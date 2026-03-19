Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott's avatar
Scott
4h

Powell will remain as long as his TDS remains. He is a sick almost man.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Mary C's avatar
Mary C
8m

Unfortunately j Powell does not give 2 flying poops about The United States, especially the American People..We know he’s controlled ! We get it! Thank you Sir for working as hard as you do! Thank you to the Trump Admin for saving America and The World… God bless America 🇺🇸

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Navarro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture