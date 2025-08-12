India Is Fueling Putin’s War Machine — And Hurting America

Share

TRANSCRIPT

MARIA BARTIROMO: Joining me now is White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, Peter Navarro. Peter, great to have you. Welcome.

SENIOR COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: Hi, Maria. I'm so pleased to be with you today

BARTIROMO: And we've seen so many countries deal after deal with this White House. Are there countries now that you are waiting for that you expect we're going to have more deals even next week? Or do you think the bulk of the important deals have been locked in?

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: Well, we're certainly going to have more deals. The United States Trade Rep Jamieson Greer, his shop is like a deli, Maria. It's like where you go in and you have to pick a number and wait in line. That's all these countries that are coming in to talk. But we've covered now most of our big trading partners where we have a major trade deficit with, and this all came about because of the national emergency associated with the trade deficit. We've got Japan, we got Korea, we got Indonesia, we got the Philippines, a great deal with the European Union. We still have some work to do with Mexico. Canada has been very, very difficult because of Canada, not us, and we are in just a great place right now. The tariff revenues are coming in. They'll help pay for the big beautiful bill. They are tax cuts, not tax increases. And the president is changing the international trading environment, rewriting the economic textbooks and making history.

BARTIROMO: And you look at how this market is reacting. It's unbelievable record after record when you look at the performance of the nasdaq. I want to get your take on India though, because White House officials have told Fox that there is a tentative meeting planned for President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in person by the end of next week. The location is still up in the air, but the president is moving forward with these plans. We understand, but we want to know if in fact, he's going to put sanctions on the Kremlin because Friday was the date that they were supposed to have a ceasefire. The president was not kidding around when he gave the Kremlin a 50 day notice. He also said that he was going to put secondary sanctions on India. He raised that proposal to 50% tariffs on India because of the continued purchases of Russian oil. Tell me about the trade relationship between the US and India ahead of this meeting with Russia next week.

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: Yeah, I really want to clarify what's going on with India because there's a lot of questions about it. But here's the deal. We start with India, highest tariffs in the world, big non-tariff barriers, and we run close to $50 billion trade deficit with them. Consumers get hurt workers businesses. Then India uses American dollars from our consumers to buy Russian oil. And then the Russians use the money from India, from America to build their war machine and go out, buy some more weapons, drones, bombs to kill Ukrainians. And then the Americans, as well as the European taxpayers have to pony up billions more because Russia has been empowered by India. We've had conservatively over 300,000 Russian and Ukrainians die in this war alone. Some people think it's over a million, this can't go on. So what's going on there? We have Russian companies going in, working with Indian companies, refining this oil. So they buy the crude at a big discount from Russia. Then they go ahead and refine it with Russian silent partners, and they sell it at nice premiums, and it's all profiteering by India. So what is India doing? They're hurting us on trade policy. They're hurting us on national security policy. And the kicker, the last thing about this is it's like the one thing they could be doing to reduce their trade deficit with us. Our trade deficit with them is like they could buy our arms instead, they buy a lot of them from Russia, and that money again goes to pay for the Russian war machine. And then even when they buy our weapons, they make us put it over there. I was involved in this in the first term, trying to sell arms. The Indian, they always wanted the factories over there so we wouldn't get the jobs. I mean, what's the point? So people need to understand India is a very, very bad actor on all of this, and the president was smart enough to see this incredible chess board. So we've got 25% reciprocal tariffs to address the trade deficit problem and another 25% to address this national security problem associated with India being essentially a money laundromat for the Kremlin.

BARTIROMO: These are all national security issues. Peter, I say that repeatedly. I know President Trump looks at his portfolio and America as a nationals through a national security lens. So the president is pushing to get critical industries back to the United States because we rely on communist China, our number one adversary way too much, whether it's for prescription drugs or semiconductors in Taiwan. Apple this week announcing an additional 100 billion investment as part of a new American manufacturing program. Now they're going to invest a total $600 billion into America, the latest in a wave of private sector commitments pouring into this country under the administration. What do you want to say about that? Because White House National Economic Council director, Kevin has had told me earlier this week, this is not just about boosting the economy. This is about this national security issues, which I've been saying so much because China is still the one country that we are reliant on for prescription drugs and semiconductor chips that we use in our military, Peter.

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: Well, lemme explain how we have this template that we use for every country when we negotiate, and there's the obvious things about the tariffs and non tariff bears, but there's also a national security vertical as well. So for example, with the Japanese deal, Japan's going to give us 350 billion of investment, and it's targeted precisely to our supply chain vulnerabilities. And so that's the way we think. We got a similar kind of deal with Korea, and they're going to help us deal with our vulnerability in shipbuilding, even as we're able to sell more energy abroad. So all of these deals that we do have this national security dimension and the trade deals reflect that. Maria?

BARTIROMO: Yeah, you've said that so many times over the years, Peter, economic security is national security. I know that. Real quick before you go, the president fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The jobs numbers looked real weak, but I've been skeptical of these numbers for a long time, Peter, because we get numbers on a monthly basis and then we get revision after revision, after revision, after revision. I mean, how is this possible?

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: Oh, it's very possible, Maria. The whole arc of the data going in 2024 through Biden, where, and you reported this beautifully, you reported this beautifully where they reported what effect was a million phantom jobs in 2024, and they didn't completely undo it until after Donald Trump was elected in February, 2025. And so don't tell me, don't tell M-S-N-B-C that this can't be done. I know exactly how to do it and how it can be done. And more importantly, there's evidence that historically it has been done. Unbelievable. Peter,

BARTIROMO: It's great to see you come back soon. It's a pleasure. Thank you, my friend Peter Navarro joining us this weekend.