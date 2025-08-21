Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
2h

It took me a few seconds to figure it out, but I did. And I agree.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shirley Fargo's avatar
Shirley Fargo
4h

You are as good as it gets in the minds of many MAGA patriots who followed you and who felt real pain when you were targeted by the radical left and put in prison not because you did anything wrong but because you were standing up as a true patriot and you have a special place in our hearts. I wish you good health and that your book gets to number one. It surely will as we can surely relate to your story and more importantly, your courage to stand up against a corrupt/criminal government. I will definitely be buying your book! Thank you for all that you've done for all of us! May God bless you and right the wrong done to you by a corrupt evil government that became too greedy and too corrupt to have any honesty or integrity in them as they turned against We The People. You are loved and appreciated more than you know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Navarro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture