Team,

Check out my new piece for Tax Day. You can also read it HERE in RealClearMarkets.

For decades, April 15 has been a day of mourning for America’s blue-collar and middle-class families. But this year, Tax Day feels a lot more like Christmas morning.

IRS data through early April show average refunds running more than 11 percent above last year, with the average refund at $3,462. Total refunds are up 14.5 percent, and the average refund has risen by roughly $350 year over year.

Some 51 million seniors — 88 percent of all seniors receiving Social Security income — will pay no tax on their Social Security under the law.

And the White House estimates that no tax on tips will raise take-home pay for tipped workers by about $1,300 a year, with no tax on overtime boosting take-home pay for the average overtime worker by up to $1,400 a year.

For once, April 15 is not just a reminder of what Washington takes. It is a reminder of what an America First tax policy can give back as we build a stronger manufacturing and defense industrial base.

I look forward to your comments, and please share!

Peter

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For Middle and Working Classes, This Tax Day Is Like Christmas

By Peter Navarro

April 15, 2026

For decades, April 15 has been a day of mourning for America’s blue-collar and middle-class families — the day the taxman takes his annual bite. This year, however, Tax Day feels a lot more like Christmas morning.

Why? Because millions of Americans are discovering that President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) is doing exactly what it was designed to do: put more money back into the pockets of the people who actually work for a living.

As I predicted, when Americans opened their Tax Day checks, this would amount to one of the biggest and most broad-based rebate seasons in American history. Now the filing-season data are bearing that out.

IRS data through early April show average refunds running more than 11 percent above last year, with the average refund at $3,462. Total refunds are up 14.5 percent. The average refund has risen by roughly $350 year over year. This is real money landing in real accounts for real people.

Some 51 million seniors — 88 percent of all seniors receiving Social Security income — will pay no tax on their Social Security under the law. That is 14.2 million more seniors than before.

The White House estimates that no tax on tips will raise take-home pay for tipped workers by about $1,300 a year. And no tax on overtime will boost take-home pay for the average overtime worker by up to $1,400 a year.

In other words, the people who stay late, work weekends, cover extra shifts, and keep this country running will no longer be punished as heavily for doing more. That is the genius of the Trump BBB architecture.

BBB is not built around the old Wall Street assumption that if you reward capital, prosperity will somehow trickle down to labor. BBB starts with the waiter, the truck driver, the machinist, the nurse, the retiree, the shift worker, the family trying to hold itself together in a country that has spent too many years rewarding speculation over production — and, dare I say, the DoorDash Grandmas.

That is not to say the Big Beautiful Bill does not also reward capital. It does, but for a very different reason than the fat-cat caricatures pushed by progressive Democrats and their allies in the cable-news diaspora.

BBB rewards capital in order to reindustrialize America and raise blue-collar wages. It does so by fully expensing equipment and research and development, while also providing temporary full expensing for new factories and qualified production property. These incentives reduce up-front costs, free up cash flow, expand productive capacity, and ultimately benefit workers through stronger productivity, tighter labor markets, and higher real wages.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has framed the larger stakes exactly right. He has argued that the bill prevented a $4.5 trillion tax hike, allows the average American to keep up to $7,200 more in annual real wages, and lets the average family of four keep up to $10,900 more in take-home pay.

That is not a handout. That is a growth strategy. And this is where the critics got it wrong.

From the start, Democrats and the legacy media tried to portray the Big Beautiful Bill as a giveaway, a gimmick, or a sugar high for the rich. But now American taxpayers have something more powerful than spin to make their judgement: lived experience.

It is one thing to hear Hakeem Jeffries, AOC, and Bernie Sanders sneer at BBB. It is quite another to watch a larger refund hit your account, help cover the mortgage, pay down a credit-card balance, fix the car, or simply create breathing room in the family budget.

That is why this Tax Day matters politically as well as economically. Americans are moving from media narrative to firsthand reality.

So yes, let’s celebrate Tax Day this year. For once, April 15 is not just a reminder of what Washington takes. It is a reminder of what an America First tax policy can give back.

For Main Street, that means bigger refunds, less punishment for work, and real relief for seniors, tipped workers, and overtime earners. For Wall Street, it means more domestic investment, stronger productivity, and better earnings rooted in real production. For America, it means a stronger manufacturing and defense industrial base. And that’s a heck of a BBB hat trick.

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