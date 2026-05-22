Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Kathy Monteiro's avatar
Kathy Monteiro
1d

After reading Peter's article, I simply said with disgust, " Oh for goodness sake."

The fact that he even had to write the article with such onvious facts that a high school student could understand is ridiculous. And anyone other than Powell and his pack of America Economic Destroyers who doesn't understand that interest rates should be lower and why is dilusional. Here is a guy running a chunk of the economy who cant even manage the building budget of his own building. Over run of $1 billion?! Thats a B...billion! And the press buries it because its true, Congress doesn't impeach him, and do taxpayers just keep shelling out their hard earned money quietly just accepting it?! And then Trump is evil and partisan for complaining?! However, it appears Im not the only one fed up, since incumbents just got a schellacking. My faith in my fellow Americans greatly increased over that and they must keep on showing up to vote, for goodness sake!

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Andrew Brylowski's avatar
Andrew Brylowski
1d

I am a psychiatrist and believe that having a good job and a home of your own provides the best foundation for mental health. Context for next observation: developing 32 duplexes in Brownsville Texas. The development is a short distance to the LNG plants, Star Base, Amazon facility, the new refinery, under water drone company, desalination plant et cetera.

What I find particularly bizarre is the amount of incentives given to certain corporations not others, for example, me as a home builder, in terms of property taxes and other incentives. There are even chambers of commerce domains where large business entities can engage for these types of "subsidies."

What I don't understand is that there is nothing like that for single-family or multi-family housing corporations. Nor are there these types of property tax incentives or other incentives available to the homebuyer. Why not? This does not pass the smell test. Why aren't all entities treated with some sort of incentive process when they bring economic activity to a community? It doesn't have to be identical across entities, but it seems like housing in particular is deliberately excluded?

By the way I do understand the rationalizations that have been provided to me. In general they go something like this: They're going to bring so many jobs to the community... Well housing brings the workers for those jobs and the community would be more stable and there would be a more stable workforce to increase the value of the community and quality of workers. Falls on deaf ears.

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