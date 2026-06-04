Henry Clay and the architecture of American strength

Team,

Check out my new video and recent op-ed on a great patriot, visionary, and tariff man: Henry Clay.

You can also read the op-ed HERE in the Washington Times.

Of the early great American leaders, Henry Clay does not get enough credit.

He was Speaker of the House, a Senator, and Secretary of State. And it was Henry Clay who helped shape the early Republic at a moment when its survival was far from guaranteed.

With the American System, Clay took up Alexander Hamilton’s mantle and embraced tariffs to build industry, finance to fuel growth, and infrastructure to bind a sprawling continent into a single economic unit.

These policies turned the United States from a small, infant country into the world’s most powerful economy. To Henry Clay, the principle was simple: a nation that cannot make what it needs will not remain sovereign.

Now, that tradition is returning.

President Trump has declared a Day of Celebration of the Life of Henry Clay and, on the occasion of Henry Clay’s 249th birthday, has brought Henry Clay back into the White House complex itself by naming a historic conference room and suite after him.

This is not just any suite. It is the former Secretary of State’s Office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which was previously known as the State, War, and Navy (SWAN) Building when it housed all three of those departments. From 1875 until 1947, what is now the Henry Clay Room served as the office of 24 Secretaries of State, from Hamilton Fish under President Ulysses S. Grant to George Marshall under President Harry S. Truman.

Below are historical photos of the Henry Clay Room, then the Secretary of State’s Office, from circa 1890 and 1945. In my video, you can see how the room looks today.

This is not just a name on a door, but a living reminder that economic nationalism isn’t new. It isn’t foreign. It is American. It is Henry Clay.

Peter

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Henry Clay and the architecture of American strength

The 19th-century tariff proponent saw how to nurture independence

By Peter Navarro - Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Before there was “America First,” there was Henry Clay.

As speaker of the House, senator and secretary of state, Clay grasped the central lesson of the early republic: Political liberty cannot survive atop economic dependency.

To celebrate the 249th anniversary of Clay’s birth, President Trump has signed a proclamation naming a prominent suite inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building for one of America’s greatest tariff men and nation-builders. This will be much more than a suite.

With Clay portraits, memorabilia and historical displays, it will become a slice of American history — a fitting gallery honoring the statesman who gave economic nationalism its American vocabulary.

Clay understood that a nation dependent on others for its industry, supply chains and material strength will not remain fully sovereign for long. The War of 1812 drove that lesson home.

A young nation cut off from foreign manufacturers quickly discovered that dependence is not free trade efficiency when it leaves you weak, exposed and at the mercy of others.

Clay saw clearly what too many leaders in our own age forgot: A country that cannot make what it needs, move what it makes, finance its growth and defend the workers who sustain it will lose not just prosperity but also independence.

Clay’s answer was the American system. That system was not an academic theory cooked up in some faculty lounge; it was a practical blueprint for national strength.

Protective tariffs would nurture domestic industry. A sound financial structure would provide order and credit for growth. Roads, canals and other internal improvements would connect farms to factories, regions to markets and the vast expanse of the young republic into a more unified national economy.

Clay understood that these were not separate policies; they were parts of one strategy.

That was Clay’s genius. He did not worship trade in the abstract. He asked the harder and wiser question: Does this policy make America stronger, more self-reliant and more secure?

For far too long, Washington stopped asking that question. Instead, generations of elites treated tariffs as heresy, manufacturing policy as backwardness and economic nationalism as something vaguely embarrassing — as if the only enlightened path for a great nation was to offshore its factories, hollow out its supply chains and let foreign mercantilists do the building while America did the buying.

That ideological experiment has left us weaker, more dependent and less resilient than we should ever have allowed ourselves to become. Clay would have recognized the folly instantly.

He knew that a home market is a strategic asset, that industrial capacity is national power and that no great republic can outsource its productive base and remain great for long. He also knew that economic policy is not theology; it is strategy.

That is why Mr. Trump’s proclamation matters. It is not just a gesture toward the past. It is a reclamation of a lost American truth.

By placing Henry Clay inside the White House complex — and by turning that suite into a historical tribute and a visible reminder of Clay’s legacy — Mr. Trump is saying something important about the American tradition itself.

Economic nationalism is not a foreign doctrine imported from somewhere else. It is as American as Henry Clay.

• Peter Navarro is the White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing.

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