August 3, 2024

A Very Personal Note From Peter

I can’t thank you enough for your strong support during my four months in a Miami prison for simply defending the Constitution. I’m back now and will gradually ramp up this Substack to full analytical mode both for the November election and increasingly uncertain economy and stock market.

In the meantime, I’m focused on preaching the secular gospel of Trump’s America right up to Election Day on November 5th. This gospel is detailed in The New MAGA Deal: The Unofficial Deplorables Guide to the Trump 2024 Platform, which was released the week of the Republican National Convention.

Because you are so very special to me, I have arranged with the publisher of the book, Donald Trump, Jr., to offer a SIGNED copy of The New MAGA Deal at the very heavily discounted price of $20. This is a full $30 saving from the listed $49.99 price, and I myself will earn nothing from the sale to ensure this steep discount.

To receive this discount, just follow these instructions: