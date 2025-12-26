Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

This is what winning looks like, and it’s why the experts keep missing it. Wall Street never understood Trump’s economy because it never wanted to. Trump cut taxes to reward building, not gaming. He used tariffs to force fairness, not surrender. The result is factories, exports, and private investment—not debt-fueled sugar highs. The forecasters were wrong again because their models assume decline, outsourcing, and dependency. Trump assumed production, competition, and leverage. Biden inflated GDP with spending. Trump grows it with steel, machines, and jobs. Reindustrialization isn’t theory anymore. It’s in the numbers. And the numbers are humiliating the critics—again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donna C's avatar
Donna C
4h

White male blue collar workers in California suffer because illegals still get the jobs!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter Navarro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture