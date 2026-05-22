Team,

This is my piece on new residential construction data. You can also read it HERE in RealClearMarkets.

The data point toward positive residential construction growth in the second quarter. That matters because housing is not just houses, but also lumber, concrete, copper wire, appliances, trucks, furniture, title work, commissions, local tax revenue, and blue-collar paychecks. When housing stabilizes, the economy gains a powerful support beam.

With residential construction flashing a cautiously bullish signal as a nascent housing recovery forms, the last thing the market needs now is a Fed rate hike.

I always appreciate your comments, and please share this.

Peter

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Parsing the Residential Construction Data Through Fed Eyes

By Peter Navarro

May 21, 2026

The most interest-rate-sensitive sector of the American economy is flashing a cautiously bullish signal. That is precisely why the last thing the market needs now is a Fed rate hike.

In April, new residential construction data showed a market that is not booming, but it is trying to heal. Housing permits rose a strong 5.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.442 million units, well above market expectations. Housing starts slipped 2.8 percent on the month, but still came in above expectations at a 1.465 million annual rate and are up 4.6 percent over the past year.

The important story is not one month of noise. It is the emerging turn in residential construction after a brutal stretch of high mortgage rates, affordability stress, and tight financial conditions.

Residential construction fell over the prior four quarters. Now the data point toward positive growth in the second quarter.

That matters because housing is not just houses. It is lumber, concrete, copper wire, appliances, trucks, furniture, title work, commissions, local tax revenue, and blue-collar paychecks. When housing turns down, recession risk rises. When housing stabilizes, the economy gains a powerful support beam.

The biggest threat now to this nascent housing recovery is the rising talk of a rate hike. From Wall Street trading desks to the Federal Reserve Banks of Cleveland, Minneapolis, and Dallas, and from there to the bowels of the Eccles Building in Washington, the rate-hike drums are indeed beating louder and louder.

That is why the signal from this week’s jobless claims data is equally useful. Initial claims remain low. The four-week average of initial claims is falling. Continuing claims, on a four-week average basis, have dropped to their lowest level since early 2024.

This is not a labor market crying out for recessionary medicine. It is a labor market still in good territory — resilient enough to support growth, but not so overheated that the Fed must slam on the brakes.

Put the housing and claims data together and the policy message is clear. The economy is navigating a narrow channel. Housing is trying to recover. Workers are still finding jobs. Construction may add to growth again. But all of this remains vulnerable to a central bank that mistakes prudence for panic.

The right Fed policy now is patience. Hold the line. Watch inflation expectations. Separate energy-driven headline noise from underlying inflation. Let the supply side rebuild. Let builders build. Let workers work.

A rate hike now would hit the wrong target. It would punish homebuyers and builders at the very moment residential construction is beginning to regain its footing. It would risk choking off a housing recovery before it has had time to gather strength.

Housing is trying to make a comeback. The Fed should not smother it in the crib.

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