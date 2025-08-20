Day 26 to the countdown to publication of I Went To Prison So You Won’t Have To. Find out why cell phones are the most popular contraband in prison in this little taste of prison life. Buy the book NOW and get the rest of the story — including a vicious and violent raid by the dreaded contraband cops.

“Laugh at Me, Not with Me”

Phones are your lifeline in prison — until Murphy’s Law kicks in.

In April, I burned through my 500 minutes with Pixie five days too early. Brutal.

So in May, we rationed carefully. And then? The whole phone system crashed. Five days. No calls. Zero rollover minutes.

The absurdity writes itself: I was the only inmate not already hustling a contraband phone or renting time from someone else.

Following the rules — imagine that — and suddenly I’m the punchline.

I knew if I bent a prison rule even once, the headline would write itself: “Even in Prison, Navarro Acts Above the Law.”

Sometimes the only choice is to laugh, because otherwise, you’d cry. And yes, Murphy laughed hardest — because he had a cellphone.

📘 I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To — buy it now 👉 https://bit.ly/4nsnBbE