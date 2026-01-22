Team,

GDP Data Reveal Green Shoots for the Trump Manufacturing Boom

This week’s revision of third-quarter GDP offers early but compelling evidence that the long-awaited Trump manufacturing boom is beginning to take shape—even as it highlights the power of Trump trade policy to boost exports, restrain imports, and narrow the trade deficit.

Real GDP growth for the quarter was revised up to a strong 4.4 percent annualized rate. That improvement was not driven by government spending or one-off statistical quirks. It was powered by rising exports, falling imports, and strengthening private-sector production—the precise channels President Donald Trump targets through tariffs, tax reform, deregulation, and border enforcement.

The Trump manufacturing strategy rests on a straightforward but powerful economic logic. Targeted tariffs reset distorted trade incentives, while full and immediate expensing for factory investment—enacted in the Big Beautiful Bill—dramatically lowers the cost of building and modernizing plants in the United States. Together, these policies are pulling forward trillions of dollars in foreign direct investment while catalyzing domestic capital formation.

Markets should care about this moment because the composition of growth is changing. This is not consumption-driven expansion fueled by credit or government outlays. It is production-led growth anchored in capital spending, productivity, and net exports. That mix is more durable, less inflationary, and historically associated with longer expansions and stronger real wage gains. As the growth engine shifts, equity, currency, and fixed-income markets will increasingly price in higher potential output rather than temporary stimulus.

To be sure, manufacturing investment does not translate instantly into output. Factories require site selection, permitting, construction, equipment installation, and workforce training. That is why the early months of the Trump term showed a predictable lag between announced investment and realized production. But the latest GDP data suggest that this lag is beginning to give way to payoff.

Manufacturing output grew at a 5.0 percent annual rate in the third quarter, contributing roughly half a percentage point to headline GDP growth. Importantly, manufacturing growth exceeded overall GDP growth, a reversal from the pattern of the previous decade. The gains were concentrated in durable goods manufacturing—industries producing metals, vehicles, machinery, and transportation equipment. Primary metals, fabricated metals, motor vehicles, and aircraft production all posted strong advances, reflecting rising domestic demand and expanding export orders.

This is exactly how a manufacturing revival is supposed to look in the data: first investment, then capacity, then output.

The rest of the GDP report reinforces the same message. Exports surged at a near double-digit pace, while imports declined, adding meaningfully to growth. Net exports made one of their strongest positive contributions in years, underscoring the effectiveness of tariff enforcement and supply-chain realignment. At the same time, productivity is accelerating as firms deploy new capital equipment and modernize production processes—allowing faster growth without reigniting inflation.

Forward-looking indicators point to additional momentum. The Atlanta Fed is currently projecting real GDP growth of 5.4 percent in the fourth quarter. Real GDP per capita is likely growing even faster, reflecting net negative migration in 2025 as border enforcement reduces population growth in the denominator. That dynamic boosts per-person output and income even if headline GDP growth remains unchanged.

Notably, this expansion is occurring even as government spending subtracts from the headline number. As the Trump administration cuts waste and redirects resources toward the private sector, government purchases are no longer propping up growth. Instead, private investment, exports, and productivity are carrying the load.

Public perception often lags economic reality. But the direction of travel is becoming increasingly clear. Manufacturing is re-emerging as a growth engine, exports are rising, imports are falling, and productivity is improving—all while fiscal discipline is being restored.

These are the early green shoots of a manufacturing-led expansion rooted in trade, tax, regulatory, and border reform. As the investment pipeline continues to convert into output, the data are likely to become harder—and eventually impossible—to ignore.

Peter Navarro is the White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing. www.peternavarro.com

