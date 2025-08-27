Team,

Prison is part tragedy, part comedy, and all Kafka. Here's a little comedic vignette to whet your book whistle.

I Get Busted For Stealing Milk

First rule for the cafeteria — no hats. Second rule: don’t take any food out.

Stupid second rule, particularly since they throw so much food out while denying you sufficient calories.

This day, after lunch, the chef was in a benevolent mood and told anybody who wanted they could grab two cartons of milk to take back to the prison dorms. That’s because the expiration date was the next day.

So I grabbed this gift—calories are currency.”

Outside, the Lunch Police hadn’t gotten the giveaway memo. They were confiscating every single carton, chastising us, and building a pyramid—no kidding—of the contraband milk cartons stacked like a kindergarten art project. Later, they chastised the chef.

Bureaucracy first, nutrition last. It was the kind of petty theater that makes you laugh before you grind your teeth.

Read the rest of the story in: 📘 I Went to Prison So You Won't Have To