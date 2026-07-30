I Called It: Fauci Pleads the Fifth

Team,

Check out my interview with Jasmine Wright on C-SPAN before Anthony Fauci’s congressional hearing yesterday. The hearing took place days after Senator Rand Paul released Fauci’s COVID diary.

You can also read my related piece, published in The Washington Times ahead of Fauci’s hearing, HERE.

In the interview, I observed that Fauci is to science what Bernie Madoff is to investing.

And Jasmine asked whether charges could still be brought against Fauci, who received a preemptive pardon from Joe Biden’s autopen regime in January 2025.

In my response, I correctly predicted that Fauci would plead the Fifth, stating:

“Fauci, if he lies to Congress today, then the pardon has no bearing, because this is a crime he’s committed since the pardon. So, he’s got a really hard choice. I believe, when push comes to shove, he is going to do either one of two things: …He’s either going to cite the Fifth Amendment or he’s going to have a bad dose of ‘I can’t recall.’ But the problem with ‘I can’t recall’ is all we have to do is read his diaries and see what he had to say to prove that he is a liar.”

I called it. Pleading the Fifth is exactly what Fauci did throughout the hearing, more than 100 times.

Now the Senate is reportedly planning a vote to hold him in contempt.

I always appreciate your comments. Please share this with friends.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

JASMINE WRIGHT: Here to discuss those revelations is White House trade advisor, Peter Navarro. Peter, thank you so much for being with us this morning.

DR. NAVARRO: I can’t thank C-SPAN enough for having me on. This issue’s just so important, Jasmine.

WRIGHT: All right, so you are the trade advisor at the White House, but you’ve also been sharply critical for years of Dr. Anthony Fauci. Can you walk our audience through why that is?

DR. NAVARRO: I was in the first term with President Trump and I was the Policy Coordinator for the Defense Production Act. And my job was to make sure you were safe with the masks, the gloves, the ventilators, and everything else. I am mentioned almost 60 times by name in the Fauci diaries, and he is absolutely scathing in his criticism of me. But I was the only guy in the White House challenging him, and I was right on everything. And the diaries, interestingly enough, Jasmine, reveal that he was wrong and he knew it but he propagated myths. Back about 50 yards from here is the historic Situation Room—first time I met him I didn’t know he walked on water—head-to-head on the China ban. He was against it, I was for it. It saved lives. Fast forward just to a few doors down with “Meet the Press,” I said that virus was from the Wuhan lab. Fauci, as you’ll learn today from Rand Paul in that hearing, spun up a conspiracy theory that it was from nature, but his diaries, Jasmine—this is stunning to me—his diaries reveal initially he actually knew that that was from the leak. And why did he hide it? This one of the most important things. He hid it because his agency funneled money through this thing called the EcoHealth Alliance to fund the so-called gain-of-function research, which likely designed the virus. So, he suppressed this information to the general public because he was covering up his own culpability in that. And we need to know at the time. I said this at the time. If we had known that that came from the lab, we could have got the genome sequence faster and we would have had a better chance of controlling it. Hydroxychloroquine’s the third lie he told. That’s a drug which I bet most of the people watching think it’s a wacko drug for COVID. That’s because the media and Fauci portrayed it as such and everybody bought into that. What do we now in hindsight? His diary reveals that he actually supported the use of hydroxychloroquine initially for treating COVID. But because the politics changed, he would lead the charge to deny hydroxychloroquine to people. And the science now shows, Jasmine—this is really important—studies now show that it saves lives in prophylaxis for things like first responders and could have saved thousands and thousands of lives. Last one, Jasmine, the lockdown. He was for it, I was against it. And I had, like, knock-down, drag-out battles with that guy. And I was right on that, he was wrong. So, the point is, Fauci is to science as Bernie Madoff is to investing. It’s a con game. I’m hoping that Rand Paul and company ask the right questions. He goes from famous to infamous because he cost you, the American people, tremendous discomfort and, in a lot of ways, if that virus came from the lab and he funded it, he’s responsible and has blood on his hands.

WRIGHT: Now, Peter, let me jump in here because you said that in these diaries he made clear that he believed that he believed that it was from the lab. So, the diaries actually show that he was less certain in private in these daily notes than he was publicly about the source of COVID. But he doesn’t say—he says, and here’s a quote from it, actually: “Now we know the market was not the source” —talking about the market in China—“it was the amplifier. Having said that, somewhere the virus jumped from animals to humans.” So, in these documents he still does say that he believes that it was or it could be from a natural source.

DR. NAVARRO: There’s—no, there’s a prior entry. There’s a prior entry which makes it clear when he’s being briefed by that group of scientists, which he eventually would spin these zoonotic theories with, when he first heard that, his initial thing was ‘it looks like it’s from the lab,’ so check that quote as well. But there’s no question that he—this is what’s so despicable about this, Jasmine. He goes in a room with a bunch of scientists who say high probability it’s from the lab, he acknowledges that, and then he uses the same set of scientists to basically spin it the other way. And the motive—again, the motive, Jasmine—let’s agree on this: Fauci used taxpayer money to fund gain-of-function research through the EcoHealth Alliance. And the only way you can manipulate a virus and turn it into something deadly is through gain-of-function research. And remember why he did this, Jasmine—

WRIGHT: Let me ask you about that for a second, though, Peter, because he has continuously said—Dr. Fauci—denied this claim that his research fund funded this kind of gain-of-function research. And for folks listening, it basically involves tweaking the virus’ genetic makeup for scientists to understand how they function. I wonder in your position at the White House, in addition to these daily notes, have you seen evidence countering that claim that he denies that his research funded some of these efforts.

DR. NAVARRO: Interesting question, Jasmine, because if you look carefully at how he denied that, it was never a flat-out denial. He didn’t do, like, a Bill Clinton thing and pound on the table and say, “I-never-funded-gain-of-research.” He twisted and did his nuanced thing. There’s no question—there’s no question that that money funded gain-of-research science, because the guy who ran EcoHealth Alliance admitted that. That’s your key there. Now, here’s why this was hubris. The whole theory of Fauci was that these viruses in bats might—might—jump to humans. Therefore, if we figure out a way that could happen, then we could create a vaccine to stop it. So, he goes into this basically wanting to play God. And what he did not acknowledge was the possibility of a lab leak. They thought they could contain that whole thing. And, look, here’s the thing. It’s like, I’m in the middle of this. I’m the only guy in the White House challenging him. And the President and I are faced with this tsunami of favorable media coverage. They turn this guy into God, and a political figure, and the whole world moves on what he says. And he was wrong about everything. Take the masks—

WRIGHT: Peter, I want to read some of your Washington Times article here—

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

WRIGHT: —for folks—

DR. NAVARRO: Sure.

WRIGHT: —and they can revert back to this once you’re off. The headline here is “Fauci diary tells the story of institutional cover-up,” in The Washington Times out this morning, written by you. And it says that in the diaries, Dr. Fauci called me—I was speaking as you right now— in his diaries, “weird,” “crazy,” “arrogant,” “delusional,” along with one colorful anatomical epithet not fit to print. But you say it proves that you were right and he was wrong. I wonder in these 1,100 pages that were released by Senator Rand Paul ahead of this hearing, do you believe that there is a smoking gun here?

DR. NAVARRO: Absolutely a smoking gun.

WRIGHT: What would it be.

DR. NAVARRO: I think it was unfortunate that Rand Paul’s media people chose to release the quotes that highlighted Fauci’s obsession with being a media star and all the infatuation people had. What they should have done was focused on the five things I was involved in. Which was the China travel ban, which was the lab leak, which was the failure of the lockdowns, which was the hydroxychloroquine. The pattern—here’s the smoking gun: a lot of public statements that Fauci would make to you, assuring you about something, he made prior entries in his diary which was exactly the opposite. Like, for example, hydroxychloroquine. In March of 2020, he says, ‘very safe drug, very safe drug, we should get it out there and we should put remdesivir in a trial, but it’s okay to do, we think this is a good idea.’ Politics changed. As soon as Donald Trump said ‘do hydroxy,’ the media went against him and Fauci turned on a dime. And there’s a famous scene, I put it in my own memoirs, in the book called In Trump Time, where I confront him in the Situation Room in front of Mike Pence and I slap down studies that are like this high showing that, and he kept telling the American people that ivermectin, hydroxy—all this stuff with science—science, Jasmine, I want to emphasize this—tells us now works, he was saying didn’t work. I had a million doses of hydroxychloroquine in warehouses as the Defense Policy Coordinator for the DPA that I was trying to distribute to hospitals and he got the FDA to stop me from doing that. Thousands of people could be here in this country right now alive if I had been able to distribute that. Take that to the bank. That’s what the science says.

WRIGHT: Okay, I’m sure we’ll be hearing a lot about that and some of the conflicting public statements versus diary entries from Dr. Fauci.

DR. NAVARRO: Sure.

WRIGHT: But my last question here for you is that Mr. Fauci received a preemptive pardon from former president Joe Biden covering his time at—in the lead on some of these COVID-19 issues. Do you or, and the White House believe that charges could still be brought against Dr. Fauci going forward?

DR. NAVARRO: I love the question, and here’s why it’s important today. Fauci, if he lies to Congress today, then the pardon has no bearing, because this is a crime he’s committed since the pardon. So, he’s got a really hard choice. I believe, when push comes to shove, he is going to do either one of two things: he is going to cite the Fifth Amendment and blame people trying to ‘lynch’ him on the Hill. ‘Oh, it’s like, no, no.’ He’s either going to cite the Fifth Amendment or he’s going to have a bad dose of ‘I can’t recall.’ But the problem with ‘I can’t recall’ is all we have to do is read his diaries and see what he had to say to prove that he is a liar. So, it’s going to be a really interesting thing. But, for the American people, I just, please understand. This man, I fought it. I was the only guy fighting him. And it cost me a lot because he was—he was the guy. But he lied to you repeatedly in ways which had material effects on people dying, people getting sick. And don’t even get me started on the vaccine issue. Because there’s all sorts of things we could talk about there. The problem with the vaccine, ultimately, was that Fauci and Pfizer didn’t give us the data which was beginning to show that we should have more concern about whether people were taking that vaccine.

WRIGHT: All right, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro.

DR. NAVARRO: Jasmine, it was a pleasure.

WRIGHT: I hope you come back so you can talk about trade and tariffs very soon.

DR. NAVARRO: Any time.

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