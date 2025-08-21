25 days to publication of I Went To Prison So You Won’t Have To. Here’s a little taste from my Redd Foxx Moment — hope you remember him. I surely do.

Out in the yard, I’m the lone MAGA guy running under the noon sun. Push-ups, pull-ups, the whole routine.

Redd Foxx once joked: “I may not be as good as I once was, but I’m as good once as I ever was.” I finally got the line. The prison version?

You think you’re still twenty until your body reminds you otherwise.

Around me, Salsa Sunday is booming — Spam, sausage, and eggs cooked with flair, music blasting, inmates singing. Even in a place designed to grind you down, comedy sneaks in — sometimes from a joke you first heard fifty years ago in Washington D.C. at the historic Howard Theater.

Sometimes you realize you’re living the punchline.

