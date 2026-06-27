Fauci Lied, Americans Died.

Team,

Fauci lied and Americans died.

This is my interview with Maria Bartiromo about Anthony Fauci’s funding of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, as well as his and the Chinese Communist Party’s cover-up of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I also published a piece in the Washington Times this week after the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released new reporting that exposes how Fauci worked with politicized career leadership in the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions, the virus’ lab-leak origins, and his role in directing U.S. funding for gain-of-function research.

This Fox Business segment opens with an interview I gave to Maria in front of the White House at the height of the pandemic in April 2020. In that interview six years ago, I stated:

“What we know is that the ground zero for this virus was within a few miles of that [Wuhan] lab. If you simply do an Occam’s razor approach that the simplest explanation is probably the most likely, I think it’s incumbent on China to prove that it wasn’t that lab. So, that’s number one. But more importantly, we know that for a critical six-week period of time China used its influence at the World Health Organization to hide the virus from the world. This was a time where that virus could have been contained in Wuhan. Instead, five million Chinese people went out from Wuhan and propagated the virus around the world. That was a critical time.”

Maria was the only person in the media who asked the tough question she did at that trying time about the origin of the pandemic. Nobody else in cable television or the legacy media had the guts and courage, and we took a lot of heat for that segment. And it is remarkable how right we were.

Anthony Fauci needs to be held accountable. And he needs to come clean, because he killed people.

When COVID-19 leaked from the Wuhan lab, Fauci conducted a misinformation campaign using some of the most prestigious academics in the world to insist that it wasn’t from the lab. And the biggest lie of omission was the fact that he funded the virus at the beginning.

Congress needs to subpoena Fauci and all of the people involved in this cover-up.

Because of the cover-up, schools were closed and a generation of our children was set back. Small businesses were shuttered. Cancer screenings were delayed. The elderly were isolated.

I couldn’t see my Mom, Evelyn Littlejohn, to whom I dedicate “In Trump Time,” my book about the pandemic.

My Mom was holed up in her apartment, getting food under the door. It was like a prison.

Fauci and the Chinese Communist Party did that.

Had we had honesty when the virus leaked from Wuhan, millions of lives could have been saved.

As Maria notes, Fauci received a “pardon” from Joe Biden’s autopen regime just before President Trump took office for a second time. Fauci’s “pardon” is not legitimate. It’s outrageous.

Fauci has the blood of millions of people on his hands, and this story needs to get out so that it doesn’t happen again.

Please share this with family and friends.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

[APRIL 2020 CLIP OF DR. NAVARRO AT THE WHITE HOUSE]

DR. NAVARRO: What we know is that the ground zero for this virus was within a few miles of that lab. If you simply do an Occam’s razor approach that the simplest explanation is probably the most likely, I think it’s incumbent on China to prove that it wasn’t that lab. So, that’s number one. But more importantly, we know that for a critical six-week period of time China used its influence at the World Health Organization to hide the virus from the world. This was a time where that virus could have been contained in Wuhan. Instead, five million Chinese people went out from Wuhan and propagated the virus around the world. That was a critical time.

[CUT TO LIVE SEGMENT WITH DR. NAVARRO AND MARIA BARTIROMO]

BARTIROMO: And that was White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro with me back in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, telling me that the virus originated in a lab in no uncertain terms. Think about that. Such courage to come out in April of 2020 and call it out the way it was. Outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a new wave of files detailing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s role surrounding the origins of the COVID pandemic. Completely opposite of what you just heard from Navarro. Documents show he met with CIA officials weeks before denying—weeks after he denied that he funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Tulsi Gabbard says he lied about that and then he covered it up. Joining me now with fresh reaction is White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro, back with us. Peter, thanks so much for being here. Congratulations. You came out with that statement in April of 2020. You saw what was happening and were not afraid to call it out. What is your reaction to what you’ve heard from Tulsi Gabbard?

DR. NAVARRO: Well, first of all, Maria, it’s back at you. You were the only person—only person in the media who was willing to ask that tough question, and we both took a lot of heat for that segment.

BARTIROMO: We did.

DR. NAVARRO: And what’s remarkable about it is how right you and I both were.

BARTIROMO: Yep.

DR. NAVARRO: And what we know now—and the American people need to decanonize St. Fauci. What we know very clearly is that Fauci played God. He basically gave money to the Wuhan lab for the express purpose of using gain-of-function research to create a deadly virus for the purpose of then creating vaccines to kill the virus. How’d that go, Anthony? And then—

BARTIROMO: Unbelievable.

DR. NAVARRO: —when that thing leaked from the lab, he conducted a misinformation campaign using some of the most prestigious academics in the world to insist that it wasn’t from the lab, it was the zoonotic theory from nature. And the biggest lie of omission was the fact that he funded the virus at the beginning. One million Americans died. Millions worldwide. He needs to be held accountable. But you know, Maria—and this is where you’re exempt from this—the media had a lot to do with canonizing Fauci because they had an agenda back at the time. They knew that if Donald Trump could be blamed for that virus rather than China, it would change the political landscape entirely. So, I thank you. I thank the Washington Times for publishing the piece. I thank Tulsi Gabbard for getting out there. But Congress, get off your ass and subpoena not just him, but all the people who were involved in this, because this guy, blood on his hands. Fauci lied, Americans died. I said it back then, I’ll say it right here. And this story needs to get out so it doesn’t happen again.

BARTIROMO: Yeah. And you mentioned your op-ed in the Washington Times, and you argued that the FBI agreed that the virus started in a lab, but Dr. Fauci almost certainly funded it, but somehow got to the FBI and the CIA—

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BARTIROMO: —to tone down their expectations and what they were saying publicly about it. So, my question now is, you say let’s get Fauci back in to answer these questions. Well, he was pardoned, right? And I can’t even—this really just boggles the mind: the fact that Joe Biden, or maybe Joe Biden’s autopen, pardoned Fauci literally an hour before—

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BARTIROMO: —President Trump was to take his oath of office for the second time. Why wait until the 11th hour to actually pardon Fauci? And if it was an autopen, is it even even legitimate?

DR. NAVARRO: It’s not legitimate. Fauci—I mean, think about that. A scientist getting pardoned who actually has the blood of millions of people on his hands. It’s outrageous. I mean, look, we got to get everybody who was involved in that conspiracy, but Fauci needs to be held accountable. He’s a millionaire with documentaries that have helped him. And it’s like crazy stuff. He’s not a hero. He is a true villain.

BARTIROMO: Mmhmm. Let me get your take on where this goes. Rand Paul has been very strong on this. He questions Fauci over and over again. What does the process look like now that Tulsi Gabbard has released all of this information? What do we do with it?

DR. NAVARRO: We get Fauci on the stand. We get all of the academics who wrote this ‘primal origin’ article. It was basically misinformation orchestrated by Fauci. I’d like to get some of the journalists who basically called folks like us conspiracy theorists and said we were out of our minds. I’d like to know whether they were coordinating with Fauci. We need—we need to get people up on the Hill telling the truth about this. And look, I’m surprised people aren’t suing Fauci civilly for all the damages they did to their families and killing people and things like that. I mean, I don’t think a pardon would prevent a class action suit against Fauci personally. He needs to be held accountable. I mean, think about it, Maria. The guy’s sitting in a mansion with millions of dollars, and a lot of people in this country think this guy’s a hero. He was Dr. Frankenstein of the modern era. He—this is indisputable fact right now.

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: He created that virus using gain-of-function research. He did it for the express purpose—hee thought it was like a good idea: let’s create the virus in case something happens in the future, so then we can create a vaccine, so if something happens in the future, we can deal with it. I mean, how did that work out, Anthony, you idiot? You are—you need to come clean, Fauci.

BARTIROMO: Yeah. Well, I mean, that’s the thing.

DR. NAVARRO: I mean, Fauci, you need to come clean, okay?

BARTIROMO: Well, I mean—

DR. NAVARRO: Quit hiding behind your money and your laurels and your PBS documentaries. Come clean, because you killed people. All the kids that had to sit in their homes, my Mom, I couldn’t see my Mom where she was.

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: She was holed up in her own apartment, getting food under the door.

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: I mean, it’s like a prison. Fauci did that.

BARTIROMO: Yeah. Well, it’s just so unbelievable.

DR. NAVARRO: Fauci did that, and the Chinese hid it too. Okay?

BARTIROMO: Yeah. Of course. Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: Let’s not forget the culpability of the Chinese Communist Party in this.

BARTIROMO: Yeah. They hid it too. Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: They threatened—they threatened to drown us in a sea of virus if we dared say the virus came from the Wuhan lab.

BARTIROMO: What we do know is that—and I reported this at the time, because I was getting my sources in the hospital industry telling me that there were ships on their way from China to the West with PPE equipment. And they were told turn around, China wants it.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BARTIROMO: So they cornered the market for all of that PPE, like, you know, the gowns and the masks and the gloves and all that. But, I mean, a bigger point is that, remember that moment in time when we were all shell-shocked about what was going on?

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BARTIROMO: We just wanted to ensure that we were safe, and we wanted to take the medicines that we thought were safe. And God forbid you said you were taking Ivermectin or go against the Joe Biden line and the Anthony Fauci line of defense of where we were. We weren’t told that, you know, once you had the virus, then you had—you know, you were probably protected. We weren’t told that. We weren’t—I mean, it was just, it was crazy. So, the courage that you had and I had, and a couple of others, was noteworthy because it was a moment in time that we—was very uncertain, Peter. Real quick, final word here.

DR. NAVARRO: If I may, the first time I met Fauci was in the Situation Room in January 2020.

BARTIROMO: Yep.

DR. NAVARRO: I was arguing on behalf of the President for the travel ban from China. And that S.O.B. was totally against it. I didn’t know this guy walked on water.

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: I didn’t know who the hell he was. But when he was talking, I thought, that is an arrogant idiot who’s basically out of his depth.

BARTIROMO: Mmm. Right.

DR. NAVARRO: And that was the guy who would get on stage in the Press Briefing Room—

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —and take shots at the President, passive aggressive shots, and he lied to everyone.

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: He needs to be held accountable. Again, Maria, you were the courageous one on this. Okay? Let’s remember that.

BARTIROMO: Well, thank you.

DR. NAVARRO: Nobody else out there in cable television or the legacy media had the guts and courage to ask those questions. You did it. So, good for you.

BARTIROMO: Thank you so much. And it is pretty extraordinary that he was the only guy in President Trump’s new administration, just got to office. He was ending that first term. He was the only guy who really knew anything that had gone on with regard to gain-of-function, and he misled us. What a shame. I wonder if there—

DR. NAVARRO: Big lie of omission. Yeah.

BARTIROMO: I wonder how many lives could have been saved had we had some honesty early on. Peter, thanks very much.

DR. NAVARRO: Oh, I know how many lives. About five million, Maria.

BARTIROMO: Wow.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah. You bet.

BARTIROMO: Peter Navarro, thank you. We’ll see you soon.

DR. NAVARRO: Blood on his hands. Fauci lied, Americans died.

BARTIROMO: Thank you, Peter. Peter Navarro. We’ll be right back.

DR. NAVARRO: You take care.

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