Team,

This one is too much fun.

On America’s 250th birthday, here’s my new piece about American Revolution patriot and Declaration of Independence signer Oliver Wolcott.

You can also read it HERE at Fox News.

President Trump posted my video about Wolcott to Truth Social, where you can watch it HERE.

In 1776, most Americans looked at the toppled statue of King George III in New York City’s Bowling Green and saw a shattered symbol of British tyranny.

Oliver Wolcott saw ammunition.

Four thousand pounds of lead. Enough, if properly gathered, hauled, melted, and molded, to help arm a revolution.

Ultimately, the Wolcott family and fellow American patriots produced 42,088 musket balls from the statue of George III.

It remains one of the great acts of political poetry in American history. The British built a monument to remind Americans who ruled them. Americans melted it down and sent it back in a form the British could understand.

Some of that “melted majesty” appears to have found its way to the battlefield. Forensic evidence suggests musket balls fired at the Battle of Monmouth in 1778 came from the lead of King George’s statue.

A deeper lesson of Wolcott’s statue is that Americans did not simply tear down a symbol. They repurposed it.

They organized the work, moved the material, built what they needed, and turned a monument to tyranny into ammunition for freedom.

Long before Pittsburgh steel, Detroit assembly lines, or the Arsenal of Democracy, the American instinct was already there: improvise, manufacture, and outproduce the enemy.

The Revolution was fought with ideals. But it was won by men and women who knew how to turn ideals into action — and lead into liberty.

I love reading your comments. Please share this with fellow American patriots.

Happy 250th!

Peter

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PETER NAVARRO: Americans melted tyranny down and fired it back as deadly musket balls

Oliver Wolcott saw what others missed: not just a toppled statue, but 42,088 musket balls for the Revolution

By Peter Navarro Fox News

Published July 4, 2026 11:00am EDT

In 1776, most Americans looked at the toppled statue of King George III in New York City’s Bowling Green and saw a shattered symbol of British tyranny.

Oliver Wolcott saw ammunition.

Four thousand pounds of lead. Enough, if properly gathered, hauled, melted, and molded, to help arm a revolution.

The statue had been erected in 1770, a gilded monument to imperial authority in America’s busiest port city. King George sat on horseback, dressed in the Roman style, elevated above the city as a daily reminder of who ruled and who obeyed.

But by the summer of 1776, that reminder had become intolerable.

On July 9, George Washington had the newly adopted Declaration of Independence read aloud to his troops and to the people of New York. The words did what words sometimes do in history. They became action.

A crowd of soldiers, sailors, and patriots surged down Broadway to Bowling Green. There stood the king: gilded, mounted, and untouchable.

So they touched him.

They threw ropes around the statue, pulled, and brought the symbol of British power crashing to the ground.

The act itself was powerful enough. A people who had declared themselves free had physically toppled the image of the monarch who claimed to own them.

But Wolcott understood something deeper. Revolution required more than gestures. It required supply chains.

The Continental Army did not merely need speeches and declarations. It needed powder, guns, food, wagons, uniforms, and ammunition. Liberty had to be manufactured.

So Wolcott helped turn an act of protest into an act of war.

The broken pieces of King George were gathered, loaded onto boats, and shipped to Connecticut. From there, ox carts hauled the royal wreckage more than sixty miles over rough roads to Wolcott’s home in Litchfield.

Then the manufacturing began.

In the Wolcott family orchard, furnaces were built and bullet molds prepared. Laura Wolcott, her daughter Mariann, and local neighbors worked over melting pots, pouring the king’s lead into molds. Children helped cast musket balls. Mariann kept the count.

By the end, they had produced 42,088 musket balls from the statue of George III.

It remains one of the great acts of political poetry in American history. The British built a monument to remind Americans who ruled them. Americans melted it down and sent it back in a form the British could understand.

Some of that “melted majesty” appears to have found its way to the battlefield. Forensic evidence suggests musket balls fired at the Battle of Monmouth in 1778 came from the lead of King George’s statue.

Monmouth did not decide the war in a single stroke. It was not Saratoga, which helped bring France into the fight. It was not Yorktown, which effectively ended it. But Monmouth proved something vital: after Valley Forge, Washington’s army could stand in the open field against British regulars and not break.

That is the deeper lesson of Wolcott’s statue.

Americans did not simply tear down a symbol. They repurposed it. They organized the work, moved the material, built what they needed, and turned a monument to tyranny into ammunition for freedom.

Long before Pittsburgh steel, Detroit assembly lines, or the Arsenal of Democracy, the American instinct was already there: improvise, manufacture, and outproduce the enemy.

The Revolution was fought with ideals. But it was won by men and women who knew how to turn ideals into action — and lead into liberty.

Peter Navarro is the White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing.

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