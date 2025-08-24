24 days until I Went To Prison So You Won’t Have To is published!. Please preorder now! CLICK HERE!

In this countdown episode, I share a very good laugh about my sweetheart — and partner in crime — my sweet Pixie. Don’t tell me prison can’t be a little fun.

From Snuggle Bunny to Smuggle Bunny

Pixie became my co-conspirator in the tiniest prison caper imaginable. The dorm was an icebox at night, and the noise — slamming doors, coughing, guards’ boots — made real sleep impossible.

The solution? Earplugs.

The problem? Forbidden contraband.

So Pixie did what any loyal sweetheart would: smuggled in Mack’s earplugs with the stealth of a Cold War courier. Our code name? “Smuggle Bunny.”

That’s how ridiculous life behind the razor wires gets — survival comes down to foam earplugs and a little love.

“Survival came down to foam earplugs — and love.”