GDP Blowout: Trump’s Tax Cuts and Trade Policy Are Reindustrializing America

Once again, Wall Street’s forecasters were caught flat-footed.

The latest GDP report shows the U.S. economy growing at a 4.3 percent annual rate, crushing expectations of 3.2 percent. Nearly every major economist missed it. Again. The reason is simple: they still do not understand the power of Trump’s economic model—or they refuse to admit it.

This growth surge is not consumer-driven sugar highs or government spending gimmicks. It is the result of Trump’s tax cuts working in tandem with tough, strategic trade policy to attract trillions of dollars of private investment back to the United States.

Start with investment.

The Big Beautiful Bill’s 100 percent depreciation for investment in new factories and equipment is doing exactly what it was designed to do: slash the after-tax cost of building in America. Firms are responding rationally and rapidly. Equipment investment and intellectual property investment both rose at strong rates in the quarter, and capital goods imports—inputs into future U.S. production—were one of the few categories of imports that actually increased. That is not leakage. That is build-out.

This is how you reindustrialize a country.

Now look at trade.

This report shows clearly that President Trump’s trade policies are driving an export boom. Net exports surged at an 8.8 percent seasonally adjusted annual rate in Q3, making a major positive contribution to GDP growth. Exports rose sharply while overall imports declined—precisely what happens when tariffs and enforcement level the playing field and foreign producers stop dumping into the U.S. market.

This is the part the Trump naysayers cannot explain.

They warned that tariffs would choke growth. Instead, tariffs—combined with tax certainty and full expensing—are reshoring production, expanding exports, and improving the trade balance. American firms are competing again, not retreating.

Meanwhile, federal government spending is not the story here. Unlike the Biden years—when a large share of GDP growth came from deficit-financed government outlays—today’s growth is overwhelmingly private-sector driven. That distinction matters. Growth built on factories, exports, and investment endures. Growth built on spending bills does not.

Yes, inflation remains something to monitor. But the price data in this report reflect strong investment demand and known measurement issues—not overheating. And critically, energy prices are sharply lower, with oil now under $60 a barrel, reducing cost pressures across manufacturing, logistics, and food production.

The verdict from the data is unmistakable.

Wall Street missed again because it is still using Biden-era models to analyze a Trump-era economy. Trumpnomics is delivering exactly what it promised: faster growth, stronger exports, and an investment-led American industrial revival.

The numbers don’t lie—even when the forecasters do.

