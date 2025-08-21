25 days to publication of I Went To Prison So You Won’t Have To. Here’s a little taste from my Redd Foxx Moment — hope you remember him. I surely do.
Out in the yard, I’m the lone MAGA guy running under the noon sun. Push-ups, pull-ups, the whole routine.
Redd Foxx once joked: “I may not be as good as I once was, but I’m as good once as I ever was.” I finally got the line. The prison version?
You think you’re still twenty until your body reminds you otherwise.
Around me, Salsa Sunday is booming — Spam, sausage, and eggs cooked with flair, music blasting, inmates singing. Even in a place designed to grind you down, comedy sneaks in — sometimes from a joke you first heard fifty years ago in Washington D.C. at the historic Howard Theater.
Sometimes you realize you’re living the punchline.
You are as good as it gets in the minds of many MAGA patriots who followed you and who felt real pain when you were targeted by the radical left and put in prison not because you did anything wrong but because you were standing up as a true patriot and you have a special place in our hearts. I wish you good health and that your book gets to number one. It surely will as we can surely relate to your story and more importantly, your courage to stand up against a corrupt/criminal government. I will definitely be buying your book! Thank you for all that you've done for all of us! May God bless you and right the wrong done to you by a corrupt evil government that became too greedy and too corrupt to have any honesty or integrity in them as they turned against We The People. You are loved and appreciated more than you know.