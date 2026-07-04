Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Ed Y.'s avatar
Ed Y.
4h

Happy Independence Day Dr Navarro. God bless you.

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Saucer plate's avatar
Saucer plate
4h

It is great to be alive and to have you Mr. Navarro along with The Greatest President and his brilliant staff, here to celebrate ( not condemn ) AMERICA on her 250th!!! GOD BLESS & KEEP YOU & YOUR’s - PATRIOT!!!

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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