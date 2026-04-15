Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Garry Murphree's avatar
Garry Murphree
15h

Not sure how a 6,000 per person deduction for Seniors equates to no tax on Social Security. It’s better than what we had but not what was sold.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Nathan H.'s avatar
Nathan H.
14h

’The average refund has risen by roughly $350 year over year. This is real money landing in real accounts for real people.’ Really? Given the ever increasing price of drugs and food, this is a pittance. Seniors are totally ripped off by big pharma. Prescription mebendazole, for example, runs about $200 per 100 mg tab in the USA. You can buy the generic directly from India for 27 cents per 100 mg tab. Food prices are up 50-60 percent here in the northeast. Our so called government exhorts billions from working American labor slaves and gives back a faction of what they worked hard to earn. Fair? Not even close.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Navarro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture