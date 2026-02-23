Team,

While our farmers produce more than four billion bushels of soybeans each year — nearly one out of every three soybeans grown worldwide — less than one-fifth are crushed domestically.

Instead, we export whole beans — low-value bulk commodities — while foreign processors capture the higher-value soybean oil and meal. That structure leaves U.S. farmers overly dependent on foreign buyers and allows Beijing to push the cancel button.

Processing more soybeans domestically would reduce vulnerability to China, secure agricultural supply chains, and stabilize prices.

One key way to anchor demand at home is to redirect soybeans into domestic biofuel production, a shift that delivers two immediate benefits. The first is the fuel itself. The second is keeping the meal — and the leverage it represents — at home.

Finalizing and expediting the new Renewable Fuel Standard would fuel American energy, strengthen rural manufacturing, and deny Beijing one of its most effective economic weapons.

by Peter Navarro, opinion contributor - 01/15/26 7:30 AM ET

When U.S. farmers depend heavily on a single foreign buyer, U.S. trade policy stops being sovereign—and starts being hostage. No country has exploited that vulnerability more than China, and no crop has been weaponized more than American soybeans.

We saw this clearly in 2018, when President Trump imposed tariffs to confront China’s predatory trade practices and Beijing responded with agricultural coercion — slashing U.S. soybean purchases almost overnight. In 2025, when President Trump again enforced reciprocal trade through historic Liberation Day tariffs, China reached for the same weapon.

The message was unmistakable: Soybean purchases are not normal commerce; they are a tool of political coercion. Beijing understands leverage cuts both ways, which is why it is aggressively moving to harden its own agricultural supply chains — seeking to sever reliance on U.S. soybeans even as it continues to wield soybean purchases as a weapon against American farmers and U.S. trade policy.

America’s real vulnerability is structural. While our farmers produce more than four billion bushels of soybeans each year — nearly one out of every three soybeans grown worldwide — less than one-fifth are crushed domestically.

Instead, we export whole beans — low-value bulk commodities — while foreign processors capture the higher-value soybean oil and meal. That structure leaves U.S. farmers overly dependent on foreign buyers and allows Beijing to push the cancel button.

Processing more soybeans domestically would reduce vulnerability to China, secure agricultural supply chains, and stabilize prices. One key way to anchor demand at home is to redirect soybeans into domestic biofuel production, a shift that delivers two immediate benefits. The first is the fuel itself. Applied to the volume China typically treats as a pressure point — roughly one billion bushels in a high-export year — the resulting soybean oil alone would translate into roughly 30 to 40 million barrels of oil-equivalent fuel.

If that oil were processed and consumed here at home, it would be real domestic supply — expanding availability, easing pressure on diesel and distillate prices, and delivering a substantially lower lifecycle emissions profile than petroleum diesel. Every barrel-equivalent produced at home is one less cancel button Beijing can push to shock battleground farm states, force taxpayer bailouts, and test U.S. trade resolve.

The second benefit is keeping the meal — and the leverage it represents — at home. Soybean meal is not just a byproduct of the oil — it is the backbone of America’s food supply, the primary protein feed for cattle, hogs, poultry, dairy herds, and aquaculture. Processing soybeans in America creates jobs in rural communities and secures a stable, affordable supply of high-protein feed. It reduces reliance on imported synthetic amino acids, many of which are sourced from China.

When we ship whole beans overseas instead of processing them here, we hand foreign processors control over a critical input to our meat, milk, and egg supply, then buy it back at higher prices. That is not just inefficient; it is an economic and national security failure that hollows out rural manufacturing, exposes farmers to foreign pressure, and feeds directly into higher and more volatile grocery prices for American families.

The private sector already understands this logic. Since 2023, more than $6 billion has been invested to expand U.S. soybean processing capacity by roughly 25 percent. If fully utilized, that capacity would allow the U.S. to process a majority of its soybean crop domestically — dramatically reducing exposure to Chinese retaliation while supporting jobs for rural Americans. But those investments hinge on one thing: certainty that demand for soybean oil will be anchored here at home rather than undercut by foreign feedstocks and policy whiplash.

That is where federal policy comes in. Under the Renewable Fuel Standard, refiners must comply with renewable fuel requirements through tradeable credits known as Renewable Identification Numbers or RINs. When biofuels are produced and blended into the U.S. fuel supply, they generate RINs with real market value, creating the incentive that determines whether domestic soybean oil is processed here or displaced by imports.

EPA’s proposed Renewable Fuel Standard volumes for 2026 and 2027 would set the strongest requirements in the program’s history and, for the first time, explicitly put American producers first. In particular, biofuels made from domestic soybean oil would receive full credit, while fuels derived from imported oils would receive only half credit — ending the practice of treating foreign and domestic inputs the same and shifting demand decisively toward U.S. crops and processors.

The proposal also delivers an important side benefit by tightening oversight of a well-known systemic abuse, in which oils from foreign lands labeled as “waste” are blended with or substituted as bootleg oils to capture biofuel credits. By strengthening traceability and verification, the rule closes loopholes that have allowed questionable imports to undercut American farmers and distort the market at scale.

Predictably, some segments of Big Oil are opposing the measure — domestic biofuels compete directly with petroleum diesel. Yet, President Trump has never viewed energy policy as a zero-sum choice. “Drill, baby, drill” can work hand in hand with “Grow, baby, grow,” pairing American oil and gas production with American agriculture and biofuels to deliver unprecedented prosperity, stronger rural economies, and enhanced national security.

Finalizing and expediting the new Renewable Fuel Standard rule is a concrete step toward these goals. It transforms soybeans from a vulnerability into an asset — fueling American energy, strengthening rural manufacturing, and denying Beijing one of its most effective economic weapons.

Peter Navarro is the White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing.