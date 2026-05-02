Hit the Road, Jay, and Get Thee Gone

Team,

Check out my War Room interview with Steve Bannon on Jerome Powell, the Fed, the economy, Trumpnomics, and the financial press.

The two tweets below from the War Room’s X account provide a good preview of the segment.

Anyone who defends outgoing Fed chair Jay Powell on the basis of him being competent does not understand the enormous damage he has done to America. The case against Powell’s competence is unequivocal.

As the Bard might say: Get thee gone, Jay!

For the good of the country, when his term as Fed chair ends on May 15th, that S.O.B. needs to hit the road and get the hell out of Washington, DC.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

[VIDEO OF DR. NAVARRO]

Memo to the Fed: Mortgage rates remain too high because of the stupidity and partisanship of the Federal Reserve Chairman. He needs to get the hell out of Washington DC when the clock strikes midnight on May 15th. We cannot be reminded too many times that Powell’s Fed committed three major blunders that have cost America jobs, growth, and tax revenues. Those blunders: Raising rates too early and too fast in Trump term one. Raising rates too late and too slow as the Biden hyperinflation began to take hold. And now, lowering rates far too slowly, even as the data screams to do otherwise. As the Bard might say of Powell’s midspring nightmare: Get thee gone.

STEVE BANNON: Dr.—it’s Friday, 1 May, Year of Our Lord 2026. Dr. Peter Navarro joins us. That was Dr. Navarro, and those amazing videos he puts up. So, I want to start—I’ll start here. Because we played your video to open it up. And then I’m going to get into some of the economic numbers, particularly on the manufacturing side. We had the great John Gardner on last night for about 30 minutes and walked through this in detail, this kind of manufacturing renaissance. You’re starting to see the green shoots of, because of our tariff policies, the Big Beautiful Bill, the incentives coming from a supply-side tax cut and deregulation. All three of those converging to have, really, I think the beginning of amazing results. But since you’re there—and by the way, Eric Bolling’s with us and Dr. Thayer is going to stick around. We’re going to talk Strait of Hormuz, Persian Gulf, oil, the economy, and I guess basically the alternatives President Trump came out with yesterday in discussing where we go forward on the Iran War.

But let’s go back. Since Navarro went there, let’s go there. Dr. Peter Navarro, Powell has responded to, I guess, I don’t know if pressure or whatever it was with Jeanine Pirro or what he thinks is an affront to him by basically telling the Administration, ‘Hey, look, I’m going to step down as the head of the Federal Reserve and Warsh is going to come in here, but I’m going to stay as a governor and I can cause a lot of trouble there because, first off, [Stephen] Miran’s got to go back—the Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers has to go back to the EEOB, and I’ve got a lot of people here that support me. And you may think you’re going to have an independent Fed with Warsh, but I’ve got something to say about that.’ And Dr. Navarro, you can huff and you can puff, and you can try to blow his house down. But ‘Too Late’ Powell is dug in and he’s got his trenching tool and he’s digging deeper, isn’t he, sir?

DR. NAVARRO: Steve, you have to go back to 1948 for a Fed chair to stay on the board. And, in that case, it wasn’t controversial. The guy was actually competent. Powell is arrogant, prissy, unqualified, petty, vengeful, pick your word. He does not belong on the Fed. And here’s what pisses me off and why I did that video, Steve. Anybody in the media, anybody in the legacy media, who defends Powell on the basis of him being competent does not understand the enormous damage Jerome Powell has done to America. The case—the case against Powell’s competence is unequivocal, Steve. Even the Federal Reserve itself has published studies that show, in Trump’s first term, Powell raised rates prematurely and choked off significant growth.

BANNON: Yep. Yep. Yep.

DR. NAVARRO: In Biden’s term, unequivocally, he unleashed the worst hyperinflation since the 1970s that we’re still grappling with. That’s on his plate, sir. And right now, since Donald Trump has gotten in office, and we’re approaching two years now, Powell has kept rates too high, not lowered enough, again causing tremendous, tremendous damage. It’s slower growth. It’s lower real wages. It’s higher debt. It’s higher interest rates because of that debt. Not just because he won’t lower them. And that SOB needs, as I said, quoting the Bard, get thee gone for the country. Now, one other thing, Steve—

BANNON: Hang on. Hang on. I got that.

DR. NAVARRO: He wants to be the shadow Fed chair. That’s what he’s angling for.

BANNON: He’s going to be the shadow Fed chair. Not that he wants to be. He’s going to be the shadow Fed chair, sir, is he not? This is one of the most egregious throwdowns I’ve ever seen in American financial or economic history. And folks, it’s going to have a direct impact on you. Let me just go back to the history. And I don’t want to, you know—but I will say, when this thing first came up in the first term, it was Dr. Navarro and Stephen K. Bannon and some other folks that are saying, ‘Hey, maybe Kevin Warsh or John Taylor are your pick.’ And, of course, then Secretary of the Treasury Mnuchin, [saying] no, it had to be Powell. It had to be Powell. So, we’ve seen this disaster and that’s why Powell’s not leaving. He thinks he’s got a point to prove to counter exactly what you said now. And all the things are most egregious. Because even what he did in Trump’s first term, because the policies were correct, he could not slow down the Trump economic train as it really started revving up in the fall of 2019 when everything came together. The only thing that chop blocked us was the Chinese Communist Party’s bioweapon coming out of the Wuhan lab as referred to as “the pandemic.” But the most egregious thing he did was the cutting of rates for Joe Biden in the Biden regime in 2024 to try to juice—to try to juice the market so that Biden could point to better economic—better economic indicators, correct, Dr. Navarro?

DR. NAVARRO: That’s destabilized the entire global economy and financial system by what Jerome Powell did. And again, I ask every SOB in the legacy media who somehow thinks that Powell’s going to be some bastion of Fed independence and has done a competent job, look at the frigging record. Any journalist who says that that guy is competent to serve is not competent to be a journalist covering financial matters, full stop. And that guy is going to try to command the bunch of liberal Fed people, pro-Biden people. Steve, the irony here is that the complaint is that Donald Trump is trying to take away the Fed independence—

BANNON: Amen. Amen. Amen.

DR. NAVARRO: —when it was Powell that prostrated himself on his knees to get reappointed that basically gave that away to begin with.

BANNON: Okay. But where’s the—where’s the media outcry from the financial media? Where’s the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times of London and Bloomberg? Because all they talk about is the independence of the Fed, independence of the Fed. And Trump’s trying—Warsh is as independent as you’re ever going to get, but he can’t be independent because a Fed chair who should ride off into the sunset is going to remain, and he’s going to remain—and his arrogant response the other day, ‘I will remain as long as I think it’s necessary.’ Right? He’s clearly going to try to challenge Kevin Warsh’s independence at the Federal Reserve, is he not, sir?

DR. NAVARRO: We have never, Steve, in the entire history of our Republic, had a Federal Reserve that is embarking on a road of partisanship and conflict in ways which will derail proper Fed policy. Full stop. And that’s on Jerome Powell. And he— get thee gone, Jay. Get out of here. The joke was, when I was watching him—by the way, let’s make note, [Steven] Mnuchin’s Folly. You know why, Mnuchin, Steve, wanted Jay Powell? It’s the biggest irony. Mnuchin thought he could control him.

BANNON: Oh sure, that was the pitch.

DR. NAVARRO: And as soon as Powell got in there, he stuck the knife in Donald J. Trump.

BANNON: That was the pitch. That was the pitch.

DR. NAVARRO: And this is just wrong. And I would appeal to the Wall Street Journal, to Bloomberg, to the Financial Times—

BANNON: Forget about it.

DR. NAVARRO: —to the folks on the New York Times and Washington Post who believe somehow that they’re qualified financial reporters, look at the freaking record and tell him he needs to leave because, not for any political reasons, but simply because he is not competent to serve. Period. This is a big crisis, Steve. We don’t need this now.

BANNON: It’s a very big crisis.

DR. NAVARRO: It’s the last thing we need on top of everything else.

BANNON: It’s a very big crisis, particularly as we now have this turnaround that’s pretty evident. Let’s go to that, Dr. Navarro. I want to talk about this chart that came out yesterday. Can we put that up? About, these are imports of capital goods, right? Imports of capital goods. And this is a good indicator that we’re bringing capital goods in to basically expand our manufacturing base. Can you walk our people through it?

DR. NAVARRO: Steve, this is a good example of how the mainstream media invariably gets these daily reports on the economy wrong. And I’m doing columns now for RealClearMarkets. I thank them for publishing these things. And I go over each report as it comes out. Now, in this case, it’s 2% GDP growth, which looks a little lower than what was expected and what we want. But the math here, Steve, is that we had a surge in imports, which normally are bad, and that detracts from GDP growth. With me so far? Now, those imports were not like consumer good crap from around the world. They were capital goods. The machine tools and circuit boards and chips and things that we are putting in place in America’s latest wave of factories to produce things here, to increase our productivity and our wages. And it’s all happening. Every single dollar of that capital goods coming in is a product of Trump’s economic policies, starting with the tariffs. We are bringing our manufacturing back onshore. And so, you’re going to see, over time, you’re going to see over time these imports come in. Our factories spring up, and we’re already seeing another, you know, another geek thing for you, the ISM Manufacturing Index, it was below 50—it’s a zero to 100 index—for much of Biden’s latter part of his term. And it didn’t really get above 50 until some months into the Trump term. And now it’s robust and continues to move up. That’s a wonderful sign that we are in a manufacturing renaissance right here, right now, Steve. So, you got to have this sophistication to look behind the headline numbers and understand how Trumpnomics—

BANNON: Yeah, but hang on. Full stop. Full stop. Full stop.

DR. NAVARRO: —deregulation, and all of that.

BANNON: Full stop. Full stop. Because I know you have to play footsie with these guys all the time. The Financial Times of London and the Wall Street Journal should be pretty sophisticated, right? Our audience is very sophisticated because of the great years of training that you gave them, and Dave Bratt gave them, and Dave Walsh gave them, and Scott Bessent gave them, and Russ Vought gave them, you know, we would go out of our way to do macroeconomics and all of this so people could learn, and they’ve learned a lot. But that’s why when I read the business press, or when I watch CNBC or even Fox Business, I get nothing but happy talk and, you know, ‘Trump’s terrible, Navarro’s a nutcase, tariffs are the worst thing in the world.’ They misinterpret every piece of data that’s there that’s quite self-evident. So, when are we going to start banging some heads in the—you know, we bang enough heads in the political media, when are we going to start banging some heads in the business media, sir?

DR. NAVARRO: Well, you answered your own question, Steve. The ideology of the financial press is globalism.

BANNON: Yes. Yes.

DR. NAVARRO: And, therefore, they cannot craft any message, i.e., the news, in ways which would support tariff protection to protect Americans and American factories from unfair trade, and that would onshore not just our production, but our labor by shutting our borders. I mean, it’s ideology, and you see it every day.

BANNON: Yes.

DR. NAVARRO: I do think the worst one right now is Bloomberg. I mean, they blatantly wear that crap on their sleeve and their coverage.

BANNON: Oh yeah. Big time.

DR. NAVARRO: I mean, hands down. But it’s endemic. And look, it’s no secret, Steve, and memo to Bannon: most of the media is not going to give Donald Trump a fair break.

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: But the problem is when it’s the economy, that’s a very dangerous thing. And I get back to, like, the Powell problem. We’re just not getting the news. And that’s why your show’s so valuable. I mean, you do a lot of the politics and the election stuff and how to mobilize and things like that, but nobody does it better on the macroeconomy than you, as well.

BANNON: Hang on one second. We’ve just got to hold for a commercial break.

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