Fed Should Not Hurt Nascent Housing Recovery
A Fed Rate Hike Is the Last Thing the Market Needs
Team,
This is my piece on new residential construction data. You can also read it HERE in RealClearMarkets.
The data point toward positive residential construction growth in the second quarter. That matters because housing is not just houses, but also lumber, concrete, copper wire, appliances, trucks, furniture, title work, commissions, local tax revenue, and blue-collar paychecks. When housing stabilizes, the economy gains a powerful support beam.
With residential construction flashing a cautiously bullish signal as a nascent housing recovery forms, the last thing the market needs now is a Fed rate hike.
I always appreciate your comments, and please share this.
Peter
Parsing the Residential Construction Data Through Fed Eyes
May 21, 2026
The most interest-rate-sensitive sector of the American economy is flashing a cautiously bullish signal. That is precisely why the last thing the market needs now is a Fed rate hike.
In April, new residential construction data showed a market that is not booming, but it is trying to heal. Housing permits rose a strong 5.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.442 million units, well above market expectations. Housing starts slipped 2.8 percent on the month, but still came in above expectations at a 1.465 million annual rate and are up 4.6 percent over the past year.
The important story is not one month of noise. It is the emerging turn in residential construction after a brutal stretch of high mortgage rates, affordability stress, and tight financial conditions.
Residential construction fell over the prior four quarters. Now the data point toward positive growth in the second quarter.
That matters because housing is not just houses. It is lumber, concrete, copper wire, appliances, trucks, furniture, title work, commissions, local tax revenue, and blue-collar paychecks. When housing turns down, recession risk rises. When housing stabilizes, the economy gains a powerful support beam.
The biggest threat now to this nascent housing recovery is the rising talk of a rate hike. From Wall Street trading desks to the Federal Reserve Banks of Cleveland, Minneapolis, and Dallas, and from there to the bowels of the Eccles Building in Washington, the rate-hike drums are indeed beating louder and louder.
That is why the signal from this week’s jobless claims data is equally useful. Initial claims remain low. The four-week average of initial claims is falling. Continuing claims, on a four-week average basis, have dropped to their lowest level since early 2024.
This is not a labor market crying out for recessionary medicine. It is a labor market still in good territory — resilient enough to support growth, but not so overheated that the Fed must slam on the brakes.
Put the housing and claims data together and the policy message is clear. The economy is navigating a narrow channel. Housing is trying to recover. Workers are still finding jobs. Construction may add to growth again. But all of this remains vulnerable to a central bank that mistakes prudence for panic.
The right Fed policy now is patience. Hold the line. Watch inflation expectations. Separate energy-driven headline noise from underlying inflation. Let the supply side rebuild. Let builders build. Let workers work.
A rate hike now would hit the wrong target. It would punish homebuyers and builders at the very moment residential construction is beginning to regain its footing. It would risk choking off a housing recovery before it has had time to gather strength.
Housing is trying to make a comeback. The Fed should not smother it in the crib.
After reading Peter's article, I simply said with disgust, " Oh for goodness sake."
The fact that he even had to write the article with such onvious facts that a high school student could understand is ridiculous. And anyone other than Powell and his pack of America Economic Destroyers who doesn't understand that interest rates should be lower and why is dilusional. Here is a guy running a chunk of the economy who cant even manage the building budget of his own building. Over run of $1 billion?! Thats a B...billion! And the press buries it because its true, Congress doesn't impeach him, and do taxpayers just keep shelling out their hard earned money quietly just accepting it?! And then Trump is evil and partisan for complaining?! However, it appears Im not the only one fed up, since incumbents just got a schellacking. My faith in my fellow Americans greatly increased over that and they must keep on showing up to vote, for goodness sake!
I am a psychiatrist and believe that having a good job and a home of your own provides the best foundation for mental health. Context for next observation: developing 32 duplexes in Brownsville Texas. The development is a short distance to the LNG plants, Star Base, Amazon facility, the new refinery, under water drone company, desalination plant et cetera.
What I find particularly bizarre is the amount of incentives given to certain corporations not others, for example, me as a home builder, in terms of property taxes and other incentives. There are even chambers of commerce domains where large business entities can engage for these types of "subsidies."
What I don't understand is that there is nothing like that for single-family or multi-family housing corporations. Nor are there these types of property tax incentives or other incentives available to the homebuyer. Why not? This does not pass the smell test. Why aren't all entities treated with some sort of incentive process when they bring economic activity to a community? It doesn't have to be identical across entities, but it seems like housing in particular is deliberately excluded?
By the way I do understand the rationalizations that have been provided to me. In general they go something like this: They're going to bring so many jobs to the community... Well housing brings the workers for those jobs and the community would be more stable and there would be a more stable workforce to increase the value of the community and quality of workers. Falls on deaf ears.