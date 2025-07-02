#1: "I Went To Prison So You Won’t Have To" – The Countdown Begins

The title of my new book might startle you, or perhaps even amuse you—until you realize it’s not a joke. I literally did go to prison to uphold my oath to the Constitution, defending executive privilege against an unprecedented Democrat-led assault on American democracy.

My story begins on a June morning in 2022 when Joe Biden’s weaponized Department of Justice ambushed me at Reagan National Airport. I was placed in handcuffs, leg irons, and then taken to a holding cell. At 74, I weighed 145 pounds soaking wet and topped out at a towering 5’7". My "crime"? Doing my constitutional duty.

But why did they really do this to me? Because I stood with President Trump. Because I fought for economic nationalism against globalist interests. And ultimately, because they wanted to stop Donald Trump from ever reclaiming the presidency.

You need to understand this clearly: If they could come after me, they can—and they will—come after you. My case isn't just about Peter Navarro. It's about a broader strategy of intimidation, weaponized injustice, and political prosecution against anyone who stands with Trump, America First, or the MAGA movement.

In the coming weeks, I’ll share bits of my journey—from confronting corrupt power to standing my ground behind prison bars. But most importantly, I’ll reveal how, through this experience, I uncovered one of the most damning scandals inside Biden’s Bureau of Prisons—a scandal costing you, the taxpayer, billions of dollars annually. Did I mention, it’s also a love story?

I want to get these stories out to the world. So please help me do that in two ways:

My story isn't just mine. It's a warning, a wake-up call, and ultimately, a call to action.

