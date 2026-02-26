Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

PATRICIA CREIGHTON
7h

Thank you for all you do! BOP is still not processing release correctly. My daughter has been to Carswell, Bryan TX prior and present Aliceville AL Danbury CT(while Bannon was there) & now back at Aliceville Camp. She should have been released Dec last year but for no reason she has to wait til June ‘26. Mind you, unlike some.. she has done every class available, RDAP, reduced her points by a lot… never had a write up but when it got time to prepare to leave-Nov she was told it would be June 2026?? No room.. Truly she follows rules & issues proper paperwork and keeps on top of the processes required to get credit.

Kathy Monteiro
6h

It kills me Peter served time. One of the inconceivable wrongs of the Biden era. However, Peter did not suffer in vain. He discovered and exposed an even greater wrong. He became a champion whose cause needed one.

Thats how God works...turning wrongs into right Everyine should get on board with reform as there is no downside. It is moral and it is economical

