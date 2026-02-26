Team,

This is my new piece on federal prison reform. You can also read it HERE in The Hill.

In 2024, I went to federal prison for loyally defending the Constitution and executive privilege against Joe Biden’s weaponized system of injustice.

While behind bars, I found a systemic failure in the Bureau of Prisons’ implementation of the First Step Act, the 2018 bipartisan criminal justice reform law championed and signed by President Trump.

The good news is that new leadership at the Bureau of Prisons is on the case. Bureau of Prisons Director Bill Marshall and his team are focusing on First Step Act compliance and have earned well-deserved kudos. Notably, the Bureau has adopted the two major reforms I advocated for from the inside, detailed in the piece.

I always appreciate your comments, and please be sure to share.

Peter

From prison cell to federal reform: A fix for the First Step Act

by Peter Navarro, opinion contributor - 02/25/26 7:30 AM ET

I went to federal prison for contempt of Congress. My detractors say I acted above the law. My supporters say I’m the poster child for a weaponized justice system.

I won’t relitigate that here. What matters is what I found behind bars: a systemic failure in the Bureau of Prisons’ implementation of the First Step Act, the 2018 bipartisan criminal justice reform law championed and signed by President Trump.

The First Step Act was designed to confront an epidemic of over-sentencing, particularly for non-violent and first-time offenders. Its purpose was straightforward: to move eligible inmates out of prison earlier and into structured pre-release custody so they could work, pay taxes, secure housing, and reconnect with their families while still under supervision.

The mechanism is a system of earned-time credits. Inmates who complete approved programs and maintain good behavior accumulate credits that accelerate their transfer to pre-release custody — typically first to halfway houses, then to monitored home confinement.

In my Miami prison, I quickly learned the First Step Act was not being properly administered — not even close. The bureau’s time-credit calculation system was misapplying the law. Instead of using the forward-looking “forecasting” methodology required by statute, it relied on a narrow “earn-as-you-go” approach that only credited time already served.

That distinction mattered. By failing to project earned-time credits inmates were statutorily entitled to receive, the Bureau systematically missed lawful pre-release eligibility dates. The result was widespread miscalculation of release timelines — keeping tens of thousands of first-time, non-violent offenders behind bars for months longer than the law allowed. In some cases, inmates were held for more than a year too long.

In addition, even when inmates had enough credits for pre-release, they were being kept in prison if there wasn’t enough halfway house space. Under the terms of the law, they should have simply been fast-tracked to home confinement.

The law took several fiscal factors into account. First, housing inmates in federal prison is far more expensive than placing them in halfway houses or monitored home confinement. When pre-release dates are miscalculated, taxpayers absorb the difference.

Second, delaying eligible inmates from reentering the workforce postpones their ability to earn wages, pay taxes, and contribute productively to the economy. Tax revenues are lost.

Third, there are the secondary social costs. Families deprived of a breadwinner are more likely to rely on the social safety net — particularly food assistance and housing subsidies — increasing federal expenditures beyond the prison system itself.

Together, these cascading fiscal effects turned what should have been a statutory reform success into a multi-billion-dollar governance failure.

In prison, I drafted statements for Congress, pushed a “warden’s override” strategy to break logjams locally, and documented the waste. No one listened.

But now, the Government Accountability Office has put hard numbers to what inmates have experienced for years. Its report published this month found that the Bureau of Prisons has failed to apply full earned-time credits for 71 percent of nearly 30,000 inmates eligible for pre-release custody.

The Bureau didn’t just fail inmates; it failed its partners. It made approximately 65,000 late payments to contractors from fiscal year 2022 through March 2025, incurring $12.5 million in interest penalties.

Halfway houses were paid late roughly 70 percent of the time in fiscal 2023 and 2024, forcing some to take out private loans to cover operating expenses and discouraging others from bidding on contracts. In effect, the Bureau of Prisons was financially weakening — and in some cases shrinking — the very pre-release custody capacity required to implement the First Step Act properly.

The good news is that new leadership is moving the machine. With Bureau of Prisons Director Bill Marshall now focused on First Step Act compliance, the Bureau is dismantling the barriers that the new report flagged. Notably, it has adopted the two major reforms I advocated for from the inside: fixing the calculator and moving eligible inmates immediately to home confinement when Residential Reentry Center capacity is full.

But reform at the bureau will fail if Congress continues to starve it of resources.

For fiscal 2026, the Trump administration requested $8.9 billion for the Federal Prison System. Congress appropriated only $8.4 billion — below the request and below funding levels of the two prior fiscal years.

You cannot demand strict statutory compliance, expand pre-release placements, modernize time-credit systems, stabilize contractor networks, and repair or replace long-neglected prison facilities — many of which are decades past their design life — while simultaneously cutting the budget. Deferred maintenance, aging infrastructure, and outdated data systems are not abstractions. They directly affect safety, programming, and lawful release administration.

Reform without resources is failure by design. A prison system cannot deliver discipline, deterrence, and successful reentry on a shrinking budget.

Peter Navarro is the White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing and the author of “I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To: A Love and Lawfare Story in Trump Land.”

