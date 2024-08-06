HEY TEAM. YOU MAY ENJOY THIS ONE! GREAT TO BE BACK!

It’s the Trump policy agenda stupid! That’s how to beat Kamala Harris – beat her with the policy stick, not gratuitous personal attacks.

Over 90% of voters have made up their minds, the 2024 presidential election will be determined in a handful of battleground states by a few hundred thousand votes, and Kamala Harris’ best chance of winning will be to consolidate Democrat women, successfully woo Independent women, and peel off a small fraction of Republican women.

Republican politicians, TV commentators, and radio talk show hosts who play the Willie Brown card, ridicule the infamous Harris cackle, or demean Harris as a DEI hire will only advance the Harris strategy. Such personal attacks build a misplaced sympathy for Harris, particularly when the invective comes from men – like it or not, it’s a Mars vs. Venus world.

To successfully woo swing women voters -- along with all Independents up for grabs and the traditional black, brown, and blue-collar portions of the Democrat base -- the best Republican strategy is to run hard on the Trump policy agenda. Here, polls tell us that on the top salient issues likely to move undecided voters, the Trump policy agenda provides huge leads.

Inflation tops the pollster’s list, Bidenomics is at the root of this evil, and Kamala Harris has given a full-throated endorsement of Bidenomics. Trump runs away with the election on this issue alone – voters vividly remember that in Trump’s America, you didn’t have to choose between food on the table, medicine in the cabinet, and a roof over your head.

In a dead pollster’s heat with Kamala’s inflation is the Harris-Biden border chaos. Despite the efforts of the Fake News to scrub this essential fact, President Joe Biden did indeed order Vice President Kamala Harris in 2021 to serve as Border Czar. Yet, Harris simply the nation’s Commander in Chief off, and a dangerous and motley crew of murderers, rapists, drug cartels, human traffickers, Islamic terrorists, and Communist Chinese spies have swarmed into our country.

Across the Rio Grande, millions of illiterate illegal aliens have also flooded our labor markets, stealing jobs and depressing the wages of black, brown, and blue-collar Americans. As Biden’s MIA border czar, Harris OWNS this border chaos; and polls here likewise give Donald Trump a double-digit lead.

On the crime issue, Kamala Harris helped lead the “defund the police” movement even as she cheered on violent protests in American cities by radical groups like Antifa and BLM. In contrast, Trump has the endorsement of every major law enforcement organization and enjoys, once again, double digit leads in the polls.

On foreign policy, voters likewise remember Trump had four years in the White House free of conflict with Communist China, Imperial Russia, the Rocket Man of North Korea, and the Mullahs of Iran because their leaders both fear and respect Trump. And it was Trump who moved the American embassy to Jerusalem in a strong show of support of Israel.

In contrast, Kamala Harris has ascended to the top of the Democrat ticket with the least foreign policy experience of any major party presidential candidate in the last 100 years. Under Biden-Harris, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Hezbollah are attacking Israel, Communist China is threatening Taiwan, and North Korea has resumed its missile and nuclear weapons testing.

The one foreign policy issue Harris has infamously distinguished herself on is that of the war in Gaza where she has sided with River to the Sea Palestinian activists while all but snubbing the Israeli president. The American electorate is watching; and it does not like what it sees from Harris.

Beyond Trump’s polling advantage on top issues like the economy and inflation, the border, crime, and foreign policy, there is also Kamala Harris’ wide-ranging woke agenda. It runs strongly against the grain of Middle Americans, including many men and women in the traditional Democrat Party base.

Here, parents are uncomfortable with (and often outraged by) K-12 woke indoctrination at the expense of reading, writing, and arithmetic. There is equal outrage at the participation of men in women’s sports – the beatdown of a champion women’s boxer by a man in Paris has only fueled this fire. There is also widespread bewilderment (and equal outrage) across America at how and why the Biden-Harris regime is facilitating gender surgery on young children.

As a further twist, in what can only be described as a twisted version of “prison reform,” Kamala Harris is also on record fervently supporting sex change operations for men in the Federal prison system. No wonder Harris garnered the most liberal voting record in the Senate during her tenure there.

The one polling issue where Harris leads is abortion. However, this issue runs significantly behind inflation and the economy, the border chaos, foreign policy, and crime as salient to most swing voters.

Of note, Harris’s view on abortion is far more extreme than that of Biden. If that extremism is more effectively messaged by Republicans, Harris’ polling advantage should narrow or even disappear. Here, even mainstream Democrats oppose the kind of late term abortions supported by Harris.

Given this polling chess board, it is indeed the Trump policy agenda stupid! If Republicans are smart, they will follow this advice. To lose this election is to lose this country.

Peter Navarro served for four years in the Trump White House and is the author of The New MAGA Deal: The Unofficial Deplorables Guide to the Trump 2024 Platform.