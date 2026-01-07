Team,

P.S. I refused to sit for a photo because I knew that these amoral scumbags would try to pull some crap like Vanity Fair did with their recent takedown of White House staff. You compare what they did with a cartoon caricature on the right with the photo I sent them on the left if they really needed a portrait. Too funny.

Headless Editors Found in New Yorker Profile

The New Yorker caters to America’s self-certified genius class—rich, credentialed, crossword-solving sophisticates who sneer at the MAGA masses and sniff at headlines like “Headless Woman Found in Topless Bar.” That’s why my recent profile in this secular scripture of elite taste is such a shock: it’s crude, demonstrably false, and wildly off brand.

The character assassination starts immediately, with a cartoon portraying me as a grizzled old crank with a China fixation—apparently payback for refusing to sit for a portrait. This is now standard operating procedure in elite media: prime the reader with an unflattering image as foreplay, visual conditioning meant to whisper this guy is unhinged before a single fact is presented— a technique Vanity Fair recently used in its takedowns of my White House colleagues.

From there, the profile turns me—someone occasionally likened to Robert Redford—into a Depression-era, gap-toothed hobo addressing the Trump faithful at the Republican National Convention. Missing from the scene: the standing, prolonged ovation for a man freshly out of prison after defending the Constitution.

And it’s the little things that count. Ian Parker takes a small chip in a tooth and upgrades it to a missing tooth. Details don’t need to be true; they just need to feel true. You already know who you’re meant to sneer at.

From there, the piece goes downhill with demonstrably false attacks on my academic credentials, credibility, and integrity. To that end, Parker assembles a motley cast of character witnesses.

First comes a cipher named Jim Jouppi, who incredulously claims I left America for a Peace Corps stint in Thailand to “get laid.” Parker prints my reply—that I didn’t need a passport to have sex—but declines to grapple with the obvious flaw in the claim: this was the height of the sexual revolution. When an accusation survives only because logic is waved away, that’s not reporting—it’s character assassination with a footnote.

Here’s what the sloppy Parker doesn’t bother telling readers: Jouppi has been publicly thundering against Donald Trump since the first term, calling Trump a “bully,” and warning darkly about a “Trump-dominated Peace Corps.” That isn’t a neutral witness. That’s a man with an agenda—one Parker could have uncovered in five minutes, if he’d bothered.

Next up is a highly abrasive San Diego political consultant, long known locally for hit jobs and Lee Atwater–style politics, last seen being convicted of misappropriating funds in a school bond campaign, now calling me abrasive. The irony speaks for itself.

But the most eyebrow-raising gambit is Parker’s effort to insinuate that someone else wrote my doctoral dissertation. One academic complains I failed to thank him—though he admits he can’t remember whether he helped at all. Never mind that I thanked him in multiple published articles, co-authored several papers with him, and even introduced him to his wife. If he’s unhappy with any of that, the dissertation is the wrong place to take it up.

Then there’s the Ron Vara saga—much ado about absolutely nothing. “Ron Vara” is an anagram of my last name, a fictional character I used openly—along with others like Jane Ellington, a swing trader named in homage to Duke Ellington—as a standard narrative device in popular nonfiction to explain real-world concepts. Treating acknowledged literary devices as evidence of character deficiency isn’t analysis; it’s confusing storytelling with evidence—and the anagram is a hoot once you get the epiphany.

Next comes a massive smear, courtesy of Olivia Troye—a former Pence aide who has been a public Trump critic since 2020 and now sings for her supper as a regular Trump-bashing commentator on CNN and MSNBC. Parker prints her sensational allegation about an incident inside a White House crawling with Secret Service agents, staffers, and cameras, notes my denial, and moves on—treating insinuation as sufficient.

In a building saturated with witnesses and records, that isn’t verification; it’s narrative laundering. What Parker leaves out is essential context: Troye was fired from the White House and escorted off the grounds, a fact reported at the time and hardly the mark of a neutral witness.

What was most unethical was Parker’s insistent repetition of a demonstrably false claim that someone else directed my award-winning documentary Death By China. The film was based on the book I wrote, won three film-festival awards, and ran on Netflix. Parker mentions none of that, despite ample opportunity—and obligation—to verify the truth by calling people who actually helped me make the film.

Here’s what Michael Addis had to say about this New Yorker slander—in refusing to issue a clarification, this liberal rag has slandered me:

“In my interview with The New Yorker, I stated that Peter Navarro ultimately directed Death by China and took the director credit, which is accurately reflected in the film’s credits. I want to clarify that if anyone inferred that Mr. Navarro “got the credit” without actually being the director of Death by China, that is absolutely false. He conceived the project based on his own book, booked the interviews, conducted the interviews, shaped the narrative, wrote the script and led the film artistically through production and post production. I may have set up some shots, had a little creative input, and went out and shot a scene without him physically being there (the Black Friday sequence) as any producer might, but that’s it. The true director and author of the feature documentary Death by China is Peter Navarro. And I’m proud to have worked with him.”

The New Yorker’s denouement finally arrives with Parker’s attempt to bury me as irrelevant, delivered—inevitably—through a lone anonymous source. Which only begs the obvious question: why did the magazine think it worth devoting thousands of words, illustrations, and insinuations to profiling someone who supposedly doesn’t matter at all?

Ultimately, this hit piece stands as the latest poster child for why Americans across the spectrum—quite possibly including a sizable share of The New Yorker’s own audience—no longer trust the media. Body-and-tooth shaming, whisper networks masquerading as sourcing, a scarcity of fact-checking, and demonstrably false claims shoehorned into a narrative do not a profile make. They make a case study in how standards erode.

Peter Navarro is the White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing Policy. www.peternavarro.com

(Here’s the web url for the Profile: How Peter Navarro, Trump’s Tariff Cheerleader, Became the Ultimate Yes-Man | The New Yorker)