In this countdown episode, I share a very good laugh about my sweetheart — and partner in crime — my sweet Pixie. Don’t tell me prison can’t be a little fun.
From Snuggle Bunny to Smuggle Bunny
Pixie became my co-conspirator in the tiniest prison caper imaginable. The dorm was an icebox at night, and the noise — slamming doors, coughing, guards’ boots — made real sleep impossible.
The solution? Earplugs.
The problem? Forbidden contraband.
So Pixie did what any loyal sweetheart would: smuggled in Mack’s earplugs with the stealth of a Cold War courier. Our code name? “Smuggle Bunny.”
That’s how ridiculous life behind the razor wires gets — survival comes down to foam earplugs and a little love.
“Survival came down to foam earplugs — and love.”
