Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Richard Luthmann
1h

China doesn’t “buy” soybeans — it wields them. President Trump and Peter Navarro understand the difference. When Beijing can flip a switch and punish American farmers, that’s not trade — that’s leverage. The answer isn’t surrender; it’s sovereignty. Crush the beans here. Fuel America here. Keep the meal, the jobs, and the value chain at home. The Renewable Fuel Standard isn’t green theater — it’s strategic defense. “Drill, baby, drill” and “Grow, baby, grow” can coexist. Trump’s trade doctrine is simple: never let a foreign adversary control your farmers, your fuel, or your future. That’s economic nationalism done right.

Lanceus
2hEdited

Short answer: NO: soybean biofuels aren't economically competitive without massive subsidies, mandates, and credits (RFS RINs, 45Z tax credit, state LCFS programs, etc.).

If they were viable on raw market economics, we'd have scaled them massively already without forcing blenders to buy them or taxpayers to foot the bill via layered incentives. Recent EPA/USDA data and analyses confirm: unsubsidized soy-based biodiesel/renewable diesel production costs still exceed petroleum diesel by a wide margin, largely due to feedstock prices. The growth we're seeing (soy oil now ~48% of domestic use for biofuels) is almost entirely policy-driven, not market-driven.

The plan to "disarm" China's weapon by diverting more beans to domestic biofuels sounds appealing for reducing export dependence, especially after China's near-zero purchases for months in 2025, but it just swaps one distortion (China leverage) for another (government-forced demand). We're already crushing more domestically thanks to crush expansions, but that doesn't make the fuel cheaper or better without endless supports.

Meanwhile, over-relying on soy (and corn) for feed creates real health and environmental costs: livestock end up with fat profiles loaded with linoleic acid from these "industrial seed oils," contributing to inflammation issues in the food chain. Monoculture soy/corn depletes soil health, erodes biodiversity, and demands heavy inputs, far from the regenerative, integrative farming that could rebuild American agriculture and make us healthier.

If we want to truly strengthen rural America and food security, let's prioritize diversified, soil-building systems over subsidizing another monocrop boondoggle. Export soy if China wants to buy (and pay), but don't pretend biofuels fix the root problem without their own heavy-handed crutches.

