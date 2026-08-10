Frankenstein Fauci Ran the Biggest Con Game in the History of Science

Team,

This is my statement to the press, broadcast by C-SPAN on July 29, just minutes before Tony Fauci pleaded the Fifth during his Senate hearing, which I correctly predicted here and in my separate C-SPAN interview with Jasmine Wright.

During my statement, I also reference my related piece in the Washington Times about Tony Fauci’s lies to the American people and his COVID diary.

You can read the piece HERE, in the post where I also include two excerpts from my book In Trump Time detailing my Situation Room confrontations with Fauci regarding, respectively, the China travel ban and the use of hydroxychloroquine, on which Fauci publicly flipped.

In the first Trump Administration, I was the Policy Coordinator for the Defense Production Act, working to get the American people masks, gloves, ventilators, medications, and other resources during the pandemic.

Before the politics hardened, Fauci’s private position in his COVID diary was strongly supportive of hydroxychloroquine. Less than three weeks later, hydroxy had become politically radioactive after President Trump dared to say it might help. That was when Fauci flipped from cautious openness to his all-purpose dismissal of “anecdotal evidence.” Thousands of people needlessly died because of Fauci’s lies about hydroxychloroquine.

That kind of life-or-death lie to the American public reveals a deeply flawed character and a deeply flawed man in Tony Fauci.

I discuss Fauci’s flip on hydroxychloroquine HERE in an interview with Piers Morgan.

And you can also watch my full interview with Piers below.

In another post, which you can view HERE, I include a third In Trump Time excerpt detailing how I wrote the memo that resulted in the implementation of the China travel ban against Fauci’s opposing, parrot-like arguments following our first Situation Room showdown. My lifesaving memo would turn out to be one of the most consequential documents of the pandemic.

Below is a cost matrix from my China travel ban memo, which was inspired by my Strategic Game Theory training at Harvard, where I earned my doctorate in economics. In the memo, I wrote, “As soon as the probability of the Pandemic outcome rises above roughly 1%, the dominant strategy is aggressive containment [that is, the travel ban]. This is because the costs of a No Containment/Pandemic scenario are so staggering, including the possible loss of as many as half a million American lives.”

With regard to masks, Fauci told the American people to ‘wear your masks everywhere,’ but privately, in his diaries, he was not a fan of masks and expressed considerable doubt about their use. Why wasn’t he honest with the American public?

With regard to the lockdowns, I wrote about this, went on Meet the Press in May 2020, and said flat-out that the lockdowns were going to kill more people than letting people go out into society.

In my May 2020 Meet the Press interview with Chuck Todd, I stated:

The important thing to understand here for the American people is this: opening up this economy is not a question of lives versus jobs. The fact of the matter is, and what President Trump realized early on, is that if you lock people down, you may save lives directly from the China Virus. But you, indirectly, you're going to kill a lot more people. And why do I say that? We know statistically, based on our experience with the China trade shock in the 2000s, that unemployment creates more suicides, depression, and drug abuse. But we also know this in this crisis, as we've basically locked down our hospitals for everything but COVID, women haven't been getting mammograms or cervical examinations for cancer. We haven't been able to do other procedures for the heart or the kidneys. And that's going to kill people as well. So if you contrast, like, this complete lockdown where some of the people in the medical community want to just run and hide until the virus is extinguished, that's going to not only take a huge toll on the American economy, it's going to kill many more people than the virus, the China Virus, ever would.

You can watch a portion of my May 2020 Meet the Press interview HERE.

People died during the lockdowns because of things like not being able to get the medical tests they needed, and therefore their conditions got worse. There was depression, alcoholism, drug abuse, and all sorts of other ways that people died because of those lockdowns.

And because of the lockdowns, I couldn’t go see my Mother, Evelyn Littlejohn, to whom I dedicate my book In Trump Time. She was in her 90s and would pass soon after as a result.

Tony Fauci did that.

I discuss my Mother in my recent interview with Maria Bartiromo.

In an April 2020 interview with Maria, a portion of which can be viewed at the beginning of the above video, I said very clearly that the COVID-19 virus was in all probability from the Wuhan lab. Full stop.

Fauci publicly denied that and instead pushed the ‘from-nature’ theory. But his diaries again prove him to be a liar, because he privately acknowledges in them that the virus was likely from the lab. But in public he flipped because he knew that if people believed the virus was from the Wuhan lab, his reputation would be ruined.

Why is that?

It turns out that Fauci, through his agency, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), funded gain-of-function research through a cutout called EcoHealth Alliance. That money then went to the Wuhan lab. The head of EcoHealth Alliance acknowledged that the funding was for gain-of-function research, and gain-of-function research is how you change a bat virus into one that can jump to humans.

Fauci’s plan, like Dr. Frankenstein, was to create a virus that could possibly jump to humans and then figure out a way to create a vaccine to stop it, with vaccine makers making astronomical profits from it. That was his grand Frankenstein plan. What he didn’t count on was that the virus could escape. And when that virus escaped, it would wind up killing millions and millions of people.

Fauci knew as soon as he figured out that connection in his own mind between his funding of gain-of-function research in Wuhan and the spread of the pandemic killing millions that he would be in deep trouble if that were revealed.

And so, what did Fauci do? He got together with scientists, and they went out and wrote scientific articles claiming that the COVID virus was from nature.

The media helped America fall in love with Tony Fauci, as I detail in another Washington Times piece titled “St. Fauci and the Sinner Media.”

But in reality, Tony Fauci is to science as Bernie Madoff is to investment. He ran the biggest con game in the history of science. And his diaries reveal all of his lies.

The media needs to get to the truth and finally report it, because Tony Fauci did despicable things and made a lot of money doing them.

I always appreciate your comments. Please share this everywhere.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

DR. NAVARRO: I’m Peter Navarro, Senior Counselor here at the White House. Trade and Manufacturing Policy. During the first Trump term, I actually was the Policy Coordinator for the Defense Production Act. I was the guy who was trying to get you masks and gloves and ventilators and things like that. And what I want to talk to you today—and it’s about 15 minutes before Dr. Anthony Fauci is going to testify on the Hill today. I want to also refer you to a Washington Times article that appears today. Here’s the deal. I was one of the only people in the White House during the pandemic who repeatedly clashed and challenged Tony Fauci on a whole range of things that we interacted on. The China travel ban, whether the virus was a lab leak, the efficacy of lockdowns, the efficacy of using hydroxychloroquine, the efficiency of masks in guarding it.

And Tony Fauci was wrong on everything. I was right on everything. And the reason why I want to state it that way is because I want to explain how the media helped America fall in love with Tony Fauci, but in reality, Tony Fauci is to science as Bernie Madoff is to investment. He ran the biggest con game on you in the history of science. And the diaries reveal all of his lies. I’m mentioned nearly 60 times by name in his diaries, always in a negative light. But let me walk you through some of the confrontations I had with him. It started on January 28th, 2020 in the Situation Room here. President Trump had sent me there to convince the people in the room that we should ban travel from China for obvious reasons. It’s a raging pandemic already in China. People are coming in by the thousands on planes with the risk of infecting America.

I didn’t know Tony Fauci then. Didn’t know who he was. He’s in the room. I got in an argument within about two minutes because this SOB kept saying, ‘Travel bans don’t work. Travel bans don’t work.’ And I’m saying, ‘No, they do work.’ And that was my first interaction with him. And I came away thinking this guy thinks he knows more than he does. And what annoyed me going forward was he would, every time I said he was against the travel ban, he would say, ‘No, no, no. I was always for the travel ban.’ The diary shows him to be a liar. The two days before going into the Situation Room, he had numerous conversations with Bob Redfield at the CDC and White House officials saying he didn’t support the ban. That was a lie. Fast forward now, look back here: this is where we often talk on TV shows and on both Fox with Maria Bartiromo and Meet the Press, I said very clearly in April of 2020 that that virus was in all probability from the Wuhan lab, full stop. Fauci publicly always denied that and pushed the ‘from-nature’ theory. But here’s what the diaries reveal. They prove him again to be a liar, because in January [2020], in his diary, he records several meetings with top scientists who tell him this thing’s likely—likely—from the lab. And he acknowledged that fully. Now, what’s so interesting about this is that he flips, because he knows if people believe it’s from the lab that his reputation would go right into the toilet. Why is that? It turns out that he, through his agency [NIAID], funded so-called gain-of-function research through this cutout called EcoHealth Alliance. And that money then went to the Wuhan lab. The head of EcoHealth Alliance has acknowledged it was for gain-of-function research. And gain-of-function research is how you change a bat virus into one that can jump to humans.

And Fauci’s plan, like Dr. Frankenstein, was basically to create a virus that could possibly, remotely, jump to humans and then figure out a way to get a vaccine to stop it. That was his grand Frankenstein plan. What he didn’t count on was the virus could escape. And when that virus escaped, it would wind up killing millions and millions and millions of people. Fauci knew as soon as he figured out that connection in his own mind, that he would be in deep, deep trouble if that were revealed. And so, what did he do? This conspiracy, he got together with these scientists, and they went out and wrote these scientific articles claiming, ‘no, this is from nature.’ And you can see a lot of clips. But again, what’s important about the diaries is that, in January, he acknowledged it was probably from the lab or could well have been from the lab.

Third lie Fauci told: hydroxychloroquine. If you’re like most Americans right now and I say hydroxychloroquine, you’re going to roll your eyes and say, ‘Ah, that’s quack medicine.’ The reality is the science now confirms two things. One, it’s a very, very safe drug. It’s a lot safer than a lot of stuff you see advertised on TV right now for various medical conditions. It’s a safe drug. And guess what? It can help save lives, particularly in prophylaxis for people like first responders, things like that. So, I had a million doses of hydroxychloroquine at the time in my role as a DPA [Defense Production Act] policy guy. And Fauci, here’s what’s so interesting. In March of 2020, Fauci praises hydroxychloroquine as a very safe drug and urges its use. Think about that. And then, three weeks later, he flips after the politics had changed. As soon as President Trump had embraced hydroxy as a possible medicine to be used for COVID, the left media got all over him. It became a political football. Fauci flipped, and he was saying, ‘No, no, no, that stuff’s dangerous.’ That kind of lie to you, the American public, it reveals a deeply flawed character and a deeply flawed man in Tony Fauci.

Masks. He was like, ‘Wear your masks everywhere. Wear your mask everywhere.’ But privately in the diaries, he’s, like, not a big fan of masks at times and expresses considerable doubt about their use. Why didn’t he be honest with you?

And then, finally, the lockdowns. I wrote about this and I got on television about this and said flat-out that the lockdowns were going to kill more people than letting people go out into society. And the reason is people died during the lockdowns from things like they couldn’t get the medical tests they needed and therefore their conditions got worse. There was depression, alcoholism, drug abuse, all sorts of ways that people died because of those lockdowns. And my Mother, I couldn’t go see my Mother. She was in her 90s and would pass soon after that because of that. And Tony Fauci, Tony Fauci was the guy who did that. So, what I’m asking you, the American public to do is look at those diaries a lot more carefully than the media’s doing right now. It’s curious to me that CNN and MS NOW, for example, are not covering the story. They’re just hiding it. And even some of the right-leaning media are focusing more on the celebrity aspect of Fauci rather than on the tough questions about things like the lab origin, for whatever reason, I’m not sure. But the bottom line is today, when Tony Fauci swears to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, he’s got a really tough choice because—and here’s what I think might happen. The diaries are so damning he’s either going to have to plead the Fifth Amendment or he’s going to have to have an epic dose of ‘I can’t recall, I can’t recall.’ But the problem with, ‘I can’t recall, I can’t recall,’ is that the diaries allow those recollections and Rand Paul and others will be able to confront him with that. And then the problem with the Fifth Amendment, of course, is that most people think you’re guilty when you invoke it, and he may not want to do that.

So, he’s got a tough choice, but as soon as he starts opening his mouth and answering his questions, he’s going to lie to you, just like he’s always lied to you. And he’s going to try to do it in the most skillful way that Tony Fauci does. But take a look at those diaries. I urge the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, MS NOW, Morning Joe, John Berman—John Berman, in particular, who always used to give me a hard time and supported Fauci at CNN. Get to the truth and understand, because Tony Fauci, you have to take him off the mantel and take his halo off because he did despicable things and made a lot of money doing it. I thank you. Do you have any questions? Yes, ma’am.

REPORTER: [UNINTELLIGIBLE] have to say to Americans who are growing more frustrated with the economy as gas prices remain high and it appears that the situation in the Middle East is starting to escalate with the latest strike.

DR. NAVARRO: I’m here to talk about Tony Fauci. Thanks. We can come back to that. Do you look at my columns in RealClearMarkets? Okay. So, if you want to get more about my experiences with Fauci, read my book In Trump Time. It’s a memoir that describes all my various interactions with Tony Fauci, number one. Number two, if you want to get answers to the question that was just asked of me about the economy, I do fairly regular articles in RealClearMarkets online, which talk about which way the economy’s going. What we’re seeing with the economy is strong investment fueled by the Big, Beautiful Bill bringing investment in, 100% of expenses deducted, and the tariffs, which are encouraging onshore. We’re seeing a trend down in inflation when you x out the oil. And so, that’s the trend that the Federal Reserve likes to look at, the core versus the non-core. And we’re building, like we did in the first term, an economy based on Trumpnomics, which is a lower regulatory burden, lower taxes, strategic energy dominance and, of course, fair trade. Thank you for listening.

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