Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The ruling-class machine loves bad economic news because it gives bureaucrats and media mouthpieces another excuse to manage the country into decline. Navarro’s point is simple and dead-on: never raise rates into an oil shock. Gasoline already acts like a tax on working families. It drains wallets, cuts purchasing power, and slows demand without Jerome Powell adding another hammer blow. If the Fed mistakes pump pain for broad inflation, it risks turning a temporary shock into a recession. The Deep State-media complex wants panic. America needs discipline. Hold firm, ignore CNN’s theater, and stop punishing the real economy.

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DTH Pilot's avatar
DTH Pilot
2h

4.2% inflation as of this am.

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