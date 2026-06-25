Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is where America First economics parts company with Wall Street reflexes. Higher rates are not a magic wand. They punish builders, manufacturers, homebuyers, small businesses, and workers when the real problem is energy and supply. If the Trump economy is rebuilding productive capacity, reshoring industry, expanding capital investment, and holding employment together, the Fed should not crush it to prove seriousness. Vigilance, yes. Panic, no. The administrative state always reaches for blunt instruments. The better answer is energy dominance, supply-chain strength, stable money, and patience while the real economy keeps producing.

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