitrant Task Force on a dime, actually started in the late 1970s in a Harvard classroom. There I had a life-changing experience while attending a lecture by Professor Richard Caves. Caves was not only a premier scholar; he was also one of the most dynamic speakers I have ever watched and listened to.* [*Dick Caves left this world on November 22, 2019, and may he rest in peace.] It was that lecture by Professor Caves that inspired me to pursue a doctorate in economics at Harvard, with a special focus on industrial organization and the related subfield of Strategic Game Theory. I would rely on my Strategic Game Theory training to build POTUS’s case for the China travel ban. At zero dark thirty on January 29, this game theoretic approach hit me like an “Oh, duh” clap of the hand to the forehead. After a quick breakfast, I jumped onto my bike in the dark, freezing morning and headed into the sweatshop. For the next six hours, I worked feverishly on a memo that I, in homage to Martin Luther, intended to at least figuratively nail to the door of the Situation Room for the next Task Force meeting that afternoon. …By noon I had finished my game theory memo and sent it over to the National Security Council staff for distribution. In my email to the NSC, I gave clear instructions that the memo be immediately distributed to the full list of all those involved in the Task Force. That is, it should be sent not just to the principals but also to their deputies and analysts down the line. I wanted to paper the crap out of everybody on a distribution list that approached a hundred people. My thinking was that with a distribution list so wide, it would be impossible for Mulvaney, Fauci, or anyone in between to cover their asses if they continued to oppose the ban. The large distribution list, coupled with my dire predictions in the memo if the travel ban weren’t promptly approved, virtually guaranteed a leak if the opposition to the ban continued. Here’s an excerpt—and the money shot—from that memo. You will see that what Strategic Game Theory enables you to do is to find the so-called dominant strategy based on the facts in evidence and the probabilities associated with possible outcomes. In this case, all you need is a greater than 1 percent chance that a pandemic will hit, and the president’s travel ban will be the dominant strategy. Here is how the memo presented the case that more than half a million Americans might die without a China travel ban: In light of the rapid spread of the Chinese coronavirus, game theory is instructive in assessing the need for swift containment and mitigation measures. In a game-theoretic framework, we confront two stylized choices: Aggressive Containment versus No Containment. We also face two stylized outcomes: A relatively modest “seasonal flu-like” outcome with relatively low rates of transmission and mortality versus a more deadly “pandemic flu” such as witnessed with the Asian, Hong Kong, Spanish, and Swine Flus. Costs estimates [noted in the matrix below] range from zero in the Seasonal Flu/No Containment outcome to $3.8 trillion in the Pandemic/No Containment outcome. These cost estimates account for both the loss of economic activity and human life and are derived from a recent [White House Council of Economic Advisers] study. From this cost matrix, one can compute the “expected value” of each possible outcome from assumed probabilities. As soon as the probability of the Pandemic outcome rises above roughly 1%, the dominant strategy is aggressive containment [that is, the travel ban]. This is because the costs of a No Containment/Pandemic scenario are so staggering, including the possible loss of as many as half a million American lives. My memo indeed had its intended effect. It hit the Task Force like a crisp Floyd Mayweather jab to quickly bloody some noses. That afternoon, the Task Force turned 180 degrees and provided a full-throated endorsement of the president’s China travel ban.

With regard to holding Fauci accountable for his crimes, I think that legal recourse at the state level is likely the best avenue to pursue.

My idea is a class action civil suit that prosecutes Fauci for his culpability and liability associated with his role in funding the virus and then covering it up. His own words condemn him in this grave matter. In a civil suit, Fauci can be deposed, which would be very interesting.

An out-of-the-box idea is to give Fauci immunity so that even more details of exactly what happened can be discovered. He would have to reveal even more about just how despicable his actions are.

Given Fauci’s narcissism, it would be devastating for him to admit that he is the Godfather of the Pandemic, which killed millions in the United States and around the world. He would likely never leave his house, which would become a prison of his own making.

I’m asking readers and viewers to understand the importance of this: Fauci funded gain-of-research in China to create a virus, which he could then create a vaccine to cure, with vaccine makers making astronomical profits from it. That was the grand plan, and Fauci didn’t count on a lab leak.

If you understand that, then CNN, MS NOW, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and other legacy left-wing media outlets can no longer hide from this story as they have been so stubbornly trying to do.

I love reading your comments. Please share this far and wide.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

[CLIP OF DR. NAVARRO’S C-SPAN INTERVIEW ON JULY 29, BEFORE TONY FAUCI’S SENATE HEARING]

JASMINE WRIGHT: —for you is that Mr. Fauci received a preemptive pardon from former president Joe Biden covering his time at—in the lead on some of these COVID-19 issues. Do you or, and the White House believe that charges could still be brought against Dr. Fauci going forward?

DR. NAVARRO: I love the question, and here’s why it’s important today. Fauci, if he lies to Congress today, then the pardon has no bearing, because this is a crime he’s committed since the pardon. So, he’s got a really hard choice. I believe, when push comes to shove, he is going to do either one of two things: he is going to cite the Fifth Amendment and blame people trying to ‘lynch’ him on the Hill. ‘Oh, it’s like, no, no.’ He’s either going to cite the Fifth Amendment or he’s going to have a bad dose of ‘I can’t recall.’ But the problem with ‘I can’t recall’ is all we have to do is read his diaries and see what he had to say to prove that he is a liar. So, it’s going to be a really interesting thing. But, for the American people, I just, please understand. This man, I fought him. I was the only guy fighting him. And it cost me a lot because he was—he was the guy. But he lied to you repeatedly in ways which had material effects on people dying, people getting sick. And don’t even get me started on the vaccine issue. Because there’s all sorts of things we could talk about there. The problem with the vaccine, ultimately, was that Fauci and Pfizer didn’t give us the data which was beginning to show that we should have more concern about whether people were taking that vaccine.

[CLIP OF DR. NAVARRO INTERVIEW WITH PIERS MORGAN ON JULY 29, FOLLOWING TONY FAUCI’S SENATE HEARING]

DR. NAVARRO: —Fauci would invoke the Fifth. And the problem that Fauci has is that his public statements are so at odds with his diary that that man is guilty of crimes and he doesn’t want to dig the hole any deeper. So, I appreciate you having me on. I was the White House Policy Coordinator for the Defense Production Act during the pandemic. All right, what does that mean? I was the guy helping you to get masks and gloves and ventilators and swabs and all sorts of stuff. And what’s interesting is, if you read Fauci’s diary, Piers, my name appears almost 60 times. And Fauci attacks me continually in his diary. But what’s interesting is the diary will show that on all five of the things that he and I disagreed with—and I was the only guy in that White House besides the President who got in Fauci’s face—I was absolutely right, he was absolutely wrong, and Americans died because of the adulation that Fauci had from the American people and the inability to stop his runaway train. And watching him—watching him invoke the Fifth, you know, that’s a long fall down from ‘St. Fauci,’ Piers.

[CUT TO DR. NAVARRO LIVE INTERVIEW WITH STEVE BANNON]

STEVE BANNON: Dr. Navarro from the White House. Peter, tell us, why did you have the insight that no one else had yesterday morning before all this happened? You said on C-SPAN early on, he’s going to take the Fifth. Watch it. How did you know that?

DR. NAVARRO: Steve, I was the only one who figured that out, which was astonishing, because, to me, it’s obvious. Here’s the trap that Fauci’s in. If he answers questions truthfully, he has to admit, one, that he funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab. As soon as he admits that, then it follows that the gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab was used to gain function for a bat virus, a harmless bat virus, so that it could infect humans. And as soon as we know that, then Fauci becomes the Godfather of the Pandemic and there’s blood on his hands. His reputation is even further down the toilet than it is now. And he opens himself up to all sorts of civil actions because, based on that, he’s responsible directly through that lab for millions of people dying and all sorts of other economic costs. So, he can’t go there. And he’s dead narcissist walking because if you think about it, his whole persona, Steve, we know from the diary, is that he loves this adulation from the world. He loves being on media. I mean, I think the only show he’ll be able to go on will be Jake Tapper. I think that was his Thanksgiving partner. We learned that from the diary. And by the way, I asked Jake if he would have me on yesterday, wouldn’t have me on. No surprise there. But the point is that Fauci is dead narcissist walking because he’s got nowhere to go. He can never talk about this stuff.

BANNON: Hang on. Hang on. Tapper—Tapper and these guys, the lawyers at these places, they’re trying to get mergers done and everything like that. They’ve got huge liabilities here, bro. They get huge liabilities. CNN, MSNBC. Hang on. I’m going to hold you through the break here. I know you’ve got to go, but you’ve got to stick with me. I’ve got to get this question out. We changed the name of the show for, back in those days, we were three hours. We took two hours and changed the name on, I think 20 January of 2020, to War Room Pandemic. Right?

DR. NAVARRO: Genius.

BANNON: Given our knowledge of Wuhan and what was going to happen in Wuhan—

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BANNON: —as a military bioweapons lab like Fort Detrick. On the 23rd of January, correct me if I’m wrong, the first confrontation in the JFK Room, down the Situation Room, occurred between Dr. Peter Navarro and Fauci. The first time you laid eyes on this guy, and you had a huge throwdown because he was blowing off any kind of controls. Remember, this is about the quarantine of people coming in from China into the U.S., and you and Fauci had a huge blow-up.

DR. NAVARRO: China travel ban.

BANNON: Tell me about it. Tell me about it.

DR. NAVARRO: The Boss sent me in there. President Trump sent me in there to fight for the China travel ban in the Sit Room. [Mick] Mulvaney’s chairing the meeting. You’ve got Fauci and [CDC Director Robert] Redfield. I didn’t know him. I didn’t know—I didn’t know he walked on water. I didn’t know his excrement did not have any aroma to it. Okay? It was just me taking the measure of a man. And within minutes, I’m in a very heated exchange with him where he kept, like a parrot, repeating ‘travel bans don’t work.’ And I’m saying to him, ‘Why? What’s your evidence of that? Of course they work. We’ve got thousands of Chinese people coming in here, many infected. They’re going to spread that.’ And that night—I lost the battle that day. Mulvaney—Mulvaney is a turd, just for the record. He’s sitting there chairing. He goes, at the end of meeting, ‘Well, we have a consensus. No travel ban.’ I go, ‘Mick, there’s no frigging consensus in this room, brother. None.’ And he had to back off. That night, I wrote a memo. Sent it out. That’s what you do. Bureaucratic stuff. You paper everybody. And I predicted with astonishing accuracy, Steve, how many people would die in the pandemic if we didn’t do what we do. And I had the costs right, I had the lives right. That thing went out that night, and the next day they flipped. And here’s the thing that pisses me off about Fauci, because he’s such a pathological liar. For, going forward, he would always say, ‘No, I always supported the travel ban.’

BANNON: No. A bald-faced liar.

NAVARRO: But the diary contradicts it.

BANNON: Yes.

DR. NAVARRO: When a diary contradicts it, two days, for two days running earlier—

BANNON: Hang on. Hang on for one second. We’re coming right back to the White House. Dr. Peter Navarro.

[CUT BACK TO INTERVIEW FROM COMMERCIAL BREAK]

BANNON: Dr. Peter Navarro, let’s just cut to the chase. You know this guy better than I.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BANNON: The diaries, he’s obsessed with you. You know why? Because in the first term, let’s be blunt. You were fighting this guy every day. You were taking him on. You were not letting his BS go unchallenged. He hated you for a good reason. Right? You were the one sitting there going—

DR. NAVARRO: 60 times in his diary.

BANNON: —calling him out on his lies in these meetings every day. So, talk to us. What should be done? What should the Trump Administration do? What should Main Justice do? What should states do? What should victims do? You’ve got one of the most evil individuals in human history to expose himself yesterday. You called it.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BANNON: So, what should happen? What’s the action?

DR. NAVARRO: The law has to be figured out as whether the pardon covers any state from suing. Okay? And I think not. I think the states are kind of the best line of attack. So, let’s sort that out. My idea, though, is a civil suit, a class action civil suit that goes after Fauci for his culpability and liability associated with his role in funding the virus, normal bureaucratic action, but then covering up. I think that’s where you get him and hang him on his own words. And if you got him in a civil suit, you could depose him. And then what happens? Boy, that would be really interesting. Here’s an out-of-the-box thing. You might even think about giving him, the DOJ giving him immunity so that you can actually find out exactly what happened. And I think if you got him to reveal just how despicable that was—

BANNON: I cannot—I cannot believe—hang on. I cannot believe this.

DR. NAVARRO: Hang on, hear me out. Let me finish the thought.

BANNON: For a guy that went to federal prison, I want him in Leavenworth for the rest of his life. And Peter Navarro’s giving me civil suits. And what—okay—

DR. NAVARRO: I knew—but can you imagine? It would kill this man. It would kill this man, Steve, based on his narcissism, to have to admit he was the godfather of the pandemic.

BANNON: Okay. You’re getting too—you’re getting too—

DR. NAVARRO: Do you realize that he would, like, never leave his house?

BANNON: I know. But you’re too—

DR. NAVARRO: He would be a prisoner on his own.

BANNON: Yeah. Okay.

DR. NAVARRO: It’s just, I’m throwing it out there, Steve.

BANNON: Okay.

DR. NAVARRO: But I think—I like the civil suit. That’s kind of my thing.

BANNON: Okay. I’m all for—I’m all for federal prison for the rest of his life. But that’s just me.

DR. NAVARRO: Look, here’s what’s important. I’m going to ask the War Room—I’m there, but here’s what I’m asking the War Room to do, to just get why this is important. Fauci funds the gain-of-function research to basically give it to China to create a virus that then he could create a vaccine to cure.

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: So, the vaccine people make a shit ton of money.

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: And that was the grand plan, and he didn’t count on a lab leak.

BANNON: You know, I think—I’m—

DR. NAVARRO: And if people understand that, then CNN and MS NOW and the New York Times and the Washington Post can’t hide from this story like they’re hiding.

BANNON: Okay. Let me take my number two pencil out—

DR. NAVARRO: And I think, by the way, the Democrats are dead on this. Go ahead.

BANNON: Yeah. Let me take—yeah, because they ran out yesterday. You can tell they didn’t want any spots. That’s why they all ran for the hills. Let me take my number two pencil out and write in my diary. ‘Dear Diary, remind me to, next time I see Peter Navarro, wash his mouth out with soap.’ Okay. Navarro—Navarro, real quickly. We’ve got a big situation with India. We’ve got to be America first, dude. India, and we love Modi. You know I love Modi because he puts India first and Indians first. He’s a hammer. What is going on in this quartz thing? They’ve basically stolen an industry from the United States. Starting in 2010, they had none. Now they’ve got like 40-percent market share. What in the hell’s happening?

DR. NAVARRO: I have a personal stake in this, Steve, in the sense of I did a very small kitchen remodel and had to buy some countertops. And I go into this warehouse with my wife and the thing’s half the size of a football field, and it’s all frigging Indian quartz and my head’s exploding. It’s like, what’s going on here? And I looked into it, and it’s the same model as China. They just dumped this stuff and put Americans out of business, and it’s just wrong. So, in a few days there will be, as I understand it, possibly some tariffs announced on this based on things going through the courts. In my view that the tariff needs to be what’s called a lockout tariff, like 50 or 100 percent.

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: And just keep the cheating Indians out like you keep the cheating Chinese out. I mean, people need to put their heads around the fact that India equals China when it comes to trade.

BANNON: Amen.

DR. NAVARRO: They’re the Maharaja of Tariffs. By the way, we’re doing the intern photo today. I don’t know if you hear the music in the background.

BANNON: I do. I do hear the music.

DR. NAVARRO: But it’s quite something. The Boss is going to be out to greet them and stuff.

BANNON: Yeah. My favorite.

DR. NAVARRO: Hey, one last thing, Steve. RealClearMarkets just popped another article, which pertains to what you talked about, about the Fed decision. Basically, very bad decision yesterday—

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —and I explain exactly why.

[THE SONG “YMCA” BY THE VILLAGE PEOPLE HEARD PLAYING IN THE BACKGROUND AT THE WHITE HOUSE]

BANNON: Okay. I hate to cut away from my favorite song, but people know how much I love The Village People. So, on that note, Dr. Navarro, where do people go to get all your content?

DR. NAVARRO: Do the Trump Dance. PeterNavarro.com is the gateway to X, Gettr, Truth Social, Instagram, and, of course, the Substack, which should not be missed. But keep your eye each week on RealClearMarkets because I do regular stuff there based on the indicators that come out or events like the Fed announcement.

BANNON: John Tamny. RealClearMarkets. Thank you, sir. Appreciate you.

DR. NAVARRO: Dead narcissist walking: Tony Fauci. All right, man.

BANNON: Thank you, sir. Thank you, brother. Appreciate you.

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