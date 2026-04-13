Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

This is classic narrative manipulation—take a headline number, strip it of context, and sell panic. But the underlying data tells a different story. Energy spikes tied to war aren’t the same as systemic inflation. Navarro is right: strip out the shock, and the trend is cooling. That matters. The danger isn’t inflation right now—it’s overreaction. Tighten policy based on noise, and you choke off real recovery. Ignore the noise, and you let fundamentals play out. The people screaming the loudest aren’t analyzing—they’re framing. And if you don’t separate signal from spin, you’re playing their game.

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